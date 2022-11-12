This year's regional ATV season saw expanded trail options for riders, and now DCNR is looking for feedback as they make changes for next year. The 2022 Regional ATV Connector Pilot season provided additional riding opportunities in Potter, Tioga, Clinton and Lycoming counties and more ways to access ATV trails, local businesses, and points of interest in The PA Wilds. The results of the survey will be used to improve the ATV Regional Connector Pilot for the 2023 riding season. Responses are due this Friday, Nov. 18 and can be submitted online.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO