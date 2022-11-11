Date & Time: November 15th, at 5:35 AM IST and 10:05 AM Local Time. Queensland will host Victoria in the 12th match of the Australian One-Day Cup 2022/23 on Tuesday. Queensland are undergoing a rough patch at the moment as they have lost all 3 matches played in this tournament. They missed out on the opportunity of winning the game against Western Australia by mere 5 runs earlier this month. Matt Renshaw’s valiant effort didn’t yield success for them. Kane Richardson who was transferred from South Australia is all set to make his debut for Queensland. They will be without their premier batter Marnus Labuschagne who has been included in the Australian ODI squad for the upcoming series against England. They are hopeful of getting their first points on the table.

