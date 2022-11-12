Read full article on original website
Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?
If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead
Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
Everything You Need To Know For Flakesgiving 2022 In Billings
Flakesgiving is happening THIS weekend on Friday and Saturday!. Here's everything you need to know about this annual tradition put on by Cat Country 102.9's The Breakfast Flakes, Mark Wilson, and Paul Mushaben. Flakesgiving takes place Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at 12 Noon Sharp. About Flakesgiving. Flakesgiving is an annual...
Did You Know This Great American Icon Spent 2 Months in Billings?
It's always an awesome sight to see famous people in the Magic City. Back in the day, Billings was a big hot spot for celebrities, especially Country music artists. But, for my money, some of the most influential famous people in America are authors; they have the ability to influence and transport people to new worlds. And one of the most influential authors in American history spent some time, albeit not for a great reason, in Billings back in the 1930s. You've probably heard of him.
Montana boy now cancer free; family drops off hundreds of toys to help others
Cancer is always a tough word to hear, even tougher when that cancer is affecting kids. One Billings family is celebrating a victory over the disease, while also trying to help fighting the battle.
The Breakfast Flakes Send a BIG Thank You to Helpful Billings Community
It's a big week for us with Flakesgiving. This is much bigger though than just feeding 10-15,000 people every year. It's about the community giving back to help others and it's a testimonial to everyone who lives here and has a business here. Because of these great people, we are...
Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?
I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
Billings, Do You Have Collectibles and Do You Know How Much They’re Worth?
Do you have any collectibles at home and have you ever found out how much they are worth?. I think everyone has something at home that they would love to get an honest appraisal on but don't know where to go for it. For instance, if you had any type...
Best Dive bars in Billings, according to Yelp
Dive bars bring their own charm to patrons everywhere, and Yelp lists the best ones to try in Billings. Here are some of the top-rated drive bars to try out in the Magic City:. #1 – The Rainbow Bar (The Bow) 2403 Montana Ave. Billings MT, 59101. Open 8...
Columbus nursing home set to close come January
At least seven nursing homes in the state have closed in 2022, and Beartooth Manor in Columbus is another following the trend.
The Best Places in Billings to Relax After a Stressful Winter Day
Some days are just more stressful than others. Especially in the Winter; I always feel much more stressed during the Winter than at any other time of year. Sometimes, you just want to unwind and relax after a stressful day, so I've compiled my absolute favorite places in Billings that provide you with a bit of solace. Pull up a chair, and stay a while.
Billings is growing: 1,000 acres annexed since 2018
BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings leaders say 120 acres have been annexed into the city so far in 2022. And, since 2018, 1,000 acres have been annexed. "Since 2018, a little over 1,000 acres have come into the city," Billings Planning Division Manager Monica Plecker said. "Of those, I do have them broken down into zone, or type of use. Five percent has been industrial lands. Twenty percent has been commercial land. Thirty-three percent is public. Back in 2018, the city annexed Phipps Park and Coulson Park. That's the explanation of why there's so much public land. That's really unusual. So, I think it's important to understand that number is an outlier and is atypical. The remaining percentages, which would be 40%, is all residential."
Giving Thanks and Giving Back. Billings’ Free Dental Clinic is Friday
Free Dental Clinic on Friday 11/18. We have two big no-charge dental clinics in Billings each year. One is in February and the other is Friday, November 18th. Dr. Joe Thomas from Thomas Smile Designs stopped by our studios Tuesday morning and explained what inspired him and a group of local dentists to host the annual event.
Craving Heat? These are the Spiciest Restaurants in Billings
We got our first taste of winter this week in the Billings area and I'm trying hard not to be a complainer. Yes, I know we get winter in Big Sky Country. I've lived in Montana most of my life, so it's nothing new. It also doesn't mean I have to enjoy winter, or "move if you don't like it!"
Ciao. A Delicious West End Billings Pizza Restaurant is For Sale
I've told you about my cockamamie dream to own a Montana bar or restaurant many times. Most recently, my ridiculous infatuation about getting into the hospitality business was focused on the historic, 1908 Graves Hotel/restaurant/bar in Harlowton that's currently on the market. Another exciting restaurant opportunity came to my attention...
My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights
I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
The Breakfast Flakes See Tech Updates in Their 34th Year On-Air
Today I thought I'd bring you folks up to date on some technological innovations here at Cat Country's studio. We learned this week that most of the building no longer has phones. Physical phones. What? I know. I don't understand it myself. As I understand it, if someone calls the...
My Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves in Montana
Since moving away from Miles City in 2015, I made a strong attempt to visit for Thanksgiving. However, in recent years, I've opted to stay home here in Billings (and usually I visit my long-time friend... and former childhood babysitter... Timbr) for Thanksgiving dinner. (She is the BEST cook. No, you can't come. Leftovers are all mine.)
Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis
ROUNDUP — Old buildings won’t solve all of Montana’s housing crisis, but when architect and developer Randy Hafer is done, they might solve some. Hafer is a Stanford University trained, Billings-based architect who specializes in taking old, sometimes run-down buildings and transforming them into usable space with state-of-the-art amenities for heating, cooling and energy. As […] The post Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bumbling Beer Thief Pulls Gun At Store on Central Ave in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Tonight around 7:25pm, a male described to be Native American in their early 20's, 5 foot 7 inches tall, with a heavy build and shaggy black hair in an off white coat attempted to steal beer at the 500 block of Central Avenue.
