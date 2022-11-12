Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three new restaurant spaces open in Cherry Creek NorthInna DDenver, CO
Snowy weather leads to accident alert in DougCo, DenverHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Reporter expresses gratitude for Denver newshoundsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Brr!!! Denver area wakes up to 1-3 inches of snowSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Puff it’s gone: DougCo sheriff warns against leaving running cars to warm upHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Daily Trojan
Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA
The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: Balanced CU Buffs hit road for preseason WNIT
On Saturday afternoon against Jackson State, Quay Miller got the Colorado women’s basketball team off to a strong start with a team-high seven points in the first quarter. In the second quarter, it was Jaylyn Sherrod leading the team in scoring. In the second half, Frida Formann led the Buffs in points both quarters, but was tied for the team lead in the third with Aaronette Vonleh and in the fourth with Tayanna Jones.
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: Tameiya Sadler helps CU Buffs roll past Louisiana
LUBBOCK, Texas — Tameiya Sadler needed a game like this. A junior guard for the Colorado women’s basketball team, Sadler had an injury scare in the spring and has battled her own mind in the early going of this season. On Tuesday, however, she came off the bench...
Angels Owner Could Face $300M Repair Bill Before Sale
The City of Anaheim might slap the Los Angeles Angels with a bill almost as large as Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract. $300 million in repairs to Angel Stadium. The Anaheim city council will consider approving a study expected to show that the venue needs hundreds of millions in repairs.
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Retirement...
retrofitmagazine.com
Former Temple Is Adapted into a 300-seat Theater
Completed in May 2021, the Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center (GKPAC) at the Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services campus in Los Angeles presents a warm, inviting welcome to students of all abilities. Designed by AUX Architecture, this adaptive reuse project repurposed a 1965 temple, renovating the original building and its congregational space into a 300-seat theater.
dailytitan.com
Lack of repairs will cause campus to crumble
Cal State Fullerton is recognized nationwide as a top institution and a leader within the California State University system. Standing since 1957, the university is now home to nearly 40,000 Titans, with the campus currently serving 25,000 full-time students. CSUF plans to increase its capacity to serve 32,000 full-time students....
iebusinessdaily.com
Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap
Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
New facility will add rail capacity out of San Pedro Bay ports
Shipping containers at the San Pedro Bay port complex destined for rail will soon have an expedited path out of Long Beach and Los Angeles thanks to a massive rail facility announced by BNSF Railway. The post New facility will add rail capacity out of San Pedro Bay ports appeared first on Long Beach Post.
crankyflier.com
An Unwelcome Adventure Awaits Those Using Terminal 1.5 at LAX
Those rebuilding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) found themselves facing a big problem. They had a variety of remote gates that were spread far away, and they wanted to bring as many of those into the central terminal area as possible. The airport did come to a solution, but it’s a compromise. And it’s not a great one for travelers who are forced to use it.
irvinestandard.com
Celebrity chef brings star power to new Irvine food hall
First things first: According to Herb & Ranch partner-chef Brian Malarkey, the restaurant’s name is not pronounced ’erb and Ranch – which sounds like Urban Ranch – but, rather, herb with a pronounced H. “The English comedian Eddie Izzard has the funniest bit,” Malarkey says. “You...
delmartimes.net
Bluff continues to move at San Clemente railroad site
Excavation is expected to start Friday for the installation of ground anchors to stop the still-sliding slope beneath the railroad tracks at San Clemente, an Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman said this week. Metrolink and Amtrak suspended passenger rail service Sept. 30 between San Diego and Orange Counties after movement...
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam. His sister and a co-conspirator will be sentenced in May.
foxla.com
LAPD announces arrest of one of its own detectives
LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to buy a silencer online, authorities announced. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the Gang and Narcotics Division, attempted to purchase the silencer in April 2021, which classifies as a felony. An investigation ensued, resulting in Walden's recent arrest.
`Mansion Tax’ poised to pass
Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the “mansion tax,” declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that exceed $5 million...
milkenroar.com
Locked out of Malibu: Police Not Allowing Super Cars into Malibu Country Mart
On April 2, car enthusiasts all throughout Southern California were washing and preparing their cars for the weekly Malibu Cars and Coffee meet when all of a sudden, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a post on Instagram stating that the car meet impeded the local businesses’ ability to operate. The Sheriff’s Department then further stated that they would begin to heavily enforce vehicle codes and that the event would no longer be allowed.
Washington Examiner
Ultraprogressive Los Angeles DA George Gascon loses 'slam dunk' trial of officer faking sniper attack
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who faked getting shot in a sniper attack was convicted of just a single misdemeanor count this week after the prosecutor failed to convince a jury that the lawman had lied to obtain workers' compensation benefits. Deputy Angel Reinosa was convicted Tuesday of...
