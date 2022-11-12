Read full article on original website
College Basketball World Can't Believe Louisville's Latest Upset Loss
The Louisville Cardinals are 0-3 to start the 2022-23 season. The Kenny Payne-led squad dropped yet another upset loss on Tuesday night, falling to App State at home. After overcoming a 17-point first-half lead for the Mountaineers, the Cardinals lost in crushing fashion. The team fell 60-61 after a game-winning layup for El Ellis was waived off upon review.
WLKY.com
Can UofL rebuild its momentum coming off loss to Clemson?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's unlikely anyone predicted the University of Louisville football team would be in position to finish this season 8-4. But that is exactly where the Cardinals are at. With two games remaining, albeit neither being an easy win, UofL is in position to finish with its...
Duke basketball loses top recruiting ranking to blue blood rival
The Duke basketball program no longer holds the best recruiting class in 2023. It felt like it was just a matter of time before the Duke basketball program was overthrown for the top recruiting ranking in the Class of 2023, and that time officially came on Monday. Top ranked prospect...
WLKY.com
Bellarmine basketball's Scott Davenport picks up 400th career victory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University men's basketball's Scott Davenport won his 400th game as head coach Monday night after the Knights (2-1) beat Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 86-46. "I had no idea until I was asked about it. No clue," Davenport said of the milestone in a press release. "It is the definition of a program. The paychecks are not about what goes in the bank, they're emotional paychecks. The student body, the community - it was incredible."
kentuckytoday.com
Payne's changes will come slowly for struggling Cards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Yes, the college basketball season is less than one week old and Louisville has played only two games, but it should be painfully obvious to anyone who watched those two contests that this is going to be a long season for the Cardinals (0-2). Kenny Payne will get another chance to celebrate his first win as U of L's coach when the Cards host Appalachian State (2-0) of the Sun Belt Conference at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the KFC Yum! Center.
stateoflouisville.com
Amid a rebuild, there’s one thing Louisville basketball fans will not accept in 2022-23
Louisville basketball is off to a historically bad start in 2022. While fans can quickly turn a blind eye to a poor start, a certain intensity and effort will always be expected. The expectations heading into new Louisville basketball head coach Kenny Payne’s first season were at an all-time low....
Louisville Survives Belmont Upset Bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 25 points, Payton Verhulst had a steal and the game-clinching free throws with 2.2 seconds left and No. 7 Louisville escaped Belmont with a 75-70 win on Sunday night. The Cardinals scored the last four points of the game from the...
Five-Star Guard D.J. Wagner Commits to Kentucky
The senior will play for his father’s former coach, John Calipari, next season.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Men’s college basketball walked in the side door last week. Most of the teams in the Top 25 played teams that were not ranked in the Top 150. That will change this week — thank goodness. Locally that means the Champions Classic, which will match Kentucky vs. Michigan State and Duke against Kansas in Indianapolis Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. App. State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Louisville Cardinals will take on the App. State Mountaineers at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday at home. The Cardinals lost 73-72 to the Wright State Raiders this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Wright State's guard Trey Calvin with 0:01 remaining. The losing side was boosted by forward Jae'Lyn Withers, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards in addition to five steals.
WLKY.com
UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
WLKY.com
LouCity FC falls to San Antonio in USL Championship Final
SAN ANTONIO — Louisville City FC came up short in the USL Championship game Sunday night. The club headed down to take on San Antonio FC, ultimately losing the match 3-1. San Antonio had won 45 straight matches when scoring the first goal, and they extended that streak to 46 against LouCity.
WBKO
KSP responds to jail riot
Rare Babe Ruth glove, other baseball memorabilia up for auction in Louisville. The items will be previewed at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory on Saturday and Sunday. Med Center Health Foundation hosts Charity Ball for their "Community Clinic" and "Dental Clinic"
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
wdrb.com
Opening day announcement expected next week for Topgolf in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf. The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events. "Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for...
WLKY.com
Topgolf founders bringing tech-infused mini-golf entertainment venue to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another entertainment venue has signed a lease in Oxmoor Center,according to Louisville Business First. Puttshack, a tech-infused mini-golf course, will be taking up a space in the mall at 7900 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews. A news release said the 25,000-square-foot venue will open in early 2024.
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
WLKY.com
Louisville-based app helping to boost local music scene
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville music scene is still rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic and a new app created right here in Louisville may be just the thing to take it to the next level. Noah Rough came up with the idea while looking for a way to share...
WLKY.com
Missing cow still on loose in Louisville spotted in Highlands over weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lone remaining cow that's been on the run for three weeks in Metro Louisville was apparently spotted over the weekend. The location could perhaps not be more appropriate. The wandering cow was seen at Le Moo, the steakhouse restaurant on Lexington Avenue. There has been...
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
