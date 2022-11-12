Read full article on original website
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Soccer Falls to Harvard in Season Finale
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Dartmouth men's soccer team dropped its final match of the 2022 season, falling to Harvard by a score of 3-0. The Big Green and Crimson entered half time in a scoreless tie, but a trio of goals for Harvard gave the home team the victory in the regular season finale.
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Falter in Final Minutes Against New Hampshire
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's basketball team battled neck-and-neck with in-state rival New Hampshire and led by as many as five in the fourth quarter, but stumbled down the stretch in a 59-56 loss Sunday afternoon at Leede Arena. The Big Green, still in search of their first...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Falls to Brown in Regular Season Finale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Facing another participant in the upcoming Ivy League Tournament, the Dartmouth volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-21) to Brown in the final match of the regular season. Dartmouth enters the tournament with a record of 16-8 (8-6), while Brown, the defending Ivy League champion, carries...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Cruises Past MCLA, 107-52
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's basketball team erased any doubt early, opening a 10-point lead less than six minutes into Saturday's contest, and later outscoring MCLA 46-22 in the second half, on the way to a 107-52 win in Leede Arena. Junior Robert McRae III scored a career-high 18 points to lead the offense, with classmate Dusan Neskovic adding 16. Freshman Jackson Munro also got into double figures for the first time in his very young career. In total, 13 Big Green scored points while all 15 players who dressed played at least seven minutes of action.
dartmouthsports.com
Comeback Thwarted on Game’s Final Play in 17-13 Loss at Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. — Dartmouth drove 64 yards to the Cornell 8 in the final 90 seconds on Saturday at Schoellkopf Field, but Nick Howard's pass on the game's final play carried Jonny Barrett just out of the end zone as the host Big Red (5-4, 2-4 Ivy) survived to defeat the Big Green (2-7, 1-5 Ivy), 17-13. After Cornell missed a 45-yard field goal attempt with 1:29 remaining, Howard — who threw for a career-high 213 yards on the day — completed 6-of-9 passes during the last-gasp drive with no timeouts available, including a 14-yard pickup on a 4th-and-5 play. Consecutive completions to running back Noah Roper of 10 and 17 yards pushed Dartmouth down the 8-yard line, where Howard spiked the ball to stop the clock with four seconds showing. The Big Red called a timeout to set up their defense, and Howard attempted a fade pass to Barrett in the right corner of the end zone. Barrett secured the ball as time expired but could not get a foot inbounds as the Cornell bench erupted when the referee indicated an incompletion.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Erases 16-Point Deficit, but Bryant Responds for Victory
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's basketball team used a 26-8 run to turn a 16-point deficit into a two-point lead, but Bryant immediately reeled off 12 consecutive points to regain control, on the way to downing the Big Green, 89-70 in a spirited Friday evening showdown in Leede Arena. In a game that featured 43 combined fouls and 37 combined turnovers, freshman Brandon Mitchell-Day shined for Dartmouth, as he scored his first-career points in the first half, and went on to score 15 in the second, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 6:20 remaining.
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Bested by Union on Friday Evening
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team fell to Union, 4-1, in ECAC Hockey action on Friday evening at the Messa Rink at Achilles Center. Dartmouth moves to 1-3-1, 1-2-1 while Union improves 5-7-1, 3-2-0. Sean Chisholm scored his first goal of the season for the Big Green. Ian Pierce and Tanner Palocsik chipped in the assists. Cooper Black made 18 saves in net.
mynbc5.com
Friday Night Fever, State Championships: Vermont Edition
RUTLAND, Vt. — For football players in Vermont, all roads lead to Rutland. Division I: No. 1 Champlain Valley Union High School (9-0) vs. No. 3 Middlebury Union High School (7-3) Division II: No. 1 Bellows Falls Union High School (10-0) vs. No. 2 Mount Anthony Union High School...
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Cross Country Takes 10th at NCAA Northeast Regional Championship
NEW YORK — The Dartmouth men's cross country team returned to Van Cortlandt Park in New York for the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Friday afternoon. The Big Green posted 235 points and took 10th in a field of 33 teams. "The men had a tough race switching from...
WCAX
Super Senior: Doug Martin
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Doug Martin is all about precision. He’s been a machinist for 52 years at GW Plastics in Bethel, now part of the international company, Nolato. “Nolato is the sixth owner of GW. I’ve worked for all six owners,” Martin said Laughs)) Now...
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
nbcboston.com
Possible Snow for Parts of New England This Week
A cold front is dropping our temperatures to the 40 on Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped a bit more during sunrise with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.
Vermont police announce holiday safety initiative
Vermont law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts this Thanksgiving holiday.
WCAX
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Springfield police officer has been barred from working in law enforcement in Vermont again. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Thursday announced that Anthony Moriglioni has been permanently de-certified over gross professional misconduct. It stems from two incidents where he reportedly used profane language while interacting with citizens on duty, including one where he allegedly choked a suspect.
WMUR.com
Four arrested after 200 catalytic converters stolen in NH, VT
Police arrested four people in connection with around 200 catalytic converter thefts in New Hampshire and Vermont. Bradford, Vermont police said suspects stole from 12 communities. New Hampshire municipalities affected include Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. Vermont State Police said they arrested Rusty Perry, Adam Hale, Gary Bolton and a...
Man who stole Amazon truck leads police on chase through multiple New Hampshire towns
A shipment of Amazon packages ended with a booking Sunday afternoon. According to New Hampshire state police, officers arrested a man who led police on a car chase through multiple towns after stealing an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon. According to NHSP, Richard Royea, 40, stole the Amazon delivery truck...
WCAX
Vermont police investigating after teen shot
NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating after a teen was shot on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7 a.m., Kalil Laboy, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts, arrived at the North Country Hospital in Newport with a gunshot wound. They say he was assaulted and shot but that his injuries were not life-threatening.
WCAX
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The movie is “The Farm Boy,” centered around a young man born and raised on a farm, and works as a milk driver for his father. George Woodard began work on the film back in 2016, and says the script is taken from the stories of his parents, George and Teresa.
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting
A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Medical Society elects new officers, presents awards and scholarship
At the annual meeting of the Vermont Medical Society(link is external) Nov 5 in Stowe, the 2,400-member physician advocacy organization elected a new slate of executive committee officers, awarded the Mildred Reardon Medical Student Scholarship and honored 2022 VMS Leadership awardees. Newly elected board officers are Dr Ryan Sexton (pictured),...
