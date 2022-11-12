ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon MBB Recap: Ducks fall to UC Irvine, suffering one of Dana Altman’s worst losses in Eugene

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGThC_0j8AxpAB00

That’s probably not how the Oregon Ducks thought this one was going to play out when scheduling the UC Irving Anteaters for an early-November game.

The final score read 69-56 on the scoreboard, but some late-game shot-making helped save this one from looking as bad as it should have. It was one of the worst losses that Oregon has suffered at home to start a season since their loss to Texas Southern in 2018. The number on Friday night further underlined a message that came across in the Ducks’ first game of the season last Monday — this team is far from their ceiling right now.

That’s not a rare occurrence for Dana Altman teams in November. With a handful of new additions and the unfortunate injury luck that has plagued this team over the past couple of months, it’s understandable why they are playing at this level. However, they are going to need to turn things around quickly, as No. 3 ranked Houston comes to town in just over a week.

If you didn’t make it through the entire game on Friday, I can’t say I blame you. Here’s everything you need to know about the defeat.

Final Score: UC Irvine 69, Oregon 56

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9jHz_0j8AxpAB00

Keys to the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wofl_0j8AxpAB00

  • Don't worry, Dana Altman teams in November tend to look like this, at least at the beginning of games. Oregon was slow to start, making just 1 of their first 8 field goals, and going 0-for-4 from 3FG in the first 8 minutes of the game. On top of that, they had 6 turnovers in the first 8 minutes as well.
  • Things obviously did not get better for the Ducks as the game went on. In fact, they got worse. Oregon was unable to find their shot from downtown, going 4-for-21 from 3FG on the night. They also coughed the ball up 15 times, giving UCI 25 points off of turnover.
  • Will Richardson's tough start to the season continues. The veteran PG again struggled on Friday, scoring just 4 points on 1-of-6. While N'Faly Dante is playing well, it's been a bit of a shock to see Richardson in a slump to start the season.
  • While the Ducks struggled to shoot, UC Irvine was definitely hot. They finished the game going 12-for-28 from deep, outscoring the Ducks by TK points in that facet of the game.

Stats to Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1J0R_0j8AxpAB00

  • The Ducks shot just 3-20 from 3FG on Friday. On the season, they are now 10-for-46 (21%) from deep on the season.
  • Oregon turned the ball over 15 times, leading to 25 points for UCI. Contrarily, the Ducks got just 10 points off of Irvine's 10 turnovers.
  • Oregon went 18-for-28 from the free-throw line in this game. On the season, they are now 34-for-56 (60%)
  • The Ducks had 9 blocks in this game, which was one of the lone bright spots. On the season, they have 14 total blocks.

What's Next?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32G17J_0j8AxpAB00 Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks will host Montana State on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

1

1

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win

The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
Emerald Media

A potential new stadium for the Eugene Emeralds creates controversy

The Emeralds, the High-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have been rooted in Eugene since 1955. However, their future in Eugene is uncertain. The Eugene Emeralds have been playing at PK Park since 2010, sharing the stadium with the Oregon Ducks baseball team. Due to new standards in minor league baseball stadiums, PK Park is no longer able to hold the team.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers hesitation to strike deal has to do with Bradley Beal?

At least one unnamed Western Conference executive believes, however, that Pelinka is looking at the bigger picture. On a recent episode of The Crossover NBA Show with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck, the two NBA insiders discussed Pelinka’s seemingly baffling stance against green-lighting a trade for the Lakers. Apparently, this could have a lot to do with Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal: ”So here was the quote from the Western Conference executive I spoke to who had mentioned this,” Beck said. “He says ‘Washington is the one that I keep thinking that’s going to happen. … [Bradley Beal] got a no-trade clause, he wants to come to California’ — That was an interesting tidbit of this — ‘He essentially can pick where he wants to go (because of his no-trade clause)’ … So that’s the logic that the Western Conference exec was laying out to me, and he said this: ‘Whatever you want to say about Pelinka, he’s being smart, he’s taking his time.’”
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
localemagazine.com

How to Spend a Quintessential Weekend in Newport Beach This Holiday Season

Whether you are returning home for the holidays or searching for the ultimate staycation spot, Newport Beach is a dream destination for all. With the famous beaches, quaint coffee shops and harborfront restaurants, there is plenty to do in this coastal town (and even more ways to explore). Should you choose to walk the shops by foot, sightsee on a boat or cruise around town in a Moke, here’s how to live like a local in Newport Beach this holiday season!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RealtorJenniferN

Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kezi.com

Power outage in Eugene fixed after affecting large swathe of town

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large part of Eugene suffered a power outage Monday morning, but Eugene Water and Electric Board crews were able to fix power lines within a few hours. According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s website, just over 6,50 customers were without electricity in an area between Highway 105, Cal Young Road, Interstate 5, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. EWEB says the outages were first reported near the Oakway substation at about 7 a.m. on November 14, and the rest of the area was reported without power shortly afterwards.
EUGENE, OR
delmartimes.net

Bluff continues to move at San Clemente railroad site

Excavation is expected to start Friday for the installation of ground anchors to stop the still-sliding slope beneath the railroad tracks at San Clemente, an Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman said this week. Metrolink and Amtrak suspended passenger rail service Sept. 30 between San Diego and Orange Counties after movement...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree

An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
SANTA ANA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy