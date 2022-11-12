CALEXICO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On the weekend of November 5th and 6th, the Yuma Surf Girls competed in the Binational Soccer Tournament in Calexico and won their age group. The team is made of 9, 10 and 11 year olds that began training in July. The Calexico Binational Cup was their very first tournament and they brought home the hardware. YSG played a total of four games, shutting out all opponents while scoring a total of 21 goals.

YUMA, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO