ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lander.edu

Lander University Hosts Annual Veterans Day Breakfast

First Lieutenant Cameron Coffman ’22 speaks to the crowd of veterans during Lander University’s Veterans Day Breakfast in the Dawson Room of the Grier Student Center Dining Hall on the morning of Nov. 11. Coffman spoke of his experiences as an ROTC cadet at Lander and how that prepared him to become an officer. “I spent a lot of time talking with my dad about enlisting,” said Coffman. “Something he said that stuck with me was that I had a chance to be the leader they need.” Additionally, Coffman said that he feels prepared for life after his military career thanks to Lander. “I was able to get a degree while preparing for the Army, and I know I’ll be able to succeed in the Army and afterwards.”
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate woman is celebrating a big milestone. On Saturday, Leila “Tudie” Mosley was surrounded by friends and family who helped celebrate her 100th birthday in Taylors. “We have longevity in our family,” said Marilyn Mosley Gamble, Tudie’s daughter. “But this is the...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate ministry offers winter supplies for those in need

The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. |. Upcountry History Museum is opening Nutcracker: The Exhibition on Saturday. Visitors can immerse themselves into the...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Clemson family announces $10 million gift for scholarships

Mark and Kathy Richardson have announced a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, who graduated in 1983, was on the 1981 National Championship football team. His and his wife’s contribution to the school mark the largest donation ever from a former Clemson student-athlete.
CLEMSON, SC
golaurens.com

Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years

Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
WELLFORD, SC
lander.edu

Lander University to Kick Off Holiday Season with Annual Tree Lighting Celebration

Lander University invites the community to join students, faculty and staff on campus for its annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Festivities will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Lander’s Assembly Plaza, the Front Lawn and nearby areas. The official tree lighting takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the Plaza. All activities and refreshments are free.
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold

SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
SENECA, SC
WGAU

Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer

Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
hhsrampage.com

Dive into Finds and Dives

Ryan George (24), owner of Finds and Dives, offers many different items at his store. The term “dive” refers to the bins in the back of the store, ones where you can find plenty of overstock and closeout items from other stores for a low price. He also sells Pokémon cards and Funko POPs, things that attract many of the customers who visit to see the new inventory that changes weekly. Ryan opened his business on 6 March 2021 after a long time of saving from his previous job at Publix, where he worked as a supervisor, although he has sold things online since high school. He wanted to do something that could both provide a wide variety of discounted items for his customers, while also changing with the times to stay afloat. These include clothes, food, books and movies, music, as well as seasonal items. The store can be called many things, but charming is an understatement. As an owner, he takes the time to talk to his customers and help them where he can, making every experience a breeze. You can check Finds and Dives’ inventory on their Instagram, or visit them at 119c SE Main Street, Simpsonville SC, 29681. So stop by and say hello if you ever get a chance!

Comments / 0

Community Policy