Metairie, LA

NOLA.com

Metairie man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway

A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Priced Out! 2 Canal Street

Priced Out is a new semi-regular feature here at Gambit covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. Looking to live it up in the lap of luxury? Well, search no further than 2 Canal St. No. 1902, conveniently located in the very heart of the city’s tourist district!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Assisted stretching: The new trend in town with multiple benefits

There's another health/wellness/fitness trend catching on in south Louisiana. It's called assisted stretching, and there are now multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette devoted to the method or at least including such sessions among their offerings. Its name is somewhat self-explanatory: As opposed to stretching yourself, say,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Melba's po-boy shop will host author signing, giveaway of book in latest literacy event

The author Timothy J. Jorgensen will sign and give away his book "Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life" to diners at Melba's Friday from noon to 1 p.m. The Georgetown University School of Medicine professor will sign the follow-up to his book "Strange Glow" about radiation and its effects on health. "Spark" looks at the role of electricity in all life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

With city budget on line, Cantrell officials promise better communication

As the city budget process entered its third week Monday, aides to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faced questions from City Council members about transparency and communication. Council members said they’ve often received comments on pending legislation at the last minute, or they’ve been left wondering who to ask about...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Krewe of Eve proclaims its royal lineup

The Krewe of Eve is celebrating its 37th year of revelry and rolling with the theme, “We Go Together Like … ” More than 725 ladies will participate in this year’s festivities, which includes the dinner dance in February and 30-plus units parading on the traditional Mandeville route on Friday, Feb. 10.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell Women's Civic Club names Queen and King Samaritan LXXII

The Slidell Women's Civic Club, founder and sponsor of the Krewe of Slidellians and host of the Bal Masque honoring community leaders, has selected Mary DuBuisson and Tommy Williams as queen and king of the 2023 court. State Rep. DuBuisson, reigning as Queen Samaritan LXXII, has served as legislative representative...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO has identified nonverbal woman found wandering in Metairie

UPDATE: The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced early Tuesday afternoon that they have identified the woman and are in the process of reuniting her with her relatives. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a nonverbal woman who was found wandering alone in Metairie Monday morning. The woman...
METAIRIE, LA

