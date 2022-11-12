ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Agriculture Online

Grains end the day mixed | Monday, November 14, 2022

Corn ended the day down a penny. Soybeans are down 8¢. Wheat futures are up. CBOT wheat is up 5¢. KC wheat is up 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 17¢. Live cattle are down 73¢. Lean hogs are up 60¢. Feeder cattle are up 90¢.
straightarrownews.com

Experts warn of ‘meat recession’ as beef supply shrinks; prices to rise

In an Instagram post, online meat delivery company Good Ranchers warned consumers that “a meat recession is knocking and supply is about to be tight” as beef supply continues to shrink. According to The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the number of cattle moving from pasture into a feedlot to be conditioned for slaughter in September fell 4% nationwide year-over-year. In certain areas, such as Kansas, the drop was as high as 11%.
Agriculture Online

USDA projects higher corn and soybean supply

Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.182 billion bushels. This is below the trade’s estimate of 1.212 billion bushels but above USDA's October estimate of 1.172 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....
agupdate.com

Sunflower producers making good harvest progress

Unusually warm, dry weather this fall has allowed the region’s sunflower producers to make a good deal of headway with this year’s harvest. “Very favorable weather conditions in the past week allowed sunflower producers to make good harvest progress,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association (NSA), writing in the Nov. 7 NSA newsletter. “Harvest advanced 24 percent to 61 percent complete for the week ending Oct. 28.”
Agriculture Online

USDA Supply and Demand Report | November 9, 2022

For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.182 billion bushels. This is below the trade’s estimate of 1.212 billion bushels but above USDA's October estimate of 1.172 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending stocks were 220 million bushels, above the trade’s expectation of 215 million...
freightwaves.com

Trucking rate forecast suggests Thanksgiving will not be spot market feast

Chart of the Week: National Truckload Index Forecast, National Truckload Index – USA SONAR: NTIF.USA, NTI.USA. While many speculations around this year’s holiday shipping season — typically referred to as “peak” — remain muted, the newly released National Truckload Index Forecast (NTIF, the white dotted line) supports this expectation by showing a relatively flat trend in spot rates over the next 28 days.
Ethanol Producer Magazine

USDA maintains forecast for corn use in ethanol

The USDA maintained its forecast for 2022-’23 corn use in ethanol in its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, released Nov. 9. The forecasts for corn production and ending stocks were raised. Corn production is forecast at 13.93 billion bushels, up 35 million from last month on...
agupdate.com

Outlook for soybeans a little brighter than for corn

With harvest complete and current strong demand, the outlook for the soybean market looks to be a little brighter than it is for corn. “Soybeans have a little bit better outlook, which is kind of surprising,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “Production is going to be fairly decent, probably average or maybe a little below the trend line yields. But what we’re looking at is strong demand and that’s really helping to keep that soybean market firm.”
agupdate.com

Durum market seeing upward price movement

After seeing prices slip slightly during harvest, the durum market is again experiencing some upward price movement. As of Nov. 7, cash prices to producers ranged from $9 to $10, although most of the bids were trending closer to $10 for top milling grade durum, according to Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, who said that’s about 50 cents higher than it has been in the last couple weeks.
UPI News

U.S. turkey prices are up 6.5% headed into Thanksgiving

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Fresh Thanksgiving turkey will cost 6.5% more this year, $1.14 per pound compared to $1.07 last year, according to USDA data. Frozen turkey prices are up, too, costing an average of $1.11 a pound compared to $1.06 last year. The USDA turkey prices data shows regional...
