The Guardian

People in Poland: share your reaction to the missile incident

Poland’s president Andrzej Duda has said the missile that landed in his country and killed two people was “probably an unfortunate incident” and there were no grounds to think it was an attack. The US and Russia reportedly both appear to be converging on claims that the...
The Associated Press

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

WARSAW — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda says there is no evidence a missile that hit Poland near its border with Ukraine was an “intentional attack.” Duda said Wednesday that the landing of the Russian-made missile in a rural area, killing two people, was mostly likely an accident. “It was not an attack on Poland,” Duda said, adding that Tuesday’s incident involved “most probably a Russian-made missile.” “We have no proof at this point to suggest the missile was fired by the Russian side,” Duda said.

