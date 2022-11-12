ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Soybeans up 21-23 cents, corn up 3-5 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Most U.S. government offices are closed for the federal Veterans Day holiday. The U.S. Commodity...
Agriculture Online

Wheat bounces off 2-month low, U.S. view of higher supply caps gains

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat bounced off a two-month low to rise for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, although a U.S. government forecast of higher world supplies limited gains, while corn and soybeans lost ground. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online

Argentina exchange cuts wheat outlook again, rains spell hope for soy

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's major Buenos Aires grains exchange slashed its wheat harvest forecast on Thursday amid a lengthy drought and frosts that have hit crops, but a forecast of rainfall ahead for key farming regions spelled more positive news for soy. The exchange cut its 2022/23...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
msn.com

Gold settles with a more than 5% weekly gain as the dollar softens to a 2-month low

Gold prices on Friday marked another finish at their highest since August, up more than 5% for the week, as expectations that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of interest-rate hikes in December have helped to boost the yellow metal, and contributed to a fall in the U.S. dollar index to an over two-month low.
gcaptain.com

Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens

China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home. Exports in dollar terms fell...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
GEORGIA STATE
kitco.com

Economic outlook turns 'gloomier' than the IMF's October estimate

(Kitco News) With the economy starting to slow, the outlook is now 'gloomier' than what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected in its October report. The IMF is now focused on the fourth quarter outlook, with early data points suggesting more weakness ahead. "The macroeconomic policy environment is unusually uncertain...
kitco.com

Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips

Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
Reuters

Oil falls on China COVID surge and firmer dollar

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell by $2 on Monday, dragged down by a firmer U.S. dollar while surging coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes of a swift reopening of the economy for the world's biggest crude importer.
Reuters

Stocks, U.S. yields up as investors digest Fed comments

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks erased early losses and turned higher on Monday to build on its biggest weekly percentage gain in two years and U.S. bond yields rose as investors digested comments from Fed officials to try and determine the central bank's path of rate hikes.
TEXAS STATE
kitco.com

A fundamental shift is driving gold prices closer to $1,800 - MKS' Shiels

(Kitco News) - Gold's new bullish momentum is more than just technical market repricing; the precious metal's ability to hold new critical support levels could indicate a longer-term fundamental shift, according to one market analyst. In a recent note to clients, Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP,...
kitco.com

Gold price pulls back as USDX, bond yields rise

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Monday, on routine downside price corrections following last week’s solid gains. The precious metals are feeling some pressure from a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last down $7.20 at $1,762.30 and December silver was down $0.082 at $21.585.
CNBC

Gold steadies as bargain hunters see off dollar's advance

Gold steadied on Monday as bargain hunting offset pressure from the dollar's advance following the U.S. Federal Reserve's signs that it was not softening its fight against inflation. Spot gold rose 0.05% to $1,771.82 per ounce by 4:00 p.m. ET after falling 1% earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures...
CNBC

Dollar set for biggest two-day fall since 2009 as rate outlook shifts

The dollar headed for its biggest two-day drop in almost 14 years on Friday, as investors piled into riskier assets after a cooler reading of U.S. inflation helped temper expectations for the Federal Reserve to keep raising rates as quickly. Data on Thursday showed consumer inflation rose 7.7% year-on-year in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy