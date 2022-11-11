Read full article on original website
96% of South Dakota corn harvested
The USDA says South Dakota’s corn harvest is almost wrapped up. Ninety-six percent of the state’s corn crop was harvested as of Sunday. Soybean harvest is 100% complete. Ninety-six percent of sorghum is harvested. The state’s sunflower harvest is 93% done. Seventy-eight percent of the winter wheat...
Few fields left to harvest in Arkansas
Harvest season has almost come to a close in Arkansas. The USDA reports as of Sunday, 99% of cotton, 94% of peanuts, 96% of soybeans and 100% of rice and corn had been harvested, all slightly ahead of their respective 5-year averages. Winter wheat planting is 81% complete, in line...
Winter wheat planting finished, grain harvest still lingers in Illinois
Illinois farmers have completed winter wheat planting, but some are still finishing up corn and soybean harvest. The USDA reports as of Sunday 94% of corn and 98% of soybeans had been harvested, both slightly ahead of their respective 5-year averages. Winter wheat planting is complete with 74% of the...
Iowa farmers wrapping up harvest and fall tillage
Iowa farmers are mostly finished with harvest. In its latest weekly crop update, the USDA says corn is 95 percent harvested. That’s eight days ahead of 2021 and nearly two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Corn moisture is averaging 16 percent. The most corn left to harvest is...
96% of Kansas corn, 93% of soybeans harvested
Corn and soybean farmers in Kansas are making good harvest progress. The USDA says the state’s corn harvest is 96% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 93%. Soybean harvest is 93% done, ahead of the five-year average of 86%. Seventy-nine percent of cotton has been harvested. The state’s...
Wildfire Task Force to Meet November 18
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet on Friday, November 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy, 2025 East Iron Avenue in Salina. The meeting is open to the public and will discuss recommendations for how federal, state,...
Insight: Dreaming of Snow Days
PRATT COUNTY, Kan. – There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
