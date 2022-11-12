On Friday, November 4, 2022, Mary LaRue, beloved wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 92. Mary was born on June 14, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA to Clementine and John McParland. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1952. She married Jim LaRue of Coraopolis, PA on October 30, 1954. They raised four children, Jim (Janice), Bob (Laura), Nancy (Jay) and Patty (Tim). Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim. She is survived by her four children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Mary lived her life devoted to her family and many friends. Her strong faith in God guided her throughout her life and her infectious smile, sparkling eyes and joyous love of life will be forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

