ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Steph Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Cavs 106-101

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQvR5_0j8AskFF00

SAN FRANCISCO -- As Stephen Curry approaches his mid-30s, Steve Kerr marvels at the superstar's fitness and his ability to continue to take over games.

"You run out of adjectives to describe Steph's play," Golden State's coach said.

Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 on Friday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9DlU_0j8AskFF00
Warriors Stephen Curry sets new NBA 3-point milestone 04:08

Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland, but went down hard grabbing at his right ankle in the waning moments. He got up and hit a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds left.

Curry extended his NBA record to 200 straight regular-season games with at least one 3-pointer and shot 6 of 11 from deep.

"He's just amazing night after night. He's in such great shape," Kerr said. "If there's one area that he's dramatically better now than when I first got here eight years ago it's just his strength and conditioning."

"He's much bigger and stronger, much more capable of defending at a really high level and sustaining two-way basketball for an entire game and just knocking down shots from all over and finishing at the rim. He's unbelievable," he said.

A rarity: Curry missed two free throws over the final 17.6 seconds, but delivered a second straight 40-point performance.

Evan Mobley had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Cleveland dropped a third straight following an eight-game winning streak.

Andrew Wiggins' short jumper with 8:48 remaining tied the game and Looney's layup the next time down put the Warriors ahead. Wiggins delivered a big dunk with 6:06 to play and finished with 20 points.

Klay Thompson struggled with his shot and went 3 of 13 for nine points for the Warriors. His 3 with 2:53 left made it 96-95.

"I feel like we had a great game plan going up until the last three minutes, we didn't execute it the way we wanted to," Cleveland's Caris LeVert said. "When you're playing the Warriors you want other guys to beat you but I think Steph had eight, nine points down the stretch in the last in the last 2-3 minutes. So we obviously can't let that happen."

Golden State's Draymond Green had 13 assists and 10 rebounds with two points. He was hit with a technical shortly before halftime and Kerr also received a T.

Jordan Poole came off the bench to score 18 points for Golden State, which is still trying to find the right combinations to get in sync consistently.

"I think it was our best defensive game," Green said. "I think we were all locked in on that side of the ball."

PROTECTING THE PAINT

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff's team scored 52 points in the paint and helped keep the Warriors in check.

"They break you down and they break your back with points in the paint," he said. "As long as they've been on this run, I know there's this huge fear of the 3-point shot but they kill you with layups."

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Former Warriors top assistant Luke Walton returned as a Cavs assistant to face his former franchise. He spent time catching up with Warriors coaches and executives before the game. ... Cleveland hasn't beaten the Warriors in the regular season since a 109-108 victory on Dec. 25, 2016.

Warriors: Curry's 3-point streak dates to Dec. 1, 2018, at Detroit. ... G Donte DiVincenzo returned from a 10-game absence with a strained left hamstring that he hurt Oct. 23 against Sacramento. DiVincenzo played 16 minutes. ... Golden State is 5-1 at home and 2-0 vs. the Eastern Conference. ... The Warriors have won the last 11 in the series — their longest active streak against any opponent — and eight straight at home. Including playoff meetings, Golden State has won 19 of the last 20.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Kings on Sunday for the second matchup between the Northern California rivals in seven days. The Warriors have won the last seven vs. Sacramento, two in a row on the road.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
ESPN

Sabonis' 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Steph Curry, Joel Embiid Earn Player of the Week Awards - NBA Tracker

At the end of the fourth week of NBA action, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry averaged 38 points in the last week en route to the West's honor, continuing a torrid shooting pace. In the East, Embiid put in what's sure to stand as one of the most dominating performances of the year on Sunday, scoring a jaw-dropping 59 points to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a win over Utah.
UTAH STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
98K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy