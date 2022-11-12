ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?

If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
RED LODGE, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead

Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Did You Know This Great American Icon Spent 2 Months in Billings?

It's always an awesome sight to see famous people in the Magic City. Back in the day, Billings was a big hot spot for celebrities, especially Country music artists. But, for my money, some of the most influential famous people in America are authors; they have the ability to influence and transport people to new worlds. And one of the most influential authors in American history spent some time, albeit not for a great reason, in Billings back in the 1930s. You've probably heard of him.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?

I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
yourbigsky.com

Best Dive bars in Billings, according to Yelp

Dive bars bring their own charm to patrons everywhere, and Yelp lists the best ones to try in Billings. Here are some of the top-rated drive bars to try out in the Magic City:. #1 – The Rainbow Bar (The Bow) 2403 Montana Ave. Billings MT, 59101. Open 8...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The Best Places in Billings to Relax After a Stressful Winter Day

Some days are just more stressful than others. Especially in the Winter; I always feel much more stressed during the Winter than at any other time of year. Sometimes, you just want to unwind and relax after a stressful day, so I've compiled my absolute favorite places in Billings that provide you with a bit of solace. Pull up a chair, and stay a while.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings is growing: 1,000 acres annexed since 2018

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings leaders say 120 acres have been annexed into the city so far in 2022. And, since 2018, 1,000 acres have been annexed. "Since 2018, a little over 1,000 acres have come into the city," Billings Planning Division Manager Monica Plecker said. "Of those, I do have them broken down into zone, or type of use. Five percent has been industrial lands. Twenty percent has been commercial land. Thirty-three percent is public. Back in 2018, the city annexed Phipps Park and Coulson Park. That's the explanation of why there's so much public land. That's really unusual. So, I think it's important to understand that number is an outlier and is atypical. The remaining percentages, which would be 40%, is all residential."
103.7 The Hawk

My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights

I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

My Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves in Montana

Since moving away from Miles City in 2015, I made a strong attempt to visit for Thanksgiving. However, in recent years, I've opted to stay home here in Billings (and usually I visit my long-time friend... and former childhood babysitter... Timbr) for Thanksgiving dinner. (She is the BEST cook. No, you can't come. Leftovers are all mine.)
MILES CITY, MT
Daily Montanan

Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis

ROUNDUP — Old buildings won’t solve all of Montana’s housing crisis, but when architect and developer Randy Hafer is done, they might solve some. Hafer is a Stanford University trained, Billings-based architect who specializes in taking old, sometimes run-down buildings and transforming them into usable space with state-of-the-art amenities for heating, cooling and energy. As […] The post Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LEWISTOWN, MT
