Daily Trojan

Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA

The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
buffzone.com

Women’s basketball: Balanced CU Buffs hit road for preseason WNIT

On Saturday afternoon against Jackson State, Quay Miller got the Colorado women’s basketball team off to a strong start with a team-high seven points in the first quarter. In the second quarter, it was Jaylyn Sherrod leading the team in scoring. In the second half, Frida Formann led the Buffs in points both quarters, but was tied for the team lead in the third with Aaronette Vonleh and in the fourth with Tayanna Jones.
BOULDER, CO
retrofitmagazine.com

Former Temple Is Adapted into a 300-seat Theater

Completed in May 2021, the Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center (GKPAC) at the Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services campus in Los Angeles presents a warm, inviting welcome to students of all abilities. Designed by AUX Architecture, this adaptive reuse project repurposed a 1965 temple, renovating the original building and its congregational space into a 300-seat theater.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Lack of repairs will cause campus to crumble

Cal State Fullerton is recognized nationwide as a top institution and a leader within the California State University system. Standing since 1957, the university is now home to nearly 40,000 Titans, with the campus currently serving 25,000 full-time students. CSUF plans to increase its capacity to serve 32,000 full-time students....
iebusinessdaily.com

Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap

Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
ONTARIO, CA
Thrillist

The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX

Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crankyflier.com

An Unwelcome Adventure Awaits Those Using Terminal 1.5 at LAX

Those rebuilding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) found themselves facing a big problem. They had a variety of remote gates that were spread far away, and they wanted to bring as many of those into the central terminal area as possible. The airport did come to a solution, but it’s a compromise. And it’s not a great one for travelers who are forced to use it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinestandard.com

Celebrity chef brings star power to new Irvine food hall

First things first: According to Herb & Ranch partner-chef Brian Malarkey, the restaurant’s name is not pronounced ’erb and Ranch – which sounds like Urban Ranch – but, rather, herb with a pronounced H. “The English comedian Eddie Izzard has the funniest bit,” Malarkey says. “You...
IRVINE, CA
delmartimes.net

Bluff continues to move at San Clemente railroad site

Excavation is expected to start Friday for the installation of ground anchors to stop the still-sliding slope beneath the railroad tracks at San Clemente, an Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman said this week. Metrolink and Amtrak suspended passenger rail service Sept. 30 between San Diego and Orange Counties after movement...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
foxla.com

LAPD announces arrest of one of its own detectives

LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to buy a silencer online, authorities announced. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the Gang and Narcotics Division, attempted to purchase the silencer in April 2021, which classifies as a felony. An investigation ensued, resulting in Walden's recent arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

`Mansion Tax’ poised to pass

Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the “mansion tax,” declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that exceed $5 million...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
milkenroar.com

Locked out of Malibu: Police Not Allowing Super Cars into Malibu Country Mart

On April 2, car enthusiasts all throughout Southern California were washing and preparing their cars for the weekly Malibu Cars and Coffee meet when all of a sudden, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a post on Instagram stating that the car meet impeded the local businesses’ ability to operate. The Sheriff’s Department then further stated that they would begin to heavily enforce vehicle codes and that the event would no longer be allowed.
MALIBU, CA

