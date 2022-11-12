ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools

Four-star class of 2024 running back/athlete Aneyas Williams has narrowed down his schools to ten. The junior will be choosing from Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Alabama. "Alabama kind of speaks for themself," said Williams to Rivals' Clint Cosgrove. "I'm a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron

Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Video: Alabama Star Got Away With Dirty Play On Saturday

Players usually can't get away with roughing the quarterback at any level of football. But nearing the end of Saturday's clash between Alabama and Ole Miss, Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner got away with a pretty blatant penalty on Rebels QB Jaxson Dart. Earlier in the game, Turner was flagged...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss

Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

University of Alabama opens new medical clinic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama. The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Understanding Various Types of Winter Weather Alerts in Alabama

Winter weather awareness week with the National Weather Service in Birmingham is all about highlighting important information for Alabamians. This helps us all to become more aware and prepared ahead of any incoming winter weather systems that could happen this season. The goal is to help you familiarize yourself with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa

C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids, according to the foundation's website. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive a single toy this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
