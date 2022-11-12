ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

kusi.com

San Diego voters split on Measure B, the Trash Tax

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Tuesday, with updated returns showing the result too close to call. Opponents of the measure were leading...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Aztec

Midterm Election Results in California

Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Business Journal

Viejas Tribe Secures $31M CEC Grant

The Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians has secured a $31 million California Energy Commission grant. At a news conference earlier this month at its casino in Alpine, the Tribe’s chairman said the funds will be used to build a cutting-edge, long-duration battery storage facility for renewable energy to be used by tribal members as well as at the Tribe’s casino, hotel and outlet mall in East County.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

California regulators close to new solar rules

San Diego County resident Belinda Martinez is feeling pretty good about the solar power investment her family made about five years ago. Martinez has lived in a Spanish colonial cottage on an oversized lot in a more established Oceanside neighborhood for about 20 years. “We fell in love with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
danapointtimes.com

Results of Tight Election Races Pending as Ballot Counting Continues

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

SDG&E urges customers to look out for utility scammers

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Gas & Electric reminded customers Tuesday to be vigilant looking out for scammers threatening service disconnections if payments are not made immediately. According to SDG&E, the ruse most often includes a caller posing as a utility collections employee. Victims are told their...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

‘Pennies From Heaven' Could Save Sweetwater Water Authority Customers Millions

They looked down at the water blasting through the Loveland Dam and called it “Pennies from Heaven." Sweetwater Water Authority engineers opened a valve at the base of the dam shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Millions of gallons of water blasted out of the dam near Alpine to begin a 17-mile trek down to the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley.
CHULA VISTA, CA
countynewscenter.com

Affordable Housing Development Opens in Mid-City

The County and City of San Diego Housing Commission, along with public and private partners, celebrated the grand opening today of an affordable housing community in City Heights. The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments will provide homes for over 200 low-income residents. The $85 million project features...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Staffing issues persist for Falck, San Diego's ambulance provider

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego's ambulance provider, Falck, continues to experience staffing issues and falls short in serving the needs of those who live here. Falck and the San Diego Fire Department planned to present a recent report looking at July, August, and September to the Public Safety and Livable Neighborhood Committee Wednesday morning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two close races still remain

While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
