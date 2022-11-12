Read full article on original website
Berlin court orders rerun of chaotic 2021 state election
A Berlin court has ordered a rerun of the German capital's 2021 state election because of severe election-day glitches at many polling stations
‘Disappointing and unsurprising’: Qatar 2022 organisers reject ‘fake fan’ claims
The Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee has rejected accusations there are fake paid football fans at the World Cup, after videos of Indian expats cheering on the England team in Doha went viral on social media. Some greeted the clips with scepticism, although the Guardian spoke to half a dozen supporters...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
WARSAW — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda says there is no evidence a missile that hit Poland near its border with Ukraine was an “intentional attack.” Duda said Wednesday that the landing of the Russian-made missile in a rural area, killing two people, was mostly likely an accident. “It was not an attack on Poland,” Duda said, adding that Tuesday’s incident involved “most probably a Russian-made missile.” “We have no proof at this point to suggest the missile was fired by the Russian side,” Duda said.
