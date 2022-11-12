Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday
The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Active Tuesday
Nurkic (thigh) is active for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports. Nurkic will return to the lineup after missing the past three games with a thigh injury. The center will presumably resume his normal starting role, thus pushing Drew Eubanks back to the bench.
CBS Sports
Lakers' preference is to see Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant play before making roster changes, per report
The 3-10 Los Angeles Lakers have been perpetual trade candidates since this offseason, but given all of the injuries they have dealt with thus far this season, a more immediate option would have always been a free-agent addition. The Lakers have worked out Moe Harkless, Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell during the season, but thus far, have signed no new players to their roster since opening night.
CBS Sports
Kelly's 17 help UCF defeat Western Illinois 70-37
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) CJ Kelly's 17 points helped UCF defeat Western Illinois 70-37 on Monday night. Kelly was 7 of 12 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Knights (2-1). Michael Durr scored nine points and added seven rebounds. Brandon Suggs shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out
Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta. Middleton, who's yet to play this season following offseason wrist surgery, went on a G League assignment at the beginning of November, which appeared to be a positive sign, but it's still unclear when he may return to game action. The All-Star forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't suit up Tuesday
Gay will miss Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand sprain, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Despite a lengthy injury history, Gay hadn't missed a game yet this season due to injury before Tuesday, though he missed a three-game stretch while in COVID-19 protocols. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Friday versus the Suns.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Sunday
Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Thunder. Brogdon will miss a third straight game due to a hamstring issue. In his absence, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White are candidates for increased roles off the bench.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Designated for assignment
Brigham was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Brigham spent the final month of the season in the majors but won't retain his spot on Miami's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old appeared in 16 big-league games and had a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 24 innings.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: DFA'd by Toronto
Tapia was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The 28-year-old was acquired from the Rockies in March and played in 128 games last season, but Toronto has elected to remove him from the 40-man roster in order to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft. Tapia had a .265/.292/.380 slash line with seven home runs, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 431 plate appearances during 2022.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Kirk McCarty: DFA'd by Cleveland
McCarty was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Tuesday. McCarty made his big-league debut last season but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. The 27-year-old had a 4.54 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB across 37.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Duke Shelley: Has key pass breakup
Shelley played three snaps on defense in Sunday's win over Buffalo, but had a key pass breakup in the end zone on the final series in overtime. Shelly was pressed into action when Akayleb Evans left with a concussion. It's a side note to a wild game, but the little-used Shelley likely saved the game by breaking up a touchdown pass intended for Dawson Knox. He could have a larger role next week if Evans is out.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Villanova, Oregon fall out of first AP Top 25 poll of 2022-23 regular season
One week into the season, the top 10 of the AP Top 25 remains unchanged from the preseason edition. The North Carolina Tar Heels are still a comfortable No. 1, but faced some pressure; Carolina trailed as many as eight at home Friday night vs. Charleston before gathering for a 102-86 victory. Gonzaga stands firm at No. 2 after the Bulldogs overcame a double-digit second half deficit Friday night against Michigan State while playing aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego.
Comments / 0