ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 31

Hakuna Matata
4d ago

Ok I have a NEW way of looking at this " perfect " 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️6-0 record....... Y'all ready???? 🤭🤭🤭 6 fights - 0 Boxers 😁 😅🤣😅🤣😅 I crack myself up sometimes😆😅🤣

Reply(4)
10
dMoney314
2d ago

//: STOP fighting the Paul Brothers until they have a real pro fight, Starting at the bottom. Absolutely no more (FIXED) internet 3 round exebition fights. If you claim to be a professional boxer, then fight like one, all 10-12 rounds.

Reply
4
Davidlee Clemons
3d ago

Man fight someone in shape,around your age,not under your weight class same weight class,and be a boxer as yourself.between ages 26 to35

Reply
2
Related
FanSided

Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
bjpenndotcom

Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)

Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Kanye West He's 'Got More Money' Than Him Amid Rant

Shaquille O'Neal told Kanye West said that he has "more money" than the rapper on Thursday, as he clapped back at beleaguered musician for criticizing him. In a Twitter rant on Thursday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, defended NBA star Kyrie Irving has he faced backlash for posting on the platform about a documentary that is widely deemed to be antisemitic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
itrwrestling.com

Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie

If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
itrwrestling.com

Conor McGregor Forced To Apologise To Ronda Rousey For Distasteful Joke

For better or for worse, Conor McGregor is known as one of the most outspoken and often controversial sports stars on the planet. His brash and cocky persona doesn’t sit well with some, while others embrace the star for living on his own terms. Even if that risks earning the wrath of Ronda Rousey.
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death

Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 281 TKO loss against Alex Pereira

UFC President Dana White has weighed in following Israel Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya looked to be on his way to a decision victory against Pereira, but it never truly seemed like he was out of danger. That hunch ended up being correct as Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” in a world of trouble with a barrage of punches in the final round. Referee Marc Goddard determined that Adesanya could no longer intelligently defend himself, and the fight was stopped.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
MMA Fighting

Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated, bystander slapped in altercation outside MSG at UFC 281

Nate Diaz got into another altercation at a major combat sports event, this time with Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281. In video that surfaced shortly after Saturday’s pay-per-view, cameras caught Diaz and Danis being separated by multiple people. In the middle of the fracas was Paradigm Sports chief Audie Attar, who pushed back Danis as Diaz made his way out of the situation.
wrestletalk.com

Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence

Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
Outsider.com

Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, MMA Legend, Dead at 38

Anthony Johnson, a Bellator fighter and two-time UFC title challenger, died on Sunday. He was 38 years old. Bellator MMA confirmed the news with sources close to Johnson. Social media received an influx of messages and tributes to Johnson in the wake of the news of his death. The cause...
The Independent

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji time: When are ring walks for fight in UK and US tonight?

Floyd Mayweather will compete in another exhibition boxing match this weekend, as the former multiple-weight world champion fights YouTuber Deji in Dubai.Mayweather retired as a professional in 2017, having just beaten former UFC champion Conor McGregor to move to 50-0. Since that bout, the 45-year-old has taken on the likes of YouTuber star Logan Paul, kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, and most recently mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.FOLLOW LIVE: Mayweather vs Deji – latest fight updatesJust six weeks after stopping Asakura in the second round, Mayweather returns to face Deji, younger brother of fellow YouTube star KSI – despite the Briton...
The Independent

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

Floyd Mayweather makes a swift return to the ring this weekend as he boxes YouTube star Deji, just six weeks after stopping mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.Since retiring with a professional record of 50-0 after beating ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017, Mayweather has competed in several exhibition bouts, the most recent of which saw the 45-year-old defeat Asakura in the second round.FOLLOW LIVE: Mayweather vs Deji – latest fight updatesNow Mayweather travels to Dubai for a clash with Deji, who recently secured his first win in the boxing ring. Briton Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji), younger brother of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy