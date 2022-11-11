Read full article on original website
Sporting News
England vs. Samoa result, highlights as Stephen Crichton golden-point drop goal seals historic Rugby League World Cup final spot
Samoa made history and sealed 2021 Rugby League World Cup revenge as Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw them stun England at the Emirates Stadium with a 27-26 victory to reach their maiden tournament final. Matt Parish's men were ruthlessly dismantled by their hosts last month in a bruising 60-6...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Your team and catch of the tournament revealed
They are the first men's team to hold both the T20 and 50-over world titles at the same time. We asked you earlier in the week to pick your team and over 36,000 of you did. This is who you picked... 1. Jos Buttler, England (selected in 89% of teams)
IGN
QUN vs VCT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Australian One-Day Cup 2022/23, Match 12
Date & Time: November 15th, at 5:35 AM IST and 10:05 AM Local Time. Queensland will host Victoria in the 12th match of the Australian One-Day Cup 2022/23 on Tuesday. Queensland are undergoing a rough patch at the moment as they have lost all 3 matches played in this tournament. They missed out on the opportunity of winning the game against Western Australia by mere 5 runs earlier this month. Matt Renshaw’s valiant effort didn’t yield success for them. Kane Richardson who was transferred from South Australia is all set to make his debut for Queensland. They will be without their premier batter Marnus Labuschagne who has been included in the Australian ODI squad for the upcoming series against England. They are hopeful of getting their first points on the table.
What time is England vs New Zealand? How to watch Women’s Rugby World Cup final online and on TV
History is on the line as England face New Zealand in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in Auckland. After five weeks, the tournament has delivered an outstanding final, with the defending champions and hosts New Zealand facing an England side who are a win away from declaring themselves as the best in the world. The Red Roses have won 30 matches in a row to reach this point, including a thrashing of Australia and then a thrilling victory over Canada in the semi-finals. England have not always been at their best during their run to the final but...
SkySports
New Zealand 34-31 England: Hosts win Rugby World Cup with dramatic victory over Red Roses in Auckland
England played more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off for a reckless tackle, although an Amy Cokayne hat-trick and further scores from Marlie Packer and Ellie Kildunne had kept the Red Roses ahead going into the closing minutes. The Black Ferns trailed for...
A look at England’s record in World Cup finals after their latest success
Sam Curran and Ben Stokes led England to a second T20 World Cup crown following a five-wicket triumph over Pakistan in Melbourne.It was England’s seventh limited-overs showpiece and the PA News Agency looks at how the trophies were won and lost with three victories and four defeats.1979, lost to West Indies by 92 runsEngland reached their first final in the second edition of the men’s World Cup, coming up against the reigning champions and falling well short at Old Trafford. The West Indians made 286 for nine as Viv Richards cracked 138 and Collis King smashed his way to 86....
Is England vs Samoa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby League World Cup semi-final
England target a Rugby League World Cup final place with Samoa standing between them.The hosts of the tournament have been in fine form and handed Samoa a demoralising defeat in the opener.But Samoa rebounded well, grinding out a victory over Pacific neighbours Tonga to book a rematch against the hosts here.But England have maintained their form, with Papua New Guinea going down 46-6 and Shane Wane’s side know one more victory will earn them a shot at glory.Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup semi-final: When is England vs Samoa?England v Samoa will take place on Saturday...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: Jeremy Bourson stars as France thrash Australia
Watch Jeremy Bourson's best moments as he scores five tries to help France to an 84-40 win over Australia in the semi-final of the Wheelchair Rugby League Cup.
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Leeds youngster Cody Drameh as they target January move for the England Under 21 full-back after he starred on loan at Cardiff last season
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Leeds youngster Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window. England under-21 full back Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff. He made such an impression for the Welsh club...
Redemption for Stokes as England edge past Pakistan to win T20 World Cup final
England have won the T20 World Cup for the second time, beating Pakistan by five wickets with an over to spare, thanks to Ben Stokes’s unbeaten 52
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Where did it go wrong for England as they exit at semi-finals?
Rugby League World Cup 2021 final: Australia v Samoa. Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off:16:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Another Rugby League World...
