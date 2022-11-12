Read full article on original website
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Nicole Wells
Nicole Wells is a 21-year-old VSU student majoring in psychology. Her hobbies include painting, drawing, gaming and watching TV or movies. Her favorite TV shows right now are “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Revenge” and “Claws,” and her favorite movies are “Two Distant Strangers” and “I Came By.”
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes, Lanier Schools recognized as Title I Distinguished Schools
VALDOSTA – Lake Park Elementary School and Lanier County Primary School were recognized for being the highest-performing Title I GA schools. The Georgia Department of Education is releasing its 2021-2022 list of Title I Distinguished Schools – a designation that recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia. Seventy-one schools earned the recognition this year.
Lowndes County, Valdosta to host Free Fall Recycling Event
Lowndes County and Valdosta are set to host a Free Fall Recycling Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, encouraging local citizens to drop off electronics they want recycled.
valdostatoday.com
VSU students earn prestigious position paper awards
VALDOSTA – Two VSU students earned awards at the 17th annual Florida Model United Nation Conference for prestigious position paper. Two Valdosta State University students earned prestigious position paper awards at the 17th annual Florida Model United Nations conference in Gainesville. Taylore G. Harrison of Hahira, Georgia, represented Kenya...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Out of Ethiopia
“Style” is defined as the quality that sets one apart from others. It is particular to that person, making them distinctive. Oftentimes, it can be a spontaneous melding of personality and worldview, life’s work on display and a lens through which to view their personal relationships. In the...
Bakery and Snacks
Grupo Bimbo to invest $600m+ to build two new US plants, creating 600+ jobs
The Mexican bakery giant has announced plans to spend around $630m to build plants in Ohio and Georgia, expected to create around 615 jobs. A facility in Valdosta, Georgia, will cost around $200 million to build, opening 295 new jobs in Lowndes County. Valdosta is the site of a second Bimbo facility, a $25m hamburger, hot dog and sandwich bun plant that is close to completion.
Valdosta, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Valdosta, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lowndes High School basketball team will have a game with Valdosta High School on November 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes and Valdosta schools closed Thursday
Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools will be closed on Thursday do to the threat of inclement weather. The official notices from the county and city are shown below. UPDATE: Brooks, Echols, Berrien, and Lanier schools will also be closed Thursday. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Due to the threat of...
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
pctonline.com
Rentokil Terminix Acquires Dixon Pest Services
READING, Pa. – Rentokil Terminix announced the acquisition of Dixon Pest Services, headquartered in Thomasville, Ga. The acquisition was finalized in August 2022. “Since 1964, Dixon Pest Services has been dedicated to protecting people, and enhancing lives through their pest management services,” said John Myers, President and CEO of U.S. Pest Control for Rentokil Terminix. “We are excited to welcome the customers and colleagues of Dixon Pest Services into the Rentokil Terminix family, and we look forward to continuing their high-quality service in the Georgia and Florida regions."
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
WCJB
Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jackson High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
Waycross, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Waycross, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jones County High School football team will have a game with Ware County High School on November 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
valdostatoday.com
Man wanted in New Jersey arrested in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 42-year-old man with an arrest warrant in New Jersey was located and arrested in a Valdosta apartment. Arrested 1: Curtis Williams, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Ebony Williams, African American female 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 9,...
WCTV
TPD remembers Sgt. Dale Green, 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty
Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST. On this busy election Tuesday, one local...
ecbpublishing.com
Clerk of Court responds to allegations
Clerk of Court Kirk Reams responded strongly to the allegations of unauthorized overspending by his office raised by a recent forensic audit report. Reams also objected strongly to way that the process was conducted, calling it reprehensible and politically motivated. Following is Reams’ verbatim response, which he titled “An open...
WALB 10
Workhorse Cinema filming action movie in SWGA
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The boys are back again: Alexander Kane, Michael Donnavan and Vernon Davis are the founders of Workhorse Cinema, a local, independent production company. They are bringing some action to southwest Georgia. They’re currently working on their 11th movie in Adel, and it’s called “72 hours.”...
WCTV
Jefferson Co. leaders call for investigation of possible misuse of funds by Clerk
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County commissioners are asking Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell to investigate possible misuse of funds by Clerk of the Courts Kirk Reams. County Attorney Heather Encinosa made the request to Campbell in a November 4 letter sent on behalf of the board...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. to potentially see impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, EMA encouraging preparedness
Movie production company filming action flick in Adel. Moultrie PD co-responder program gets national recognition. With Election Day over, Peach State saw record voter turnout. Record voter turnout was seen across Georgia. Coffee Co. elections trying to recover after 2020 investigation. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST. Coffee...
