Highlands Ranch, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/15/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries

I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Simpson leads Colorado to 78-66 upset of No. 11 Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — KJ Simpson had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Colorado to an 78-66 upset victory over No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday. Tristan de Silva added 14 points for the Buffaloes, who shot 25.4% from the field, compared with the Volunteers' 43.5%. Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke...
KNOXVILLE, TN
9NEWS

Gadget play helps Titans to 14-10 lead against Broncos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sometimes, an injury-ravaged team has to piecemeal backup players into the lineup, buckle up the chinstraps, and give it a go. The battered Broncos are hoping this unusual recipe can turn around their season. It will take some doing. A flea flicker pass from Titans quarterback...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

K'Waun Williams to have knee surgery; Jeudy day-to-day with ankle injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos received difficult news for one player, and a better-than-expected diagnosis for another following MRI exams Monday. The bad news is nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery to clean out "loose bodies" scar tissue that had developed from a previous surgery, a source told 9NEWS. The fragments had been causing Williams' knee to lock up. He is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

LIVE RADAR: Snow begins to leave Denver metro area

DENVER — Colorado is waking up to freshly fallen snow Tuesday morning. The arctic cold front that brought frigid temperatures to Colorado also dropped one to three inches of snow over much of the Denver and Boulder metro area. Portions of the foothills and mountains west of Denver also...
DENVER, CO
Axios

What's driving declining enrollment and school closures in Colorado

A sustained decrease in student enrollment is leading to controversial school closures in Denver and other metro area districts. Denver held an hours-long public hearing Monday and will vote Thursday on a plan to close five schools, half those originally proposed. Jefferson County unanimously approved a plan last week to...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado road conditions: Icy morning commute in Denver

DENVER — A blast of frigid temperatures and a round of overnight snow have created a mess on the roads across parts of Colorado. Light snow began falling late Monday night over portions of the Front Range and Denver metro area, as well as in the foothills and mountains.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Immersive Nutcracker coming to Denver

DENVER — The creators of the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition are opening a new Christmas experience in 11 cities. "The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle" opens this week in Denver, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Antonio, after having its world premiere in Toronto in 2021.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Possible kidnapping reported in Denver

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a reported kidnapping Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area around West 26th Avenue and Grove Street, and contacted multiple people. Police tweeted that they're interviewing people to figure out what happened. The area where officers are is just west of Federal Boulevard...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Cracking Down on Roo-Bar, Another Hip-Hop Club

Roo-Bar Lounge, a hip-hop club at 3480 Park Avenue West, will have to defend itself against charges by the City and County of Denver that it's committed multiple code violations. On November 10, the Department of Excise and Licenses sent Roo-Bar owners Jugurta Tighrine and Danny Safieddine an order to...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

El Pollo Loco makes grand return to Colorado with first location

DENVER — The first El Pollo Loco restaurant to operate in Colorado in more than a decade officially opens its doors Tuesday. The fire-grilled chicken chain opens its first Colorado restaurant at 4698 Peoria St. in Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 15. El Pollo Loco began construction on the restaurant...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

