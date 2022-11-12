Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
High School Football Playoff Game Site Moved
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has moved the location of one of its division one state tournament football playoff games. Clarkston vs. Caledonia was scheduled for East Lansing High School at 1pm this Saturday. The site has now been moved to DeWitt, same time and date. DeWitt has artificial turf that was added earlier this year. The game’s winner moves on to the state finals one week from Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
wnmufm.org
Northern looking for new football coach
MARQUETTE, MI— NMU’S head football coach has resigned. Kyle Nystrom led the program for five years, posting a 13-40 record. Nystrom's squad completed the 2022 season on Saturday with a 33-11 victory at Lake Erie College. That put the team's record at 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
frankenmuthathletics.com
Frankenmuth vs. Country Day Game Information
Frankenmuth Eagles vs. Detroit Country Day Yellowjackets. 170 Millville Road, Lapeer, MI. Note: Football Field is not located at Lapeer High School. Frankenmuth Overall Record/Tri-Valley 8 Conference Record. (12 – 0) (7– 0) Tri-Valley 8 Conference Champs. Detroit Country Day Overall Record. (8 – 3) Frankenmuth District...
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Former Eastern Michigan football player leading 1K Thanksgiving meal donations
YPSILANTI, MI - More than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals are being donated or served by former Eastern Michigan University football player Sam Estes alongside EMU officials, student volunteers and a pair of community organizations. The “Friendsgiving” event, called “Thankful for You,” starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. The two-part event...
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks - NHL (11/15/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
With a couple of days off in the sun, the Detroit Red Wings continue their trip through California on Tuesday night, getting set to take on the struggling, but youthful and entertaining Anaheim Ducks. The Red Wings began in their road trip in Hollywood this past Saturday against the Los...
The Spice Girls are performing a concert this week in Michigan... sort of.
If you thought you’d never have a chance to see the Spice Girls in concert again, well, you might be right, but you do have a chance to experience their look and sound this week in Michigan by one of the top Spice Girls tribute bands in the country.
fox2detroit.com
Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
Deer hunters gather for buck pole events in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Deer hunters from around Swartz Creek and Davison gathered on Tuesday to show off their hunting skills. The third annual buck pole contest was held by Swartz Creek Hometown Days at 5086 Morrish Road. A buck pole contest is when hunters bring their freshly killed bucks...
Led by Wayne County spike, Michigan reports rise in COVID infections
Reported COVID-19 infections in Michigan are on the rise while virus-related deaths decreased last week compared to the prior week. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Michigan reported 12,860 new cases and 123 new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Service’s weekly coronavirus update. Over the last week,...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
Saginaw ISD, Department of Education launch apprenticeship program to fill teacher shortage
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI— As many districts across Michigan are still dealing with teacher shortages, school districts in the Saginaw Intermediate School District have partnered with the departments of education at the state and federal levels to create a way to bridge those gaps. The new registered apprenticeship program will...
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County
When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"
Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.
WNEM
Lapeer Co. man wins $100K Powerball prize
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michael Raab, 60, kept a cool demeanor when he learned that he won a Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Raab won his prize from the Oct. 10 drawing, matching four white balls and the Powerball. He drew to win a $50,000 prize, but the Power Play doubled his winnings. His winning numbers were 03-06-11-17-22 PB:11.
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
