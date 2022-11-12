Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
D.C. Everest’s Hall, Lakeland’s Ouimette sign NLI to play Division I
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall and Lakeland Union’s Julianna Ouimette have signed their National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the Division 1 level. Hall finalized his commitment to play basketball at UW-Green Bay on Monday. Hall excelled for the Evergreens in his first...
Gameday Guide: Wisconsin men's basketball vs. UW-Green Bay preview
Here is your one-stop spot for all the updates and preview information surrounding Tuesday's game at the Kohl Center, including how to watch Wisconsin versus UW-Green Bay.
WSAW
Hello, My Name Is: Martha Miller
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Martha Miller knew pretty early that she wanted to play softball in college. She was so inspired watching her TV. “Ever since I was a little girl I would always watch college softball and be like, ‘Woah, that’s pretty cool, like having those girls out there,” said Miller.
WSAW
Devin Chandler described as a great kid, a brother, and a joy to coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WBAY) - One of the three football players killed in the University of Virginia shooting Sunday night played football at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to UVA. Devin Chandler came to Madison from the Charlotte area. One of his former coaches called him someone with great energy...
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
Thousands without power in Weston
More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
WSAW
Power restored to thousands of WPS customers in Weston area, smaller outages remains
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service has restored power to nearly all of the 4,000 customers affected by a morning outage. Around 7:30 a.m. the outage affected customers in Weston, Ringle, parts of Wausau, Elderon, Bevent and those in the town of Reid. Power was restored nearly all by 9:20 a.m.
WSAW
Stevens Point Holiday Parade to be held Wednesday
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual tradition in Stevens Point, the holiday parade is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16. The theme this year is Toyland in Downtown. The route starts at the former Shopko parking located at 1200 Main St. The parade ends at Mathias Mitchell Public Square. The...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Send Off held for Miss Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Wausau native and Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke will be heading to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Miss America competition. There was a local send-off event held on Sunday. She’s hoping to take the title for the state of Wisconsin and Wausau. She’s a graduate of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Several inches of snow in Slinger, WI
November 14, 2022 – Slinger, Wi – Sunny skies and overnight temps were in the 20s and the snowmaking machines were running on high at Little Switz in Slinger, WI. The National Weather Service is calling for more snow from Mother Nature tonight and motorists are being advised to brush up on their winter driving skills.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
seehafernews.com
Evansville Man Killed In Rock Co. Crash
An Evansville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Rock County. Authorities say a Beloit man turned onto US Highway 14 at Highway H when he was hit by a vehicle being driven by the victim, who died at the hospital. One person in the other vehicle was treated...
WSAW
Wisconsin senator receives first PIAW legislative excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin, a trade association representing thousands of independent insurance agents from across the state has announced the creation of a new award to recognize the accomplishments of Wisconsin legislators working to protect the insurance industry and prosperity of small businesses in Wisconsin.
WSAW
DC Everest presents ‘The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White’ on Nov. 17-20
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -- Tickets are on sale now for The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White at DC Everest Senior High. The show is Nov. 17-20. The musical is a funny twist to the original tale of Snow White. New characters and comedic twists come to life as a...
WSAW
Adult Day Center in Stevens Point facing possible closure
Demolition begins at site of former senior housing facility in Stevens Point. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, November 14th, 2022. The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, November 14th, 2022.
Wausau area obituaries November 11, 2022
On Friday, November 4, 2022, Mary LaRue, beloved wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 92. Mary was born on June 14, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA to Clementine and John McParland. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1952. She married Jim LaRue of Coraopolis, PA on October 30, 1954. They raised four children, Jim (Janice), Bob (Laura), Nancy (Jay) and Patty (Tim). Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim. She is survived by her four children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Mary lived her life devoted to her family and many friends. Her strong faith in God guided her throughout her life and her infectious smile, sparkling eyes and joyous love of life will be forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.
WSAW
Crews battle house fire in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a house fire in Shawano County Tuesday morning. At about 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 8100 block of Broadway in the Town of Richmond. Crews found flames coming from the first and second floors. The assistant fire chief tells...
UPMATTERS
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
WSAW
Police investigating shooting in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning. Marshfield officers and Wood County deputies responded to a residence in the city of Marshfield and found the front door had damage consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed during which officers found a man and woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0