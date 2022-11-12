Read full article on original website
GigEm247 Podcast: Texas A&M misses out on bowl, Aggie commits kick off playoff runs
On the latest edition of the GigEm247 podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Brian Perroni react to Texas A&M’s latest 13-10 loss to Auburn that dropped the Aggies to 3-7. With the latest loss, A&M will not be bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 and are in the midst of their longest losing streak since 1972.
Jimbo Fisher addresses Achane, Muhammad, other players' availability for UMass game
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his team have had a trying season as they move into their final two contests of 2022 against UMass and LSU. The Aggies started the year as the sixth ranked team in the nation but currently sit at 3-7 overall with a six game losing streak (the longest that the program has had since 1972). The team has incurred a wave of injuries as well as off the field issues but part of the drama extended onto the field last weekend against Auburn when starting slot Moose Muhammad III (30 receptions for 441 yards so far in 2022) was observed to be dressed out but not participating.
Gus Malzahn weighs in on state of Auburn, Cadillac Williams
Gus Malzahn keeps tabs on his former program at Auburn even though he is at UCF, as his former assistant Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to their first win in his interim tenure. With Auburn firing Malzahn’s successor Bryan Harsin in the middle of Year 2, je was going to be asked about things on The Plains at some point. Speaking with Chris Vannini of The Athletic regarding a story around UCF, Malzahn was asked about the current state of things at Auburn, as the Tigers.
Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season
AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
Late Kick: Where does the Auburn coaching search stand?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate discusses the latest developments around the Auburn head coach search.
