The author Timothy J. Jorgensen will sign and give away his book "Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life" to diners at Melba's Friday from noon to 1 p.m. The Georgetown University School of Medicine professor will sign the follow-up to his book "Strange Glow" about radiation and its effects on health. "Spark" looks at the role of electricity in all life.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO