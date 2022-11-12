Read full article on original website
thetrailblazeronline.net
MSU alumna publishes novel
A fictional world has inspired one former eagle to create a world of her own. Jordan Keller, a convergent media graduate of Morehead State University in 2016, fell in love with storytelling at a young age and began working on writing her Ashes Over Avalon trilogy, which drew influence from her favorite game, shortly after her graduation.
thetrailblazeronline.net
MSU Drag Show 2022
The annual Alliance Drag Show was a treat. The LGBTQ+ advocacy group of Morehead State, Alliance, held their annual Drag Show on Friday, November 4. This year’s event was titled “A Little Sweet, A Little Sour” with three drag queen performances. Two of the drag queens were...
Stay in Private Cliffside Kentucky Cabin on 50 Acres with Insanely Beautiful View [PHOTOS]
Don't know about you, but I sure could use a relaxing, private and unplugged kinda getaway. So, I got on Airbnb to see if I could find the sort of place I'm looking for that isn't too far away from the Tristate area, and I found the perfect place. It's...
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
This article is based on information sourced from the UK TIPS website and accredited medical sites, which are cited within the story. Borderline personality disorder statistics, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
The Chilling Tale of An Abandoned Haunted Hospital in Kentucky
Yeah, you couldn't pay me to go here. I've always found abandoned places fascinating. I love looking at photos and videos about abandoned places because they usually have an interesting history. It's also such a weird thing to see a place that was once so full of life, so run down, and see what places look like when nature slowly starts to take over. It's fascinating and haunting at the same time. I always enjoy looking at photos and videos of abandoned places, because I personally do not have the nerve to go explore them myself.
WLWT 5
18 students, driver taken to hospital after school bus crashes in eastern Kentucky
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 students and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene of the crash in Magoffin County...
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wintery mix for some
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cold start to the day with temps falling into the 30s and 40s. Our cold front has since passed over us, but a lingering wave of moisture continues to move over us. Let’s get to it. As temps...
spectrumnews1.com
Flood recovery slow for Breathitt County woman
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The communities hardest hit by July’s flash flooding are some of the smallest in the region, and many of the residents are elderly and living in remote areas. It’s still hard to imagine how high the water got on July 27. “That first...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops provides further context to comments about coaching changes for Kentucky
Mark Stoops and Kentucky suffered a massively disappointing loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday in Lexington, falling 24-21 at Kroger Field. It ended a 26-game SEC losing streak for the Commodores. The Wildcats entered the game ranked 24th in the College Football Playoff rankings. After starting the year 4-0, they have...
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
WISH-TV
Scientists develop promising new treatment for aggressive cancer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists at the University of Kentucky developed a promising new treatment for aggressive cancers like lung, colon and ovarian cancer, a new study finds. Researchers used small particles from a gold-based compound to learn how mice with cancer responded to the new therapeutic. They found the...
WKYT 27
God’s Pantry Food Bank puts together Thanksgiving meals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentuckians prepare for the upcoming holidays and the nights grow colder, inflation rates are on the rise. “Imagine for a moment not having a meal, and not being able to gather around your table with loved ones during Thanksgiving.” Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, said.
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
COLUMN: Scangarello's Fate Sealed After Dreadful Vanderbilt Loss
It seems as though the fate of first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scanagrello was sealed on Saturday afternoon in the eyes of Big Blue Nation following the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt. Head coach Mark Stoops after the game said that he wasn't considering any coaching staff changes ...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022
NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
thetrailblazeronline.net
Eagles soar over the Knights
Morehead State hosted Bellarmine after the notable upset over Louisville. The Eagles came out with the win over the Knights with the score of 62-55. The Eagles will head to Morgantown to play West Virginia Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 7 p.m.
WKYT 27
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington. It happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64. Crews shut the road down in both directions. Police say two cars were involved and one person was killed. The coroner has identified the victim as 55-year-old Geoffrey...
