CBS Sports
Stars' Jamie Benn: Stays warm with power-play assist
Benn notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers. Benn's collected six goals and five helpers over his last six games, picking up the scoring pace greatly in November. The 33-year-old has 14 points (eight on the power play), 35 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating in 15 contests this season. As long as he's rolling, he needs to be on fantasy rosters, as he can add enough grit to supplement his surprising scoring numbers.
Sabres, Senators square off in matchup of slumping sides
Two teams looking to snap out of funks will collide when the Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unavailable Monday
Bailey (undisclosed) is expected to miss Monday's game against Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey was a late scratch Monday and it's unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has five points while averaging 15:17 of ice time through 15 games this season. Ross Johnston will be back in the lineup to face the Senators.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nick Martinez: Back with Friars
Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The right-hander declined his $6.5 million player option with the Padres for 2023 last week, but he quickly reached a new deal with the club. Martinez opened 2022 in the rotation but shifted to the bullpen in June and eventually served as the fill-in closer, and he finished the campaign with a 3.47 ERA over 106.1 innings. The 32-year-old should have more staying power as a starter next season since Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea -- who combined for 50 starts in 2022 -- are now free agents.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
CBS Sports
Jaguars surprise Chiefs with bold move on opening kickoff that no NFL team has pulled off in five years
If the Jaguars are going to have any chance of upsetting the Chiefs on Sunday, they're likely going to have to throw a few surprises at Kansas City. Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson seems well aware of that because he opened up the game with one. On the opening kickoff, Pederson...
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Duke Shelley: Has key pass breakup
Shelley played three snaps on defense in Sunday's win over Buffalo, but had a key pass breakup in the end zone on the final series in overtime. Shelly was pressed into action when Akayleb Evans left with a concussion. It's a side note to a wild game, but the little-used Shelley likely saved the game by breaking up a touchdown pass intended for Dawson Knox. He could have a larger role next week if Evans is out.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Riley Pint: Joins 40-man roster
Pint was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Tuesday. Pint, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft, stepped away from baseball in 2021 after significant struggles, but he rejoined the Rockies in March of 2022 and had some success as a reliever at Double-A and Triple-A. Now 25 years old, the former starter will focus on honing his command in order to contribute to the big-league bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: DFA'd by Toronto
Tapia was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The 28-year-old was acquired from the Rockies in March and played in 128 games last season, but Toronto has elected to remove him from the 40-man roster in order to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft. Tapia had a .265/.292/.380 slash line with seven home runs, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 431 plate appearances during 2022.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Designated for assignment
Brigham was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Brigham spent the final month of the season in the majors but won't retain his spot on Miami's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old appeared in 16 big-league games and had a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 24 innings.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday
The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tops 350 yards in OT win
Cousins completed 30 of 50 passing attempts for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. Cousins opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota proceeded to fall into a 27-10...
CBS Sports
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Bumped up from practice squad
Mondeaux (leg) was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Mondeaux hasn't played since Week 4, when he was carted off the field due to a leg injury. He has since recovered after reverting to the practice squad, but he'll now get another chance with the active roster. He'll provide depth for the defensive line in Sunday's game with the Texans.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out
Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta. Middleton, who's yet to play this season following offseason wrist surgery, went on a G League assignment at the beginning of November, which appeared to be a positive sign, but it's still unclear when he may return to game action. The All-Star forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Forced out Sunday
Paye (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Paye did not practice Friday and was considered questionable with an ankle injury heading into Sunday's game, though it's unclear if he aggravated this existing issue during the contest. The second-year defensive end did not log a defensive statistic before exiting, and his absence should leave Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo to see increased usage in the second half. Paye's next chance to play will come against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 20.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Converts big play in win
McCloud caught his lone target for 33 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers. Jimmy Garoppolo caught the Chargers in cover zero and dialed up McCloud on a streak for a big gain. It was the return specialist's only target on seven offensive snaps (10 percent). The 26-year-old has big-play ability, but he is too low on the depth chart to rely upon in fantasy. McCloud will continue serving as the team's No. 4 wideout and return man against the Cardinals next Monday.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
