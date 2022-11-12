Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
5 quarterfinal playoff games to watch in the Huntsville area
CLASS 6A: NO. 5 HARTSELLE (12-0) AT NO. 7 MOUNTAIN BROOK (10-2) Last week: Hartselle beat visiting No. 8 Center Point 36-26. Mountain Brook won 37-6 at Gadsden City. The skinny: Hartselle is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, the season after its Class 5A state title. … This is the Tigers’ first road game of these playoffs. … Hartselle is one of eight remaining undefeated teams among all classifications. … Tigers quarterback Jack Smith, who will play baseball at Arkansas, has passed for 2,229 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions and he has run for 547 yards and 13 TDs. Seven of his passing TDs went to Izayah Fletcher. Ri Fletcher has rushed for 1,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had three scoring runs against Center Point. … Mountain Brook advanced to the semifinals the past two seasons, losing both times to the eventual state champion – Clay-Chalkville in 2021 and Pinson Valley in 2020. …. Cole Gamble had four touchdown runs against Gadsden City. … The Spartans’ losses were 7A No. 1 Hoover (26-14) and fellow 6A quarterfinalist Gardendale (29-28). … Hartselle is 3-5 all-time in the quarterfinals. Mountain Brook is 7-7. … This is the first meeting between the teams.
Village Living
Playoff Football Primer: Spartans host unbeaten Hartselle
The Spartans storm the field during a football game between Mountain Brook and Gadsden City at Titan Stadium on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Gadsden, Ala. Photo by Shawn Bowles. The stakes continue to rise, as the Class 6A quarterfinals and 7A semifinals are here. Another playoff episode of the...
Alabama basketball stays unbeaten with 65-55 win at South Alabama
Alabama’s first road game of the young basketball season wasn’t always pretty, but the Crimson Tide was able to grind out a 65-55 victory at South Alabama on Tuesday night in Mobile. Alabama (3-0) never trailed, leading by 10 at halftime and by as many as 20 in...
Rewinding Alabama’s 65-55 road win over South Alabama
No. 18 Alabama led throughout in its first road game of the year, rolling past South Alabama 65-55 on Tuesday night at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points for the Crimson Tide, which is now 3-0. Isaiah Moore scored a game-high 20 to lead the Jaguars, who fall to 1-2.
AL.com Power 25: Hoover, Theodore top rankings entering Round 3 of the playoffs
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams has 34 touchdowns, ‘limitless’ potential
Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly describes wide receiver Ryan Williams’ potential as simply “limitless.”. The sophomore Alabama commit accounted for 6 total touchdowns in the Spartans’ 56-31 victory at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs and now has 34 touchdowns for the season.
What TV channel is the Alabama-South Alabama game tonight? Live stream, how to watch online, time
South Alabama hosts No. 18 Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Jaguars (1-1) take on the Crimson Tide (2-0) following a Mid-American Conference football game between Toledo and Bowling Green. Alabama is 3-1 against the Jaguars all-time, and this will...
Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll
Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
2022 Iron Bowl kickoff time, TV announced
The 2022 Iron Bowl will pit Alabama and Auburn in a familiar time slot. The game on Nov. 26 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will air live on CBS for the eighth straight season. The last Iron Bowl that didn’t land that prime SEC...
New College Football Rankings released, Alabama moves up
The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change too much at the top. Georgia remained the top-ranked team while Alabama checked in at No. 8 when the full top-25 was announced Tuesday night. Alabama (8-2) is the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 6 LSU, one...
wvtm13.com
Former Bama running back Bo Scarbrough to return to the Birmingham Stallions for year two of the USFL
Former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough will return to the USFL champions in spring 2023, the Birmingham Stallions have announced. Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa native, played a key role in the Stallions' run to a USFL Championship in 2022. He will once again play for Stallions' head coach Skip Holtz in 2023.
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win
After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
Huntsville City Football Club fans excited about the team, not quite so much about the name
The announcement of the name of Huntsville’s MLS NEXT Pro soccer team resembled a rocket launch fitting of the city’s NASA heritage. The crowd of more than 1,200 at the Von Braun Center’s Mars Music Hall last Wednesday counted down as they watched a video reveal the name Huntsville City Football Club, the team’s crest and blue, white and gold colors.
USFL reveals season 2 details for Birmingham
The United States Football League will be back in Birmingham next spring for its second season, though, unlike the inaugural season, not all eight teams will be headquartered in the city, according to Fox Sports, the league’s majority owners. The defending-champion Birmingham Stallions, of course, will make the city...
Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3
THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
Comeback Town: Hoover council president says Magic City Classic ‘deserves our collective support’
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
wbrc.com
University of Alabama opens new medical clinic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama. The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.
