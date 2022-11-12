T-Birds Knocked Out at Home by Cubs

Logan Cole takes the ball during Tumwater's 35-14 crossover win over Ridgefield on Nov. 5.

The Tumwater football team was dealt its earliest postseason exit in over a decade Friday, falling to No. 10 Sedro-Woolley 30-22 at Sid Otton Field in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

The Thunderbirds had won at least one game in every state tournament since 2011. But the Cubs got on them early, leading 30-7 at halftime, and Tumwater’s comeback bid ran out of time after finally getting off the ground midway through the fourth quarter.

Carlos Matheney rushed for an even 100 yards on 22 carries, but never found the end zone. Senior quarterback Alex Overbay finished 15 of 24, including a 33-yard touchdown pass to Luke Reid, and also ran in a 4-yard score late.

Logan Cole had the T-Birds’ other touchdown, coming with seven minutes left on the clock. That cut Sedro-Woolley’s lead to 30-14, and Overbay’s rushing touchdown — and a two-point conversion — made it an eight-point game with 52 seconds left. But the Cubs recovered the ensuing onside kick, and kneeled out the upset.

Tumwater finishes its season with a 9-2 record.