Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies' Trailer Reveals a Different Side to the Headline-Making Case
If you’re a true crime fan, there’s no doubt that you’ve heard the tragic story of the death of Caylee Anthony and the larger-than-life trial against her mother, Casey Anthony. For the first time since her acquittal, Anthony is stepping in front of the camera and putting all the power into the hands of a production company who are making a three-part docuseries based on the happenings of her daughter’s mysterious death and the media heavy trial that would follow. Over the weekend, we shared the short yet satisfying first teaser from the Alexandra Haggiag Dean-created series titled Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, and today, Peacock has released a full trailer giving us a look at your latest true crime obsession.
Collider
‘Grey's Anatomy’: The 10 Saddest Deaths (That Weren’t Main Characters)
Grey’s Anatomy, one of the longest-running scripted prime-time television series in the United States, is on its 19th season so far and isn’t showing any signs of stopping anytime soon. Notorious for the brutal and unabashed ways it kills some of its most beloved characters, Grey’s Anatomy stands...
Collider
'Interview with the Vampire's Season Finale Shows Louis Can Never Rewrite His Painful Past
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire. Over the course of seven stunning episodes of television, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire carved out its place as one of the absolute best shows of the year. Vastly different from the original source material and the movie in a beautifully bold manner that made the most of the potential to be found in revisiting this story, it created a painful portrait of the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) to near perfection. This culminated in a vibrant finale that, while full of bloody gore and violence, was most riveting in seeing how the show’s complex central character still remains haunted by his past all these decades later.
Collider
'Family Guy': 10 Times When Peter Griffin Was Actually A Sweetheart
Family Guy is a show filled with dark humor, but between all that, there are some really sweet moments. Although the show is more than two decades old, it has remained relevant throughout the years. Peter is probably the rudest and most inconsiderate character on the show, but even he...
Collider
Ranking All ‘Family Guy’ Thanksgiving Episodes, According to IMDb
Seth McFarlane's hit series Family Guy has been around for over two decades, entertaining (and at times, offending) millions of fans around the world. The series centers around the Griffin family and their eccentric group of friends as they live their daily lives, so it just makes sense that the occasional holiday episode would pop up.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Collider
Who Is Rashid, Actually, in 'Interview with the Vampire'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has rightfully been lauded since its debut this past month. The TV series by creator Rolin Jones features the relationship between two vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) in New Orleans. There’s much that’s been said about the show already; however, the final episode of Season 1 adds an interesting new wrinkle to this adaptation by revealing the true identity of Rashid (Assad Zaman).
Collider
'Andor’s Prison Escape Foreshadows This Moment in 'Rogue One'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episodes 1-10.Andor is a series created with intentionality. By its very nature as a character-centric prequel, it's no surprise the show's first ten episodes featured several thematic references to its predecessor film, Rogue One. All were subtle and the more poignant for it, and integral guideposts for unraveling the mosaic that is Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) backstory within the context of an authentic and coherent narrative structure. Take the premiere's inciting incident with the Morlana One officers, where a Cassian with different motivations makes similar decisions in a comparative circumstance to his Rogue One introduction. Or, a moment as sly yet weighty as the approach of an Imperial security droid in episode seven. These callbacks coalesced into the most satisfying example to date in episode ten, "One Way Out," where an imprisoned Cassian helps his fellow inmates escape the Narkina 5 prison complex. In both fictional story beats and tonal resonance (with some matching imagery to boot), what may prove a pivotal moment in Cassian's growth from insular thief to rebel spy also foreshadows the beating heart of Rogue One aka, the battle of Scarif.
Collider
'Andor' Episode 11 Review: Tensions Flare as Death Ushers in War
With the penultimate episode of Andor, Tony Gilroy solidifies the series as the gold standard for Star Wars moving forward. Few shows are able to continue to climb higher and higher with each new episode, outshining themselves time and time again, and even fewer are able to accomplish what this series has in its first season. With Episode 11, the stakes soar to new heights as all the moving pieces slowly slide into place, bringing the season's final act fully into focus.
