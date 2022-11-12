It was the only ending they could imagine, which made the mission that much tougher for the Mill Creek High School competition cheerleaders. But the team kept its composure, completing an undefeated season this past weekend to win the Class AAAAAAA co-ed state championship just 14 days after the death of teammate Caitlyn Pollock in a car accident.

