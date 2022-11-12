ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

mprnews.org

North Shore gets a foot of lake-effect snow

An inch here, a foot there. Day 2 of mostly light to moderate snowfall is adding up across Minnesota. Snowfall totals along the North Shore exceed a foot in some locations. In Cook County, areas near Hovland picked up a total of 14 inches of snowfall so far this week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake

McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Stephanie Hammitt, the President of the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, died at the age of 60 on Monday, the college announced. Hammitt served as the President of the college for 30 years before her passing. According to a news release from...
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

The Social House Adding Another Location In Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. — The Social House restaurant will be opening a second location in Canal Park. Fox 21 confirmed with the owners that they are opening another restaurant in Famous Dave’s old location. A few weeks ago, Famous Dave’s moved out of Canal Park and up to Hermantown....
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Lincoln Park Fiber Project Announced

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The City of Duluth is giving residents and businesses in the Lincoln Park area a chance to join a pilot project that will provide them with a high speed internet connection. The planned city-owned fiber network would provide an estimated 1900 customers internet service at...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland

DULUTH, MN -- Authorities are warning drivers of slippery conditions across the Northland Monday morning. Around 9:25 a.m., a pickup truck slid off the road on I-35 near the Central Avenue entrance ramp in Duluth. Traffic in that area could be delayed. Another crash was reported on I-35 near between...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

North Shore Winter Storm Warning

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Winter Storm Warning for lake effect snow has been expanded to cover all of Lake and Cook Counties until 6 a-m Wednesday. Snowfall reports range from 8 inches to over 13 inches through Monday night with another 6 to 12 inches possible on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
COOK COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves

To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Arrest Made After Shots Were Fired

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were in the area of the 100 block of West 1st Street around 2 a-m Sunday when they heard shots being fired and saw people running from the area. The people pointed out a vehicle to officers who then conducted a traffic stop...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Superior City Councilor Warren Bender resigns

SUPERIOR, WI -- Superior City Councilor Warren Bender has resigned from his position amid allegations of inappropriate messaging on social media. Superior city spokespeople shared the news in an email Tuesday, saying Bender, who represented the city’s 3rd District, submitted a resignation letter to the mayor Monday night. His...