Yardbarker
Pakistan have the best bowling line-up and England have the best batting line-up, reckons Shadab Khan ahead of final
Pakistan's Shadab Khan told pundit Nasser Hussain that his side are aware that England are a 'world-class team' and are prepared for the challenge. He added that the strengths of the teams are different, with England carrying the most formidable batting unit in the tournament while Pakistan have a high-quality bowling attack. The T20 World Cup will reach its culimantion on Sunday, November 13, as the two teams battle it out in the quest for supremacy at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Shaheen Afridi offers Pakistan edge in familiar final showdown with England
Teams know each other well from recent series in Pakistan which their star bowler missed through injury
England’s World Cup game by game as they are crowned champions
England were crowned T20 World Cup champions after a nail-biting five-wicket win over Pakistan as Ben Stokes delivered in the fiercest of pressure situations at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how England performed throughout the tournament.Super 12s, Oct 22: Beat Afghanistan by five wicketsVictory to start our #T20WorldCup campaign! 💪Next stop, Melbourne 🏟Scorecard: https://t.co/g9Y8iaOHeT pic.twitter.com/6nTck6F8C6— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 22, 2022A clinical display with the ball set England up for a winning start in Perth, with the Afghans bowled in the final over for an under-powered 112. But the chance to deliver a...
BBC
Scotland U23 2-0 Panama U23: Abi Harrison & Jenna Clark secure victory in friendly
Scotland cruised to a comfortable under-23 friendly win over Panama to ease the pain of the first-team's recent Women's World Cup misery. Abi Harrison - one of five over-age players permitted in the starting line-up - swept home the opener in Spain. A Jenna Clark volley doubled the lead after...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Vicky Molyneux back in England Women's squad for New Zealand semi-final clash
The Wigan Warriors back row, who made her return to international rugby league in 2021 after a 14-year absence from the England team, replaces three-quarter Carrie Roberts in Craig Richard's squad. Molyneux was named player of the match in England's win over Canada at the DW Stadium in their second...
BBC
Ireland v Pakistan: Orla Prendergast shines as Irish win T20 opener
Pakistan 135-5 (20 overs): Nida Dar 61; Prendergast 3-10 Ireland 139-4 (18.4 overs): Lewis 69*, Prendergast 39. Orla Prendergast shone as Ireland secured a six-wicket win against Pakistan in their T20 series opener. After Pakistan secured a 3-0 sweep in their one-day international series on Wednesday, the Irish bounced back...
Brave Scotland denied historic victory by late New Zealand surge
Scotland squandered a nine-point lead in the final quarter as they missed out on a first-ever victory over New Zealand in a pulsating autumn Test at BT Murrayfield.Gregor Townsend’s side looked on course for a famous triumph when they roared back from an early 14-0 deficit to claim a 23-14 advantage courtesy of a penalty try, a Darcy Graham touchdown and 11 points from the boot of the recalled Finn Russell.But the All Blacks turned things around in the closing stages with a couple of tries from Scott Barrett and Mark Telea, while Scotland replacement Jack Dempsey was in the...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England set up final meeting with holders France
Tries: Bechara 4, Coyd 4, Hawkins 2, Brown 8, King, Collins, Roberts, Simpson Goals: Hawkins 7, Collins 10, Roberts Drop: Roberts. Tries: Triggs-Turner, Preece, Williams, Caron Goals: Preece, Higgins 2. England set up a Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final showdown against holders France on Friday in Manchester with a...
Gregor Townsend frustrated as Scotland pass up rare chance to beat New Zealand
Crestfallen Gregor Townsend rued Scotland’s inability to see out an historic victory after New Zealand fought back in the closing quarter of Sunday’s Test to win 31-23 at Murrayfield.The Scots looked on course for their first-ever triumph over the All Blacks when they scored 23 points without reply to wipe out the visitors’ early 14-0 lead and take a nine-point advantage themselves.But Townsend lamented the fact they were unable to maintain their dominance into the closings stages as tries from Scott Barrett and Mark Telea turned the match back in New Zealand’s favour.“I feel mainly disappointment,” the Scotland head coach...
