Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora adopts tough-love approach to homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Three new restaurant spaces open in Cherry Creek NorthInna DDenver, CO
Snowy weather leads to accident alert in DougCo, DenverHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Reporter expresses gratitude for Denver newshoundsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Brr!!! Denver area wakes up to 1-3 inches of snowSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Related
Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/15/22)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
Billy Turner going on IR officially makes Broncos the NFL's most injured team
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With right tackle Billy Turner going on injured reserve Tuesday, it’s now official: The Broncos by all quantitative measures are the most injury-riddled team in the NFL. Turner, who aggravated his surgically repaired left knee in the Broncos’ 17-10 loss, becomes Denver’s 14th current player...
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. While frigid temperatures sit over the state, an overnight storm dropped more than 4 inches of snow across parts of the Denver metro area. The highest snow totals reported Tuesday morning were...
5280.com
It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries
I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
Simpson leads Colorado to 78-66 upset of No. 11 Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — KJ Simpson had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Colorado to an 78-66 upset victory over No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday. Tristan de Silva added 14 points for the Buffaloes, who shot 25.4% from the field, compared with the Volunteers' 43.5%. Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke...
Gadget play helps Titans rally to beat Broncos, 17-10 as injury-ravaged Denver offense sputters in second half
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As his offensive linemen took turns walking into the locker room with injuries, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson tried to will his otherwise inept offense down the field for a tying score. He picked up a fourth-and-5 with his legs. He outwrestled a much bigger Titan defender...
Gadget play helps Titans to 14-10 lead against Broncos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sometimes, an injury-ravaged team has to piecemeal backup players into the lineup, buckle up the chinstraps, and give it a go. The battered Broncos are hoping this unusual recipe can turn around their season. It will take some doing. A flea flicker pass from Titans quarterback...
K'Waun Williams to have knee surgery; Jeudy day-to-day with ankle injury
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos received difficult news for one player, and a better-than-expected diagnosis for another following MRI exams Monday. The bad news is nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery to clean out "loose bodies" scar tissue that had developed from a previous surgery, a source told 9NEWS. The fragments had been causing Williams' knee to lock up. He is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
LIVE RADAR: Snow begins to leave Denver metro area
DENVER — Colorado is waking up to freshly fallen snow Tuesday morning. The arctic cold front that brought frigid temperatures to Colorado also dropped one to three inches of snow over much of the Denver and Boulder metro area. Portions of the foothills and mountains west of Denver also...
What's driving declining enrollment and school closures in Colorado
A sustained decrease in student enrollment is leading to controversial school closures in Denver and other metro area districts. Denver held an hours-long public hearing Monday and will vote Thursday on a plan to close five schools, half those originally proposed. Jefferson County unanimously approved a plan last week to...
Colorado road conditions: Icy morning commute in Denver
DENVER — A blast of frigid temperatures and a round of overnight snow have created a mess on the roads across parts of Colorado. Light snow began falling late Monday night over portions of the Front Range and Denver metro area, as well as in the foothills and mountains.
Immersive Nutcracker coming to Denver
DENVER — The creators of the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition are opening a new Christmas experience in 11 cities. "The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle" opens this week in Denver, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Antonio, after having its world premiere in Toronto in 2021.
Possible kidnapping reported in Denver
DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a reported kidnapping Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area around West 26th Avenue and Grove Street, and contacted multiple people. Police tweeted that they're interviewing people to figure out what happened. The area where officers are is just west of Federal Boulevard...
Westword
Denver Cracking Down on Roo-Bar, Another Hip-Hop Club
Roo-Bar Lounge, a hip-hop club at 3480 Park Avenue West, will have to defend itself against charges by the City and County of Denver that it's committed multiple code violations. On November 10, the Department of Excise and Licenses sent Roo-Bar owners Jugurta Tighrine and Danny Safieddine an order to...
El Pollo Loco makes grand return to Colorado with first location
DENVER — The first El Pollo Loco restaurant to operate in Colorado in more than a decade officially opens its doors Tuesday. The fire-grilled chicken chain opens its first Colorado restaurant at 4698 Peoria St. in Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 15. El Pollo Loco began construction on the restaurant...
Possible kidnapping in Sloan Lake neighborhood
The Denver Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping in the Sloan Lake neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
Westword
Stay Away: Greenwood Village Motel Ordinance Shut the Door on Sue Sanders
On July 22, Steve Naus met Sue Sanders for lunch at the Beau Jo's in Evergreen, where she was living in her car. With a deep — and depressing — discussion on the menu, their lunch began at noon, and the two friends stayed until about five o'clock in the afternoon.
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
Man gets stuck in Bear Creek Lake trying to get cell phone
Members of the West Metro Fire Rescue crew saved a man who got stuck in Bear Creek Lake on Tuesday.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0