Collider
Should 'House of the Dragon' Have Started Earlier in the Timeline?
Even after the conclusion of House of the Dragon, fans can't get enough of the show. However, discussions have turned hypothetical as fans discuss theories for upcoming seasons and now alternate ways the story could have been presented. In a recent interview, George RR Martin, author of Fire & Blood, which provided the basis for the show, revealed that there was some debate about when the series should start. This is no surprise as the book chronicles generations of the Targaryen dynasty, each with its own conflict, setting the stage for the next. Their connections make the story fluid, as one king's troubles are passed to the next in line. Context is important in the world Martin created, and, as such, it would make sense to include the history in House of the Dragon.
Collider
What 'AHS: NYC' Gets Right - and Wrong - About New York in the 1980s
He's an Emmy-winning writer, director, and producer who's been pushing the television envelope for over two decades with groundbreaking series like Nip/Tuck, Glee, and Pose. Ryan Murphy has rightfully earned the title of "maverick" for his bold takes on everything from drag culture to the sleazy underbelly of Tinsel Town. Part of what makes Murphy's creations such compelling watching is his willingness to mix reality with fantasy. In the 2019 miniseries Feud, Murphy took two legends, Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, and infused some hefty dramatic license and pure fiction into their stories. He did the same in 2020's Hollywood, taking real-life celebrities and rewriting their fates in a fantasized version of the 1950s film industry. In Murphy's latest season of his fright anthology, American Horror Story: NYC, he takes audiences back to Manhattan in the early 1980s, dotting the scene with characters based on real life figures inhabiting the metropolis amidst plots involving a serial killer stalking gay men and a strange rash appearing on people's skin. And while a heavy dose of suspension of disbelief is a requisite tonic for appreciating most of Murphy's formulations, his tales are more convincing when he gets the details right, because it's that much easier to be swept into his fantasy worlds when he does. When he gets the details wrong, though, it's like an unpleasant electric jolt that bounces the viewer out of the experience. Here are some of the things Murphy gets right - and wrong - about New York City in the 1980s.
Collider
Brec Bassinger Reveals 'Stargirl' Shot an Alternate Ending for Season 3
The DC fandom has had quite the rollercoaster year, with many fan-favorite shows getting an untimely cancelation before fans were ready to say their goodbyes. When the creators behind CW's hit show, Stargirl, received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows that make up The Arrowverse, they got proactive and prepared for the uncertainty by shooting two different endings for the ongoing third season. In the end, it proved to be a wise decision, as the creators were able to write a proper send-off for the beloved characters of the show.
Collider
From 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to 'Gravity Falls': 10 Not-So Serious Crime and Mystery Shows That Break The Genre's Rules
One of the most popular and severe types of TV shows out there are crime and mystery. Dealing with the complexities and grim realities of the world, they aren’t often the genre one immediately goes to for a fun time. But in recent years, there have been shows that break away from the tropes of the brand, showing the not-so-serious side of these cases.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Ramin Djawadi on Why the Show Uses the 'Game of Thrones' Theme Song
When House of the Dragon’s first episode premiered it was noticeably missing opening credits meaning the well-known Game of Thrones main theme was missing from. For close to a decade fans obsessively watched the opening credits of the original series for Easter eggs while listening to its main theme and the premiere of the prequel series created a stark contrast. Though from Episode 2, the opening credits set on the main theme song of the original series were established with visuals leaving traces of what’s to come. In a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones podcast composer Ramin Djawadi, who scored both the original series and its spinoff, discussed the importance of using the theme song in House of the Dragon.
