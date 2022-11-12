Oregon men’s basketball suffers one of worst nonconference home losses of Dana Altman era, routed by UC Irvine

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 81-51 win over Montana State
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Montana State. The Ducks won 81-51. The Ducks awee coming off a brutal loss to UC Irvine. Oregon was favored by 10.5, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 81,...
Kel’el Ware, Oregon men’s basketball roll past Montana State
Oregon needed a performance like this. Not because blowing out a Big Sky opponent is how the Ducks measure themselves, but with powerhouse Houston coming to town on Sunday the questions about defense and shooting needed to be quelled and a bigger lineup needed to find success. Kel’el Ware had...
Oregon State plays its best game of the season in a 38-10 win over California: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White look at last Saturday’s game against California. In addition, they discuss the Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) upcoming game against Arizona State and the team’s mounting injuries and what...
Oregon Ducks fall to No. 12 in College Football Playoff rankings; Oregon State rejoins rankings at No. 23
Oregon is effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff, but it is still in the mix for a New Year’s Six bowl. The Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) are No. 12, down from No. 6 last week after losing to Washington. Oregon hosts No. 10 Utah (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ESPN).
Ahlise Hurst, Phillipina Kyei lead Oregon women’s basketball past Southern
Ahlise Hurst finally knocked down some three-pointers — five of them in all — and the Oregon Ducks cruised on the Bayou. Hurst scored 15 points while making 5 of 7 threes and Phillipina Kyei had 10 points and 10 rebounds as No. 21 Oregon defeated Southern 83-46 Monday at F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Oregon men’s basketball falls from top 25, receives votes in polls despite loss to UC Irvine
The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team has fallen out of the top 25, but still received votes in both polls despite a home loss to UC Irvine. The Ducks received 36 points in the AP poll, tied for 32nd overall, and 43 points (30th overall) in the coaches poll after a 1-1 opening week of the season.
Oregon State football: Tristan Gebbia gets a chance, Trent Bray candidate for national assistant of the year
It’s been a long two years for quarterback Tristan Gebbia since he suffered a horrific hamstring injury against Oregon during the 2020 season. Gebbia had started five consecutive games over two seasons before going to the sideline. Gebbia tried to play in 2021, but recovery from the injury took longer than expected.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Bushnell Beacons score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (11/15/22)
Oregon State can match its win total of a year ago when the Beavers play Bushnell University at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers are 2-0 after season-opening wins over Tulsa and Florida A&M. Scroll down to find live updates. Bushnell (2-2) at Oregon State (2-0) Time: 8...
NCAA men’s soccer playoffs: Oregon State Beavers land No. 8 seed, Portland Pilots earn berth
OSU (7-3-6) will play host to the Portland-UC Riverside winner either Saturday or Sunday at Lorenz Field. The Pilots (12-2-3), who finished second in the West Coast Conference, secured their third NCAA berth in four years. Portland plays host to UC Riverside at 7 p.m. Thursday at Merlo Field. Oregon...
Oregon women’s basketball drops 1 spot in AP poll after 2-0 start
The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team dropped a spot in the AP poll after a 2-0 start to the season. The Ducks are ranked No. 21 with 180 points in the AP poll, flipping spots with Creighton. That’s down from No. 20 with 206 points in the preseason.
Oregon Ducks favored against Utah
The Oregon Ducks are favored against Utah. The No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as 3-point favorites against the No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Oregon is 7-3 against the spread this season, failing to cover as a...
Oregon State Beavers at Arizona State Sun Devils football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers make their final trip of the 2022 regular season on Saturday, when they visit Arizona State at 11:15 a.m. (PST) in Sun Devil Stadium. The Beavers are looking for their eighth win of the season, which would be the most for the program since it won nine in 2012.
Oregon State injury situation remains cloudy, but Jonathan Smith sees sunshine
The Oregon State Beavers may or may not have a big injury problem Saturday for their 11:15 a.m. game at Arizona State. During his Monday press conference, OSU coach Jonathan Smith didn’t reveal many details regarding the nine players, including several starters, who sustained an injury during Saturday’s win over California.
Oregon Ducks offensive line among semifinalists for Joe Moore Award
Oregon’s offensive line is among the semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award. Oregon, Air Force, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, UCLA and USC and the nine offensive line units up for the award, which has been presented to the most outstanding offensive line in college football since 2015. The...
Oregon’s Grace VanSlooten named Pac-12 freshman of the week
Grace VanSlooten was recognized by the Pac-12 for her play as the Oregon Ducks open the 2022-23 season with a pair of wins. VanSlooten, who averaged 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in wins over Northwestern and Seattle, was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week. She leads all Pac-12 freshmen in scoring and is shooting 55.6% from the field.
Oregon State Beavers back in top 25 following win over California
Following a one-week absence, the Oregon State Beavers are back in the top 25. The Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) rejoined the AP Top 25 at No. 25 and were second among those receiving votes in the coaches’ poll after Saturday’s 38-10 win over California. Oregon State received 81...
Oregon vs. Oregon State football kickoff time remains undecided
The kickoff time of the rivalry matchup between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Oregon State remains undecided, but will eventually be played at 12:30 or 7:20 p.m. ESPN and ABC have elected to delay a decision on kickoff times for Oregon-Oregon State, Washington-Washington State and Utah-Colorado until Saturday’s games are completed.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s loss to Washington, matchup with Utah
No. 12 Oregon hosts No. 10 Utah on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly press conference tonight to recap the loss to Washington and preview the matchup with the Utes. Below is a transcript of tonight’s press conference. DAN LANNING. “Before I start, I just want to...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks 1 of 4 FBS teams to allow over 9 yards per play in multiple games
Oregon’s beleaguered defense, a woeful unit all season, cost the Ducks dearly in their loss to Washington. Washington gained 522 yards on a season-low 57 plays in a 37-34 win over Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) on Saturday. It was UW’s highest yards per play (9.16) since 2016 and the most yards per play by any Kalen DeBoer coached offense against an FBS opponent.
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham nominated for Broyles Award
Oregon’s offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is among the nominees for the Broyles Award. Dillingham is one of 51 nominees for the award, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. A 43-member selection committee of former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0