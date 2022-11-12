Read full article on original website
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools
Four-star class of 2024 running back/athlete Aneyas Williams has narrowed down his schools to ten. The junior will be choosing from Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Alabama. "Alabama kind of speaks for themself," said Williams to Rivals' Clint Cosgrove. "I'm a...
Kickoff time announced for the 2022 Iron Bowl
The battle between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama will be seen at a familiar time.
Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron
Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
Video: Alabama Star Got Away With Dirty Play On Saturday
Players usually can't get away with roughing the quarterback at any level of football. But nearing the end of Saturday's clash between Alabama and Ole Miss, Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner got away with a pretty blatant penalty on Rebels QB Jaxson Dart. Earlier in the game, Turner was flagged...
Best New Year's Six Bowl For Alabama: Three-And-Out
The BamaCentral Writers discuss Alabama football's best postseason destination.
What Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Said After Home Loss to Alabama
The Rebels head coach had a disappointing finish to a solid game on Saturday night.
Former Bama running back Bo Scarbrough to return to the Birmingham Stallions for year two of the USFL
Former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough will return to the USFL champions in spring 2023, the Birmingham Stallions have announced. Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa native, played a key role in the Stallions' run to a USFL Championship in 2022. He will once again play for Stallions' head coach Skip Holtz in 2023.
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
University of Alabama opens new medical clinic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama. The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Understanding Various Types of Winter Weather Alerts in Alabama
Winter weather awareness week with the National Weather Service in Birmingham is all about highlighting important information for Alabamians. This helps us all to become more aware and prepared ahead of any incoming winter weather systems that could happen this season. The goal is to help you familiarize yourself with...
Home Sweet Airbnb: Bama and Military-Inspired Home in Northport, Alabama
The holidays are here and if you are expecting family and friends to visit and need an Airbnb you should check this one out. You can have the best of both worlds within this Bama and military-inspired Airbnb home. It’s filled with lots of natural light and top-notch decorations. Plenty...
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa
C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids, according to the foundation's website. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive a single toy this...
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Safety Kit Tips for Alabamians
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is hosting “Winter Weather Awareness Week.” Each day they will focus on a topic that can help you and your family during this season. Got a safety kit?. How about a winter kit for your car?. “Make sure you’re prepared at home...
How To Score Free Krispy Kreme In Alabama On Election Day
It's Tuesday, November 8 election day and it's so important to get out and vote. Voting is not the only answer to bring about change in communities, but it is definitely a powerful tool and I encourage everybody to get out and vote especially in West Alabama. A fan favorite...
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
