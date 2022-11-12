Read full article on original website
Related
thehomepagenetwork.com
Jeepers Hold Tribute For 100-Year-Old Edith
On Saturday, November 12th, the Pennsylvania Canyon Jeepers helped Edith A Piaquadio celebrate her 100th birthday at the Historic Penn Wells Hotel. The Jeepers rolled into Wellsboro at approximately 2:30 PM and presented Edith with flowers. The “Red Room” at Penn Wells was beautifully decorated in anticipation of an extraordinary guest who is healthy, wise, and still living a happy and exciting life at age 100. Family and friends gathered for the celebration.
DCNR seeks feedback on ATV riding trails
This year's regional ATV season saw expanded trail options for riders, and now DCNR is looking for feedback as they make changes for next year. The 2022 Regional ATV Connector Pilot season provided additional riding opportunities in Potter, Tioga, Clinton and Lycoming counties and more ways to access ATV trails, local businesses, and points of interest in The PA Wilds. The results of the survey will be used to improve the ATV Regional Connector Pilot for the 2023 riding season. Responses are due this Friday, Nov. 18 and can be submitted online.
thehomepagenetwork.com
Blossburg Memorial Library Basket Raffle
Every year in November, the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library organize a basket raffle fundraiser. This year there are 34 great choices – most of them donated by local businesses within the Blossburg area. The Baskets are on display at the library and photos and descriptions of each...
PennDOT prepping for winter storm, anti-icing roads
Montoursville, Pa. – PennDOT will be pre-treating Interstate 80 in Northumberland and Union counties in advance of the winter weather forecasted. Also watch for anti-icing trucks along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties. Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or...
Fire damages house in Bradford County
ATHENS, Pa. — A fire damaged a house in Bradford County Monday evening. Flames sparked in the home on Spruce Street in Athens around 6:45 p.m. A viewer sent us video from the fire scene. There's no word on what caused Monday's fire, but authorities say everyone made it...
NewsChannel 36
Meet Stella, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Stella, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Stella is one of the long-term residents of the SPCA. She is a 2-year-old female Weimaraner/mix who is naturally playful, curious and trusting. She loves going on long walks and having jobs to do. Stella is a bit choosy with other canine companions, small dogs are best, and she does not like cats in the slightest. Kids eight and older make Stella the most comfortable.
thehomepagenetwork.com
HPN News Update – November 15, 2022
The Pennsylvania State Maple Producer of the Year has been awarded, Canton Volunteer Fire Department celebrates some milestones, and Clark Wood announces their Students of the Month. These are today’s headlines for HPN News brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:. Videography: Andrew Moore. Video Editing: Andrew...
String of break-ins at laundromats
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Northumberland County are investigating after an overnight string of burglaries involving Pennsylvania skill games. Officials say multiple laundromats, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury and The Laundry Room of Lewisburg, were hit between Sunday and early Monday morning. The game of skill...
Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira
9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania bald eagle struck and killed by car
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.
NewsChannel 36
Annual 'Blast Into History' Reenactment Comes to Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Members of the 1st New York Regiments McCrackens Company and volunteers from the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes put on their annual 'Blast into History' event in Corning Saturday morning and afternoon. People could learn about the Revolutionary War through the McCracken company and...
NewsChannel 36
New Outpatient Treatment Program Comes to Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Monday at CASA Trinity's new integrated outpatient treatment program in Elmira. The program is operated by CASA-Trinity and is being supported with $250,000 in federal funding administered by the state's office of addiction services. CASA-Trinity serves individuals with substance abuse disorder treatment needs, recovery, and prevention needs.
WGRZ TV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean & Potter counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in State College, Pennsylvania issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Pennsylvania ahead of a weather system that will bring rain and snow to the region midweek. A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 2 p.m. and is in effect until 11 a.m....
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Binghamton area
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Broome, Cortland, and Tioga counties from tomorrow at 5 p.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
GPS tracks stolen car to Athens
Athens, Pa. — A tracking system led police to a park in Athens, where they discovered a stolen SUV from Ohio. Now Chad Edwin Bubb, 43, is in custody and charged with the theft of the $19,000 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to Athens Officer Cody Welch. An OnStar representative contact Bradford County’s emergency dispatch center on Oct. 26 and said a stolen 2013 Avalanche was reported to be in the area...
NewsChannel 36
Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn
JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
WETM
Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms
The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield …. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield...
Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now reopened
An accident on I-86 this afternoon has the interstate closed in the eastbound direction.
WOLF
PSP: South Williamsport man robbed of guns and medical marijuana
SUSQUEHANNA TWP., LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that happened in a home in Susquehanna Township. A South Williamsport man was robbed of over $1,100 worth of items which included two firearms and medical marijuana. It happened in the 400 block of W....
Comments / 0