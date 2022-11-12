Read full article on original website
Subway Expands with Flexible and Innovative Concepts
Subway, one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant brands, has renewed its focus on strategically growing its non-traditional business as part of its ongoing transformation journey to deliver better food and a better guest experience. Along with expanding its brick-and-mortar presence in non-traditional locations, such as airports, truck...
IKEA Canada Black Friday 2022: Going Green
IKEA Canada announced the return of its annual Green Friday campaign. The retailer wants to make Black Friday a little bit greener by creating circular solutions that help make sustainable living a more affordable and accessible choice for Canadians. Throughout the month of November, customers will receive additional savings on...
Maxine’s Heavenly Expands Holiday Gift Guide Offerings
Maxine’s Heavenly, the award-winning manufacturer of clean ingredient, nature-sweetened cookies, is in the spirit of gifting. After initially releasing its annual Seasons Greetings Holiday Gift Bundle featuring its classic holiday flavors, Maxine’s Heavenly has decided to expand its gift offerings to include a “Stocking Stuffer Holiday Gift Box” and a “Holly Jolly Ultimate Holiday Gift Box” a co-branded gift box complete with everything you’d need to celebrate the season.
Nutella Nonna Approved Contest: Win a trip to Italy
This holiday season, Nutella is inviting baking enthusiasts to get their signature Nutella recipe “Nutella Nonna Approved” while encouraging families to create special holiday baking memories, together. Those who participate are entered for a chance to win a grand prize trip to Italy and one of 200+ weekly...
Lady M Holiday Offering 2022: Winter Wishes Bon Bon Book
Lady M Confections, creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes, announced the release of its limited-edition Winter Wishes Bon Bon Book. This holiday treat opens to reveal Lady M’s five new luxury confection Bon Bon flavors along with the returning fan-favorite Bon Bon flavor, Red Velvet Crunch. Lady M...
Domino’s 50% Off Pizza Deal: November 2022
November is a time to give thanks, and what better way for Domino’s Pizza, to show its appreciation of customers than to offer half off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online, today through Nov. 20. Domino’s 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through the following online ordering...
Christmas in Cleveland 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Cleveland this year? This post covers Christmas Cleveland 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Cleveland, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
Tim Hortons Holiday Menu 2022, Drinks, Food & Gifts
With the holiday season quickly approaching, Tim Hortons is helping guests get into the festive spirit with our much-anticipated Tim Hortons holiday menu 2022 featuring magical flavours of the season like gingerbread and peppermint throughout our baked goods and beverages line-up. Also available this year are Snowplace Like Tims-themed hot...
