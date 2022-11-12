Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Grains end the day mixed | Monday, November 14, 2022
Corn ended the day down a penny. Soybeans are down 8¢. Wheat futures are up. CBOT wheat is up 5¢. KC wheat is up 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 17¢. Live cattle are down 73¢. Lean hogs are up 60¢. Feeder cattle are up 90¢.
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
straightarrownews.com
Experts warn of ‘meat recession’ as beef supply shrinks; prices to rise
In an Instagram post, online meat delivery company Good Ranchers warned consumers that “a meat recession is knocking and supply is about to be tight” as beef supply continues to shrink. According to The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the number of cattle moving from pasture into a feedlot to be conditioned for slaughter in September fell 4% nationwide year-over-year. In certain areas, such as Kansas, the drop was as high as 11%.
Bayer estimates new GM soybean to reach 10% of Brazil's 2022/23 planting area
SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bayer AG's (BAYGn.DE) agriculture unit in Brazil expects that its new genetically modified (GM) soybean Intacta2 Xtend will account for about 10% of the country's total soy planting area in the 2022/23 harvest, the firm told Reuters.
Agriculture Online
USDA projects higher corn and soybean supply
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.182 billion bushels. This is below the trade’s estimate of 1.212 billion bushels but above USDA's October estimate of 1.172 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....
agupdate.com
Sunflower producers making good harvest progress
Unusually warm, dry weather this fall has allowed the region’s sunflower producers to make a good deal of headway with this year’s harvest. “Very favorable weather conditions in the past week allowed sunflower producers to make good harvest progress,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association (NSA), writing in the Nov. 7 NSA newsletter. “Harvest advanced 24 percent to 61 percent complete for the week ending Oct. 28.”
Agriculture Online
USDA Supply and Demand Report | November 9, 2022
For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.182 billion bushels. This is below the trade’s estimate of 1.212 billion bushels but above USDA's October estimate of 1.172 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending stocks were 220 million bushels, above the trade’s expectation of 215 million...
U.S. retail gasoline prices remain stable
Motor club AAA listed a national average retail price for a gallon of gasoline that was more or less unchanged from week-ago levels.
Turkey prices face inflation, bird flu ahead of holidays
Thanksgiving turkey may be harder to find -- and more expensive -- this year due to the spread of the avian flu virus as well as inflation.
freightwaves.com
Trucking rate forecast suggests Thanksgiving will not be spot market feast
Chart of the Week: National Truckload Index Forecast, National Truckload Index – USA SONAR: NTIF.USA, NTI.USA. While many speculations around this year’s holiday shipping season — typically referred to as “peak” — remain muted, the newly released National Truckload Index Forecast (NTIF, the white dotted line) supports this expectation by showing a relatively flat trend in spot rates over the next 28 days.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USDA maintains forecast for corn use in ethanol
The USDA maintained its forecast for 2022-’23 corn use in ethanol in its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, released Nov. 9. The forecasts for corn production and ending stocks were raised. Corn production is forecast at 13.93 billion bushels, up 35 million from last month on...
Tyson Foods earnings miss estimates as pork, beef sales weaken
Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) on Monday forecast full-year sales above Wall Street estimates, signaling steady demand for its higher-priced chicken and beef despite decades-high levels of inflation.
agupdate.com
Outlook for soybeans a little brighter than for corn
With harvest complete and current strong demand, the outlook for the soybean market looks to be a little brighter than it is for corn. “Soybeans have a little bit better outlook, which is kind of surprising,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “Production is going to be fairly decent, probably average or maybe a little below the trend line yields. But what we’re looking at is strong demand and that’s really helping to keep that soybean market firm.”
agupdate.com
Durum market seeing upward price movement
After seeing prices slip slightly during harvest, the durum market is again experiencing some upward price movement. As of Nov. 7, cash prices to producers ranged from $9 to $10, although most of the bids were trending closer to $10 for top milling grade durum, according to Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, who said that’s about 50 cents higher than it has been in the last couple weeks.
U.S. turkey prices are up 6.5% headed into Thanksgiving
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Fresh Thanksgiving turkey will cost 6.5% more this year, $1.14 per pound compared to $1.07 last year, according to USDA data. Frozen turkey prices are up, too, costing an average of $1.11 a pound compared to $1.06 last year. The USDA turkey prices data shows regional...
Farmland Values Hit Record Highs, Pricing Out Farmers
Joel Gindo thought he could finally own and operate the farm of his dreams when a neighbor put up 160 acres of cropland for sale in Brookings County, South Dakota, two years ago. Five thousand or six thousand dollars an acre should do the trick, Gindo estimated.
