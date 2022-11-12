Read full article on original website
kusi.com
San Diego voters split on Measure B, the Trash Tax
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Tuesday, with updated returns showing the result too close to call. Opponents of the measure were leading...
Daily Aztec
Midterm Election Results in California
Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
San Diego Business Journal
Viejas Tribe Secures $31M CEC Grant
The Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians has secured a $31 million California Energy Commission grant. At a news conference earlier this month at its casino in Alpine, the Tribe’s chairman said the funds will be used to build a cutting-edge, long-duration battery storage facility for renewable energy to be used by tribal members as well as at the Tribe’s casino, hotel and outlet mall in East County.
KPBS
California regulators close to new solar rules
San Diego County resident Belinda Martinez is feeling pretty good about the solar power investment her family made about five years ago. Martinez has lived in a Spanish colonial cottage on an oversized lot in a more established Oceanside neighborhood for about 20 years. “We fell in love with the...
danapointtimes.com
Results of Tight Election Races Pending as Ballot Counting Continues
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SDG&E urges customers to look out for utility scammers
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Gas & Electric reminded customers Tuesday to be vigilant looking out for scammers threatening service disconnections if payments are not made immediately. According to SDG&E, the ruse most often includes a caller posing as a utility collections employee. Victims are told their...
NBC San Diego
‘Pennies From Heaven' Could Save Sweetwater Water Authority Customers Millions
They looked down at the water blasting through the Loveland Dam and called it “Pennies from Heaven." Sweetwater Water Authority engineers opened a valve at the base of the dam shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Millions of gallons of water blasted out of the dam near Alpine to begin a 17-mile trek down to the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley.
Looking to buy a home? Chula Vista launches first-time homebuyer program
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on November 9, 2022. Are you looking to buy a home in Chula Vista? The City of Chula Vista just re-launched a program that helps low-income families buy their first homes.
Mayor Gloria announces new proposal to repair San Diego's crumbling roads
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday a new proposal to fix San Diego's streets. He introduced updates to rules governing street excavation that will hold utilities to higher repair standards. It's a major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance, which governs the rules utilities must follow...
kusi.com
Alleged corruption from Mayor Todd Gloria over 101 Ash Street building
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego City Attorney Mike Aguirre says a bad deal for taxpayers may get even worse. Back in July, San Diego City Council voted 6-3 in favor of Democrat Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed 101 Ash Street settlement. The settlement transferred ownership of the...
eastcountymagazine.org
DILLARD TAKES LEAD IN LA MESA CITY COUNCIL RACE; LOTHIAN AND AFSHAN ARE CLOSE BEHIND IN TIGHT BATTLE FOR TWO SEATS
November 15, 2022 (La Mesa) – The latest election returns from the County Registrar of Voters show that Patricia Dillard has taken the lead over Councilmember Laura Lothian, with Mejgan Afshan a close third. The top two vote-getters will win the seats. Currently, Dillard has 8,165 votes, or 23.97%...
countynewscenter.com
Affordable Housing Development Opens in Mid-City
The County and City of San Diego Housing Commission, along with public and private partners, celebrated the grand opening today of an affordable housing community in City Heights. The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments will provide homes for over 200 low-income residents. The $85 million project features...
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vistans voted "yes" on Measure K under unofficial election results
A majority of Chula Vista voters have chosen to modify the city charter under Measure K, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters reported in the most recent update to the unofficial general election results. During the November general election, voters were asked to answer “yes” or “No” to the...
San Diego budget troubles loom as pandemic aid dries up, pension costs rise and state mandates kick in
The city is facing more than $360 million in deficits over the next five years, despite annual revenue projected to surpass $2 billion for the first time.
Chula Vista community members calling on officials to revamp Harborside Park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista has turned to the community for feedback following controversy and safety issues surrounding Harborside Park. A public workshop was held Monday, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Harborside Elementary to engage the public for input on revitalizing the 5-acre property on Oxford Street.
Dump day: How to dispose of unwanted items for free this week
Clean California Dump Day is back in parts of San Diego County this week.
chulavistatoday.com
USC study: Cost of rent in San Diego will increase within the next two years
The cost of living in San Diego will reportedly be increasing in the incoming years. According to a USC Casden Economics Forecast this week, it is projected that rent within San Diego County will become even more expensive than it is currently. By October 2024, the rent in San Diego...
Staffing issues persist for Falck, San Diego's ambulance provider
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego's ambulance provider, Falck, continues to experience staffing issues and falls short in serving the needs of those who live here. Falck and the San Diego Fire Department planned to present a recent report looking at July, August, and September to the Public Safety and Livable Neighborhood Committee Wednesday morning.
orangecountytribune.com
Two close races still remain
While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
