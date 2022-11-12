ITHACA, N.Y. — Dartmouth drove 64 yards to the Cornell 8 in the final 90 seconds on Saturday at Schoellkopf Field, but Nick Howard's pass on the game's final play carried Jonny Barrett just out of the end zone as the host Big Red (5-4, 2-4 Ivy) survived to defeat the Big Green (2-7, 1-5 Ivy), 17-13. After Cornell missed a 45-yard field goal attempt with 1:29 remaining, Howard — who threw for a career-high 213 yards on the day — completed 6-of-9 passes during the last-gasp drive with no timeouts available, including a 14-yard pickup on a 4th-and-5 play. Consecutive completions to running back Noah Roper of 10 and 17 yards pushed Dartmouth down the 8-yard line, where Howard spiked the ball to stop the clock with four seconds showing. The Big Red called a timeout to set up their defense, and Howard attempted a fade pass to Barrett in the right corner of the end zone. Barrett secured the ball as time expired but could not get a foot inbounds as the Cornell bench erupted when the referee indicated an incompletion.

