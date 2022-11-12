Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town
A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
Iranian exile who got stuck for years in French airport dies
An Iranian who got stuck for 18 years in a Paris airport, inspiring a Steven Spielberg movie starring Tom Hanks died on Saturday at the terminal, an airport official said. Karimi Nasseri's peculiar story came to the attention of Hollywood director Spielberg, inspiring 2004 film "The Terminal," which starred Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town
The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.
marketplace.org
Shopping mall fills empty stores with indie shops and pop-ups
On a recent Saturday afternoon, a mall in Portland, Oregon, hosted a bustling pop-up art market from inside a vacant storeroom with dozens of participating vendors. Lloyd Center mall was near foreclosure last year and is now renting to small businesses and shops. “I’ve heard from a lot of customers...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Beaverton, OR
Since Beaverton became the first Oregon city to build an ice rink dedicated to curling, this city has remained ahead of the curve. Locals and visitors will find no shortage of fantastic restaurants, cafés, bars, and coffee shops in this idyllic city!. You’ll love what the colorful eateries in...
foodgressing.com
McCormick Give The Gift of Flavor this Holiday Season
The McCormick Brand is spreading holiday cheer this season and helping consumers give the gift of flavor with the help of actress, singer, and television personality Keke Palmer. The TEN. Now available for purchase, McCormick has released a brand-new spice kit called The TEN, a fun and flavorful kit of...
foodgressing.com
IKEA Canada Black Friday 2022: Going Green
IKEA Canada announced the return of its annual Green Friday campaign. The retailer wants to make Black Friday a little bit greener by creating circular solutions that help make sustainable living a more affordable and accessible choice for Canadians. Throughout the month of November, customers will receive additional savings on...
foodgressing.com
Nutella Nonna Approved Contest: Win a trip to Italy
This holiday season, Nutella is inviting baking enthusiasts to get their signature Nutella recipe “Nutella Nonna Approved” while encouraging families to create special holiday baking memories, together. Those who participate are entered for a chance to win a grand prize trip to Italy and one of 200+ weekly...
Narcity
This Vancouver Chef Created The California Roll & Shared How How It Got Its Name
The California roll, which has become a go-to sushi dish for many, was actually created in the city of Vancouver — not California. Hidekazu Tojo is the owner of Tojo's in Vancouver, and claims he invented the iconic sushi roll in the early 70s. He has since then won many awards and became well-known in the culinary scene.
Narcity
A Magical Pop-Up Bar Is Coming To Vancouver This Month & It Looks Like Santa's Workshop
The winter season is just around the corner and the holiday festivities are coming in hot — including this exciting Christmas-themed pop-up bar. Tinseltown will be open from November 18 to December 30 at the Vancouver Alpen Club on Victoria Drive and it looks just like Santa's workshop from the North Pole.
BBC
'Digital newsletters really humanise you to your readers'
Author Elle Griffin says she would definitely turn down a book deal if she was ever offered one. "I'd never accept one… traditional book publishing is full of bad math, and even worse marketing," says the 37-year-old writer of gothic novels. Last year, instead of releasing her first book,...
foodgressing.com
Tim Hortons Holiday Menu 2022, Drinks, Food & Gifts
With the holiday season quickly approaching, Tim Hortons is helping guests get into the festive spirit with our much-anticipated Tim Hortons holiday menu 2022 featuring magical flavours of the season like gingerbread and peppermint throughout our baked goods and beverages line-up. Also available this year are Snowplace Like Tims-themed hot...
Comments / 0