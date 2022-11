Minister Jimmy Bunch stands Friday inside the auditorium at Owensboro Church of Christ at 3300 Highway 144 East. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Church of Christ will celebrate its 60th anniversary — and its recently renovated auditorium and foyer — with a homecoming Sunday.

The homecoming service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 3300 KY-144.