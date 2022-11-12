Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lander.edu
Palmetto Luna’s Latino Arts Collection on Display at Lander University’s Jackson Library
The community is invited to visit “The Palmetto Luna’s Latino Arts Collection” on display at Lander University’s Jackson Library until December 15. The exhibit is free and open to the public during the Library’s normal hours of operation. For exhibit hours, directions or a campus map, go online to: https://libguides.lander.edu/
lander.edu
Lander University Hosts Annual Veterans Day Breakfast
First Lieutenant Cameron Coffman ’22 speaks to the crowd of veterans during Lander University’s Veterans Day Breakfast in the Dawson Room of the Grier Student Center Dining Hall on the morning of Nov. 11. Coffman spoke of his experiences as an ROTC cadet at Lander and how that prepared him to become an officer. “I spent a lot of time talking with my dad about enlisting,” said Coffman. “Something he said that stuck with me was that I had a chance to be the leader they need.” Additionally, Coffman said that he feels prepared for life after his military career thanks to Lander. “I was able to get a degree while preparing for the Army, and I know I’ll be able to succeed in the Army and afterwards.”
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate woman is celebrating a big milestone. On Saturday, Leila “Tudie” Mosley was surrounded by friends and family who helped celebrate her 100th birthday in Taylors. “We have longevity in our family,” said Marilyn Mosley Gamble, Tudie’s daughter. “But this is the...
FOX Carolina
Upstate ministry offers winter supplies for those in need
The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. |. Upcountry History Museum is opening Nutcracker: The Exhibition on Saturday. Visitors can immerse themselves into the...
greenvillejournal.com
Clemson family announces $10 million gift for scholarships
Mark and Kathy Richardson have announced a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, who graduated in 1983, was on the 1981 National Championship football team. His and his wife’s contribution to the school mark the largest donation ever from a former Clemson student-athlete.
golaurens.com
Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years
Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
lander.edu
Lander University to Kick Off Holiday Season with Annual Tree Lighting Celebration
Lander University invites the community to join students, faculty and staff on campus for its annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Festivities will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Lander’s Assembly Plaza, the Front Lawn and nearby areas. The official tree lighting takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the Plaza. All activities and refreshments are free.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: A visitor’s description of Greenville in 1823
Some people will remember Greenville 26 years ago in 1996 when Mayor Knox White was in his first full year of office. A lot has happened since then. Now try to imagine Greenville 26 years after it first began as a village in 1797!. The following excerpt from The Charleston...
Behind the scenes, South Carolina election staffers carefully count votes
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Before the flurry of action, there was quiet anticipation. Greenwood County’s Voter Registration and Election staff, board members and volunteers stood at the ready Tuesday night. As the clock struck 7 p.m., they waited in the Park Plaza parking lot with empty metal shelves lined up behind them. Poll managers from […]
WYFF4.com
Dog groomer charged in South Carolina after video of her grooming dog is posted on social media
ANDERSON, S.C. — A dog groomer in Anderson, South Carolina, has been charged after video of her grooming a dog was posted on social media. (Watch the video above provided by a viewer) A police report from Anderson Police says on Nov. 14, an officer was called to Molly...
BMW announces new facility at Upstate plant
Another move forward has been in announced in a major auto maker’s expansion here in the Upstate. BMW North America has officially opened their brand new Vehicle Accessories Center on their campus in Greer.
Child rescued from well in the Upstate
A child was rescued from a well Monday afternoon in Greenville County.
Upstate coroner warns of dangers of xylazine
A report from DHEC states xylazine is often in drugs without a person's knowledge and can increase the risk of overdose and death.
WYFF4.com
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer
Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
hhsrampage.com
Dive into Finds and Dives
Ryan George (24), owner of Finds and Dives, offers many different items at his store. The term “dive” refers to the bins in the back of the store, ones where you can find plenty of overstock and closeout items from other stores for a low price. He also sells Pokémon cards and Funko POPs, things that attract many of the customers who visit to see the new inventory that changes weekly. Ryan opened his business on 6 March 2021 after a long time of saving from his previous job at Publix, where he worked as a supervisor, although he has sold things online since high school. He wanted to do something that could both provide a wide variety of discounted items for his customers, while also changing with the times to stay afloat. These include clothes, food, books and movies, music, as well as seasonal items. The store can be called many things, but charming is an understatement. As an owner, he takes the time to talk to his customers and help them where he can, making every experience a breeze. You can check Finds and Dives’ inventory on their Instagram, or visit them at 119c SE Main Street, Simpsonville SC, 29681. So stop by and say hello if you ever get a chance!
SCDMV makes another push for Real ID as deadline approaches
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real I.D.
Seven people die in separate weekend crashes in the Upstate
Another Upstate weekend marred by fatal traffic accidents from the Mountains to the Piedmont, in total seven people lost their lives in the various crashes.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
Comments / 0