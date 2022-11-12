ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

T-Birds Knocked Out at Home by Cubs

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLgjW_0j8AtRbN00
Logan Cole takes the ball during Tumwater's 35-14 crossover win over Ridgefield on Nov. 5.

The Tumwater football team was dealt its earliest postseason exit in over a decade Friday, falling to No. 10 Sedro-Woolley 30-22 at Sid Otton Field in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

The Thunderbirds had won at least one game in every state tournament since 2011. But the Cubs got on them early, leading 30-7 at halftime, and Tumwater’s comeback bid ran out of time after finally getting off the ground midway through the fourth quarter.

Carlos Matheney rushed for an even 100 yards on 22 carries, but never found the end zone. Senior quarterback Alex Overbay finished 15 of 24, including a 33-yard touchdown pass to Luke Reid, and also ran in a 4-yard score late.

Logan Cole had the T-Birds’ other touchdown, coming with seven minutes left on the clock. That cut Sedro-Woolley’s lead to 30-14, and Overbay’s rushing touchdown — and a two-point conversion — made it an eight-point game with 52 seconds left. But the Cubs recovered the ensuing onside kick, and kneeled out the upset.

Tumwater finishes its season with a 9-2 record.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elisportsnetwork.com

State Football: 4A & 1B Tournaments Recaps

As expected, there were some blowouts in the 1st round of the 4A State Playoffs, but for the most part the matchups were closely contested with near upsets. Here is ESN’s recaps of all the action. 4A First Round. #3 Sumner 31, #14 Woodinville 0. (Sumner, WA) The Woodinville...
SUMNER, WA
247Sports

Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win

The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
SEATTLE, WA
kptv.com

Report: Former Washington State football coach files suit over firing

PULLMAN, Wash. (KPTV) - The former football coach at Washington State University is suing the school, its athletic director and Governor Jay Inslee over his firing last year for defying the state’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements, according to a report. Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired last...
PULLMAN, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
The Suburban Times

Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup

City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Crash blocks all of southbound SR 167 in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A car crash is blocking all southbound lanes of SR 167 in Kent. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash initially blocked the two rightmost lanes around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred just south of SW 43rd St. Traffic and fire crews...
KENT, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Catch ‘Holiday Specials,’ Trout, At Select WA Lakes

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Forget about standing in lines on the day after Thanksgiving this year, and think instead about casting a line in one of the many lakes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is still stocking this November.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington

SEATTLE — The countdown to winter is on, and it is already feeling and looking like winter in the Washington mountains. With the colder and wetter weather over the past few weeks, Washington ski resorts recently announced the opening dates, much earlier than normal, as the early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington. See the local ski resort opening dates.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Outdoors Report: Adna Man Lands 45-Pound Chinook in Lewis River

The fish pictured here were caught by Adna resident Marvin Keller on the Lewis River Tuesday, Nov. 8. "The Chinook was estimated to be 45 pounds," Keller wrote. The fish was "safely returned to the river to complete his spawning cycle," Keller said. The Chronicle publishes photos from successful local fishing and hunting outing. To be included, send photos and details to news@chronline.com.
ADNA, WA
q13fox.com

Multiple people injured in Issaquah crash

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Fire and rescue crews said multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Issaquah. The crash happened on the High Point Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90. Eastside Fire and Rescue said one car overturned and there were multiple injuries. It's unknown what led up to...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KXRO.com

Fire burns Hoquiam home

A fire took a Hoquiam home in the 2900 block of Sumner Avenue. Traffic was diverted off Sumner as crews from Aberdeen and Hoquiam knocked down the blaze. Smoke filled the sky and was sent west by the wind. While KXRO was in scene there was no response to the neighboring homes.
HOQUIAM, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle

The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
RENTON, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing

Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound

If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
SEATTLE, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
338
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy