READING, Pa. – Rentokil Terminix announced the acquisition of Dixon Pest Services, headquartered in Thomasville, Ga. The acquisition was finalized in August 2022. “Since 1964, Dixon Pest Services has been dedicated to protecting people, and enhancing lives through their pest management services,” said John Myers, President and CEO of U.S. Pest Control for Rentokil Terminix. “We are excited to welcome the customers and colleagues of Dixon Pest Services into the Rentokil Terminix family, and we look forward to continuing their high-quality service in the Georgia and Florida regions."

THOMASVILLE, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO