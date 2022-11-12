Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
A career on the Mississippi River? Jefferson Parish students get a hands-on experience
Neel Verma pointed an extinguisher at a torrent of flames dancing beneath the Crescent City Connection and pulled a lever, releasing a cloud of carbon dioxide over a simulated electrical fire. The 16-year-old from the Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies in Metairie is no fire-fighter. But at the Port of...
NOLA.com
City fund for Gordon Plaza residents moving costs effectively quashed amid legal concerns
New Orleans City Council Vice President JP Morrell said at a meeting Tuesday that the city won’t be able to put any money into the fund he created earlier this month to pay Gordon Plaza residents’ relocation costs without opening itself up to potential lawsuits. In addition to...
NOLA.com
Organizers of Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall petition offer update on signature count
Organizers of the push to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Tuesday they have obtained about 35% of the signatures needed to put the issue in front of voters, with a little more than three months remaining before a Feb. 22 deadline. The update, provided during a news conference...
NOLA.com
Metairie man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway
A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
NOLA.com
Priced Out! 2 Canal Street
Priced Out is a new semi-regular feature here at Gambit covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. Looking to live it up in the lap of luxury? Well, search no further than 2 Canal St. No. 1902, conveniently located in the very heart of the city’s tourist district!
NOLA.com
See which new cities Breeze Airways will fly to from New Orleans starting in February
Budget carrier Breeze Airways said Tuesday it will start direct flights from New Orleans to Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop flights to Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island, beginning in February. The airline, which started flying from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in July 2021, has been...
NOLA.com
I-10 East closed at Chef Menteur Highway due to overturned 18-wheeler, officials say
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed at Chef Menteur Highway on Tuesday due to an overturned 18-wheeler, Louisiana traffic officials said. Drivers heading across the I-10 Highrise Bridge to New Orleans East and Slidell should expect heavy delays. All lanes were closed as of 2 p.m. and traffic...
NOLA.com
Assisted stretching: The new trend in town with multiple benefits
There's another health/wellness/fitness trend catching on in south Louisiana. It's called assisted stretching, and there are now multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette devoted to the method or at least including such sessions among their offerings. Its name is somewhat self-explanatory: As opposed to stretching yourself, say,...
NOLA.com
Melba's po-boy shop will host author signing, giveaway of book in latest literacy event
The author Timothy J. Jorgensen will sign and give away his book "Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life" to diners at Melba's Friday from noon to 1 p.m. The Georgetown University School of Medicine professor will sign the follow-up to his book "Strange Glow" about radiation and its effects on health. "Spark" looks at the role of electricity in all life.
NOLA.com
With city budget on line, Cantrell officials promise better communication
As the city budget process entered its third week Monday, aides to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faced questions from City Council members about transparency and communication. Council members said they’ve often received comments on pending legislation at the last minute, or they’ve been left wondering who to ask about...
NOLA.com
From early horrors to present day: The 121-year history of a Canal Street landmark
It’s called the Macheca Building, and even if you don’t know that particular seven-story Canal Street building by name, most New Orleanians of a certain vintage almost certainly know it by sight — and definitely by reputation. Consider its myriad claims to Crescent City fame — and...
NOLA.com
Plane from New Orleans crashes in Wisconsin with 56 shelter dogs onboard
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, according to sheriff's officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western Lakes...
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans seeks court approval to sell off properties in bankruptcy case
More than two years after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of mounting lawsuits related to past child sexual abuse, the Archdiocese of New Orleans is beginning to raise cash by selling some of its vast real estate holdings. Attorneys for the local Roman Catholic Church will...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting on North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). The man died at the scene, police said.
NOLA.com
Chef Serigne Mbaye to open Dakar NOLA restaurant on Magazine Street next week
After running his Senegalese cuisine-inspired Dakar NOLA concept as a pop-up at various locations, including a residency at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum, chef Serigne Mbaye is opening it as a tasting menu restaurant in Uptown. Mbaye and business partner Effie Richardson will open Dakar NOLA at 3814 Magazine...
NOLA.com
Krewe of Eve proclaims its royal lineup
The Krewe of Eve is celebrating its 37th year of revelry and rolling with the theme, “We Go Together Like … ” More than 725 ladies will participate in this year’s festivities, which includes the dinner dance in February and 30-plus units parading on the traditional Mandeville route on Friday, Feb. 10.
NOLA.com
Slidell Women's Civic Club names Queen and King Samaritan LXXII
The Slidell Women's Civic Club, founder and sponsor of the Krewe of Slidellians and host of the Bal Masque honoring community leaders, has selected Mary DuBuisson and Tommy Williams as queen and king of the 2023 court. State Rep. DuBuisson, reigning as Queen Samaritan LXXII, has served as legislative representative...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: New Orleans' first 'residential park' was named for Rosa Solomon da Ponte
Can you shed some light on the Uptown street called Rosa Park? Is this a new designation or has it been around for a while?. Established in 1891, Rosa Park was New Orleans’ first so-called residential park. It is named for the New Orleans-born Victorian-era socialite and actress Rosa Solomon da Ponte.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police officer shot knife-wielding man outside Superdome, authorities say
A middle-aged man outside the Caesars Superdome wouldn't leave on a chilly Tuesday morning, even after Superdome public safety employees told him to. So they called New Orleans police. When officers arrived, the man stood, pulled out a knife and approached, an NOPD spokesperson said, ignoring commands to drop his weapon.
NOLA.com
JPSO has identified nonverbal woman found wandering in Metairie
UPDATE: The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced early Tuesday afternoon that they have identified the woman and are in the process of reuniting her with her relatives. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a nonverbal woman who was found wandering alone in Metairie Monday morning. The woman...
Comments / 0