Alpharetta, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Discovery coach Gantt Jones earns first victory

DACULA — Discovery’s boys basketball team edged Hebron Christian 55-53 Tuesday night, giving new head coach Gantt Jones his first career victory. Trey Hobbs led the Titans with 21 points and five assists, and Robertson Gensee scored 14. Alcine Muhammad (eight points, eight rebounds) and Jamere Tucker (eight rebounds) also contributed in the win.
DACULA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

'In Caitlyn's honor' — Mill Creek wins state cheerleading title weeks after the death of beloved teammate

It was the only ending they could imagine, which made the mission that much tougher for the Mill Creek High School competition cheerleaders. But the team kept its composure, completing an undefeated season this past weekend to win the Class AAAAAAA co-ed state championship just 14 days after the death of teammate Caitlyn Pollock in a car accident.
HOSCHTON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford wrestling team wins Lassiter Invitational

Buford’s wrestling team opened the 2022-23 season with a first-place finish in Saturday’s 18-team, Lassiter Invitational. D.J. Clarke, Kieron McCormack, Maddox McArthur, Drew Gorman and Grayson Santee won their divisions in the tournament, while Rylan Ibold and Aaron Riner had runner-up finishes. Gavin Pope and Hudson Danielson took third, Ty Gentry and J.T. McCullough were fourth and Kanon Nelson and Garrett Spence finished fifth.
BUFORD, GA

