Surf Girls ride winning wave to Binational championship
CALEXICO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On the weekend of November 5th and 6th, the Yuma Surf Girls competed in the Binational Soccer Tournament in Calexico and won their age group. The team is made of 9, 10 and 11 year olds that began training in July. The Calexico Binational Cup was their very first tournament and they brought home the hardware. YSG played a total of four games, shutting out all opponents while scoring a total of 21 goals.
CBS 13 SPORTS: Local cross country stars shine at state meet, AWC Mens Soccer wins opener at NJCAA Tournament
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Runners from the Yuma area head to state looking to represent the Desert Southwest, and Arizona Western opens their run to a national title with a win in pool play. All in Monday's sportscast.
NBC 11 Sports: AWC advances, prep winter sports begin
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western men's soccer team is back in the NJCAA DI national semifinals for the second year in a row. AWC knocked off #2 seed Tyler 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday. Prep winter sports are underway with boys soccer and girls basketball.
Strong and gusty winds for our Wednesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Stronger winds will start to arrive as early as tonight with gustier winds for our Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow (PST) for portions of Southeastern California and the Lower Colorado River valley for gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.
Cool temperatures for the week with gustier winds by our mid-week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting the week with quiet weather conditions and cool temperatures. We will start to increase in clouds later tonight and into tomorrow morning, but no rain is expected over the next several days. Breezier conditions will start to arrive in Yuma county areas by tomorrow...
Nakasawa to fly north, signs LOI with Creighton University
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, in the Cibola High School library, Cibola senior Kenzie Nakasawa nervously took her seat in front of friends, family, teammates and coaches. Although nervous, Kenzie couldn't shake the smile on her face. All of the years of hard...
Kofa High School presents Charlotte’s Web
The Kofa High School drama class will present the theater play "Charlotte's Web" giving them the opportunity to develop their acting skills and learn to work as a team. The post Kofa High School presents Charlotte’s Web appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley Cattle Call Parade celebrates "Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams"
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Parade attracted a crowd that lined both sides of the 1.5 mile street parade route stretching from Western Avenue towards Palm Avenue on the east side of the city Saturday, November 12. About 100 marching participants drew cheers and applause from the audience.
Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session
There was a fun attraction taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison. The post Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona Western Mens Soccer opens NJCAA tournament with 1-0 win over Otero
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western Mens soccer defeated Otero 1-0 in the pool play round of the NJCAA tournament on Monday. After a scoreless first half, a 52nd minute goal from Matador freshman Terry Makedika proved to be the game winner. You can see the full game recap...
YFD responds and aides a burn victim on Monday
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a report of a burn victim. The post YFD responds and aides a burn victim on Monday appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Vincent Memorial Catholic soccer team will have a game with Brawley Union High School on November 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
South Main St. fire broke out on Sunday, YFD responds
A fire broke out inside a house located in the 600 block of South Main Street. The post South Main St. fire broke out on Sunday, YFD responds appeared first on KYMA.
Person shot on third street in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said one person was shot Monday morning on Third Street near Avenue A. The post Person shot on third street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Yumans take a walk around the park to end Alzheimer’s
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma embarked on a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 12, 2022. West Wetlands Park was the sight of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Straightaway, The opening ceremony began at 9:00am with the walk taking place at 9:30am.
McGraw Elementary invites students to join the Bring Cheer Campaign
The Student Council of C.W. McGraw Elementary School launched its third year of the "Bring Cheer Campaign." The post McGraw Elementary invites students to join the Bring Cheer Campaign appeared first on KYMA.
No surprises in Imperial Valley's voting choices
IMPERIAL COUNTY — As the election department of Imperial County continues to count votes – vote by mail ballots are legal if postmarked by November 8 – the numbers are settling down giving us the likely winners by print deadline Monday. There were no surprises as the County voted along the lines of the whole state, ensuring a Democratic party line-up for all state offices and for state and federal representatives. All state judges have insurmountable leads for staying in office.
Fatal collision on South Frontage Road
On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a motorcycle-vehicle collision. The post Fatal collision on South Frontage Road appeared first on KYMA.
Local Naval Academy senior to return to Valley to promote his school
Midshipman 1/C Brandon Goddard from Brawley is a senior at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He will be back home over Thanksgiving break talking with students interested in the Naval Academy. Goddard is a 2018 graduate of Brawley Union High School (BUHS) where he served as the...
