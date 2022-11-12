WARSAW — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda says there is no evidence a missile that hit Poland near its border with Ukraine was an “intentional attack.” Duda said Wednesday that the landing of the Russian-made missile in a rural area, killing two people, was mostly likely an accident. “It was not an attack on Poland,” Duda said, adding that Tuesday’s incident involved “most probably a Russian-made missile.” “We have no proof at this point to suggest the missile was fired by the Russian side,” Duda said.

