Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
Six Gwinnett football teams left in Class AAAAAAA bracket gearing up for second round
After the first round of the state playoffs, Gwinnett’s state championship chase in high school football is down to almost entirely Class AAAAAAA teams. Aside from Hebron Christian in AAA, the local teams outside of the state’s largest classification were eliminated in last week’s postseason openers. That’s the bad news.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SWIM/DIVE ROUNDUP: Chloe Brothers breaks school record in Brookwood sweep of Mill Creek
NORCROSS — Junior Chloe Brothers broke the school six-dive record last Friday in the Brookwood swimming and diving team’s sweep of Mill Creek at West Gwinnett Aquatic Center. The Broncos won the girls meet 311-144, and took first in the boys division 311-101.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Discovery coach Gantt Jones earns first victory
DACULA — Discovery’s boys basketball team edged Hebron Christian 55-53 Tuesday night, giving new head coach Gantt Jones his first career victory. Trey Hobbs led the Titans with 21 points and five assists, and Robertson Gensee scored 14. Alcine Muhammad (eight points, eight rebounds) and Jamere Tucker (eight rebounds) also contributed in the win.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Joya Screen, Buford's Ashley Sturzoiu, GAC's Gracie Rose lead all-county volleyball
Gwinnett’s coaches recognized the best in local high school volleyball with its season-ending all-county awards. The top awards went to Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year — shared by North Gwinnett’s Joya Screen and Buford’s Ashley Sturzoiu — and the Class AAAAAA-A Player of the Year, Greater Atlanta Christian’s Gracie Rose.
gwinnettprepsports.com
'In Caitlyn's honor' — Mill Creek wins state cheerleading title weeks after the death of beloved teammate
It was the only ending they could imagine, which made the mission that much tougher for the Mill Creek High School competition cheerleaders. But the team kept its composure, completing an undefeated season this past weekend to win the Class AAAAAAA co-ed state championship just 14 days after the death of teammate Caitlyn Pollock in a car accident.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Dacula Basketball Tip-off Classic to feature 28 games, seven Gwinnett high schools
The upcoming Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic features 28 games over three days at the high school’s two gyms. Games begin Saturday, followed by two more days of competition Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford wrestling team wins Lassiter Invitational
Buford’s wrestling team opened the 2022-23 season with a first-place finish in Saturday’s 18-team, Lassiter Invitational. D.J. Clarke, Kieron McCormack, Maddox McArthur, Drew Gorman and Grayson Santee won their divisions in the tournament, while Rylan Ibold and Aaron Riner had runner-up finishes. Gavin Pope and Hudson Danielson took third, Ty Gentry and J.T. McCullough were fourth and Kanon Nelson and Garrett Spence finished fifth.
Comments / 0