Knives Out … Chris Evans pays price for having a private life
This should have been a time of wild celebration for Chris Evans. Just over a week ago, People magazine crowned him 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive. It’s an honour that only the greatest men on Earth receive (and Mel Gibson, and Johnny Depp twice), and it meant that he should now be embarking on a full calendar year of non-stop triumph. But he isn’t. In fact, Evans is having a terrible time of it. And it’s all down to his stinking fans.
Collider
'The Crown' Season 5 Episode 7 Recap: Owner of a Lonely Heart
Episode 7 of The Crown Season 5's title is “No Woman’s Land,” which is somewhat ironic considering it is exclusively about one woman. For the first time this season, the show allows Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) to take center stage, surprising given she’s undoubtedly the main draw this year as we inch closer to her passing in the show’s timeline. She may be in the spotlight in this episode, but it sure is a lonely one. Peter Morgan takes great pain to show how isolated Diana finds herself in the wake of her separation from Charles (Dominic West): she swims alone (we get it, Peter, she’s adrift!), arrives at glamorous events solo, and sullenly watches TV by herself in her apartment. Unsure what to do with herself now that she is “neither royal nor normal.”
Collider
‘She Said’ Review: A Faithful and Emotional Recount of the Weinstein Scandal
When The New York Times published Megan Twohey and Jodi Cantor's piece in October 2017 that exposed Harvey Weinstein's predatory behavior, Hollywood would never be the same. While everyone may now know about Weinstein's abhorrent acts, not as many realize the stories that his victims carry. She Said, directed by Maria Schrader, seeks to tell the daring true story of the two journalists, who against all odds, were able to help expose the disgraced producer for who he really is. Comparisons will likely be made to All the President's Men, Bombshell, and the Best Picture-winning Spotlight and whether those comparisons are fair or not, Schrader and her team clearly know the weight they carry on their shoulders with She Said.
Collider
We Already Mourned the End of 'The Walking Dead' When Rick Grimes Left
The Walking Dead will end its much celebrated eleven season run on November 20 on AMC. There's no doubt that fans worldwide will mourn the show's conclusion. But true fans of the show know that the curtain fell on The Walking Dead after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) committed one final act of heroism before he was choppered off at the end of Season 8. Sure, the show carried on for three more seasons that included a five-year time jump after Rick's departure, but what he took with him when he left the horror phenomenon was irreplaceable. The void that was left by the group's first and most natural leader proved to be too much for showrunner Angela Kang, who was dealt a bad hand by coming in on the heels of the losing the show's most charismatic and compelling character. And though she did an admirable job of cobbling together pieces from a handful of supporting cast members to cover for the loss, no one was ever able to rise to the level of Lincoln's turn as Grimes.
Collider
Why Riri Williams' Dad Is So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The MCU's latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features a wellspring of top-notch performances: Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, a strong leader broken by loss; Letitita Wright's Princess Shuri, who bears the weight of the film on her shoulders; Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who evokes a tinge of sympathy for his menacing Namor; and Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, returnees that have slipped comfortably back into their beloved characters from the first film. Alongside these acting powerhouses is newcomer Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart. With only three films to her credit, including this one, the way she confidently brings the character to life is a testament to the young actress' talent. What makes her performance memorable, though, is evident in a scene that is almost a throw-away set of lines from her, about how she used to work on cars with her stepdad. Thorne imbues the words with a memory that lives on for her, one that comes with equal parts of joy and sorrow. It suggests a connection that has impacted her life significantly, and the character's history in the comics backs that up.
Collider
'Spoiler Alert': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
It’s the time of the year when Christmas films line up to premiere on the big screen. And among them is the upcoming romantic dramedy Spoiler Alert, which promises to make more than one viewer both laugh and weep. Based on the 2017 best-selling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies written by Michael Ausiello, the movie is a biographical feature following the relationship between the author and his husband Kit Cowan. Ausiello wrote for TV Guide for nearly eight years, and later wrote and reported for Entertainment Weekly before launching his own site, TVLine. Cowan, on the other hand, was an experienced photographer.
Comments / 0