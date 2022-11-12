ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsan breaks Stamford's heart with 62-yard TD pass in final seconds

By Joey D. Richards, Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

BROWNWOOD – Just when it appeared Stamford had pulled out a 14-13 victory, thanks a TD and two-point conversion with 54 seconds left in the game, Forsan broke the Bulldogs’ collective heart.

On the very next play from scrimmage, Cade Wallis threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Brooks Wright for a stunning 21-14 win in the Region I-2A Division bi-district playoff game at Gordon Wood Stadium.

It was a wild turn of events. Stamford had rallied to take the lead on a 13-play, 69-yard drive after Forsan's Nolan Park missed a 49-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs capped the drive with Kaston Vegan scoring from 4 yards out. Christian Duran then hit Quinten Pryor for the go-ahead two-point conversion, after scrambling to his right under duress from the Buffaloes’ defense.

After his team got a 13-yard return to the 38-yard line with 48 seconds left in the game after the ensuing kickoff, Forsan coach Jason Phillips was just hoping to get close enough to give Park a shot at a game-winning field goal. Park had kicked field goals of 22 and 40 yards earlier in the game.

But Park's leg wasn't needed in the final seconds.

Wright managed to slip past a defender, make the catch down the sideline and race for the game-winning TD.

“All we needed was a field goal, and we’ve got a great field goal kicker,” Phillips said. “We were just going to see how their coverage played out on what we did. They got up, and we thought we could get right by them. Brooks did a great job. Wallis made a great throw. The line protected. It set up perfect for us.”

Ordinarily, teams might have opted to play more a prevent defense in that situation, but Phillips believed Park’s ability to kick a long field goal changed Stamford’s approach.

“I think they knew what he could do,” Phillips said. “He’s made a 54-yard field goal this year, and they knew they couldn’t give up too many yards there and had to play a base coverage. They knew we had him in our back pocket with his strong leg. That helped us.”

Stamford managed to drive 59 yards to the Forsan 21, where Hayden Henager was taken down on the final play, a hook-and-ladder.

It was a heartbreaking end for Stamford coach Britt Hart and the Bulldogs (8-3).

“It was a good game, a hard-fought game,” Hart said. “You can’t put it on one person or one play. We didn’t do a lot of things right all night.”

Until that final minute, it had been a grudge match between two teams that like to grind it out on the ground. All that was missing was a muddy field or a half-foot of snow as the two teams fought tooth and nail for every yard.

So, it was ironic that the game ended on a big pass play.

“We’re run first, run second, then we throw it ever once in a while just to mix things up,” Phillips said. “They’re the same way. They’re a smash-mouth football team. But we have shown signs of being explosive in the passing game. We knew we had a chance. We just needed about 30 yards right there to give Nolan a chance at a field goal. But we got it all in one play.”

Forsan (9-3) advances to play New Deal (8-3) in the second round next week. The Lions beat Amarillo Highland Park 71-18 on Thursday in Dimmitt.

Defensive battle

Both Forsan and Stamford had drives inside the red zone stymied by interceptions in the first half. Cai Whitfield picked off a Wallis pass inside 15-yard line on the Buffs first possession of the game.

Forsan returned the favor, as Joshua Rios picked off a Duran pass in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 5.

The Buffs cashed in Rios’ pick for a 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive, all rushing. Kevin Kilgora ended it with a 4-yard TD run, and Park’s PAT made it 7-0 Forsan with 16 seconds left in the first half.

“We should have got it in there," Hart said. "It took us four plays to try to get it in, and we don’t get it in. I think that was a momentum shift when we couldn’t score first.”

Park’s 22-yard field goal pushed the Buffs’ lead to 10-6 with 9:06 left in the third quarter.

Stamford answered with a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Duran scored from a yard out on fourth-and-goal. It was the Bulldogs’ second fourth-down conversion on the drive. Duran’s pass on the two-point conversion fell short, making it a 10-6 game with 4:27 to play in the third quarter.

Park booted a 40-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and just missed a 49-yarder later in the quarter – setting up a dramatic finish.

Breaking it down

Turning point: This wasn’t over until the final tackle, but Stamford found itself chasing Forsan after failing to punch the ball in the end zone after having first-and-goal from the 9 halfway through the second quarter. The drive ended on a pick in the end zone, and Forsan promptly drove 80 yards on 13 plays for the game’s first score.

Players of the game: Cade Wallis, quarterback, Forsan – The senior ran for 60 yards on 17 carries, including a 6-yard run on fourth down that kept the Buffs first scoring drive alive. He also completed 6 of 14 passes for 97 yards – including the game-winner in the final seconds; Hayden Henager, running back, Stamford – The senior running back ran for 155 yards on 23 carries to spark the Bulldogs. He also had a catch for 33 yards.

Key stat: Penalties hampered Stamford, some at inopportune times. A facemask call kept a Forsan drive alive that resulted in a 22-yard field goal by Park. An illegal motion call on the PAT after Stamford’s first TD moved them back 5 yards and they ended up throwing on incomplete pass on the conversion. The Bulldogs were flagged 12 times for 92 yards.

Coach Hart said: “You can’t define a game on one play. I think our kids played extremely hard. There’s a lot of things we could have done different. You can’t just peg it on one play.”

Impact : Forsan, the runner-up from District 3-2A DI, improves to 9-2. Stamford, the third-place team behind No. 2 Hawley and No. 8 Cisco, ends its season at 8-3.

Up next: Forsan advances to play New Deal (8-3) in the area playoffs.

REGION I-2A DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF

Forsan 21, Stamford 14

Forsan 0 7 3 11 21
Stamford 0 0 6 8 14

SECOND QUARTER

FOR − Kevin Kilgora 4 run (Nolan Park kick), 00:16

THIRD QUARTER

FOR − Park 22 FG, 9:06

STA - Christian Duran 1 run (pass failed), 4:27

FOURTH QUARTER

FOR − Park 40 FG , 11:34

STA Kaston Vega 4 run (Quinten Pryor pass from Duran), 00:54

FOR − Brooks Wright 62 pass from Cade Wallis (Kilgora run), 00:38

TEAM STATISTICS

Categories FOR STA
First downs 17 18
Rushes-Yards 39-242 55-335
Passing 97 110
Comp-Att-Int 6-11-1 5-12-1
Punts 1-36 1-28
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-12 12-92

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Forsan, Kevin Kilgora 19-81, Cade Wallis 17-60, Grant Roman 9-56. Stamford, Hayden Henager 23-155, Christian Duran 17-60, Kaston Vega 11-55, Cle Whitfield 2-8, Quinten Pryor 1-4, TEAM 1-(minus 2).

PASSING: Forsan, Wallis 6-11-1−97. Stamford, Duran 5-10-1−110, Henager 0-1-1−0, Case Beeson 0-1-0−0.

RECEIVING: Forsan, Brooks Wright 1-62, Weston Layman 3-23, Hayden Bowlin 1-10, Bryson Kinsey 1-2. Stamford, Vega 3-47, Henager 1-33, Nathan Watson 1-30.

RECORDS: Forsan 9-2; Stamford 8-3.

