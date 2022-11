Lander University invites the community to join students, faculty and staff on campus for its annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Festivities will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Lander’s Assembly Plaza, the Front Lawn and nearby areas. The official tree lighting takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the Plaza. All activities and refreshments are free.

GREENWOOD, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO