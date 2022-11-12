Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mprnews.org
North Shore gets a foot of lake-effect snow
An inch here, a foot there. Day 2 of mostly light to moderate snowfall is adding up across Minnesota. Snowfall totals along the North Shore exceed a foot in some locations. In Cook County, areas near Hovland picked up a total of 14 inches of snowfall so far this week.
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
Here Comes The Snow! Some Areas Along Minnesota’s North Shore Could See A Foot Or More This Week
For the winter haters out there - if you're looking for a positive spin, this will help get things feeling more festive for the Christmas City of the North Parade and the opening of Bentleyville this coming weekend. After the storm system late last week that brought a couple of...
CCU College, Cosmetology Careers Unlimited-Duluth Has Closed Its Doors
CCU College of Hair, Skin, and Nails in Duluth has made the decision to close its doors. CCU was a locally owned school that has a long history of providing Cosmetology and Esthetics education to students in Downtown Duluth. The school has been providing education in the cosmetology industry for over 50 years.
northernnewsnow.com
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Stephanie Hammitt, the President of the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, died at the age of 60 on Monday, the college announced. Hammitt served as the President of the college for 30 years before her passing. According to a news release from...
FOX 21 Online
The Social House Adding Another Location In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — The Social House restaurant will be opening a second location in Canal Park. Fox 21 confirmed with the owners that they are opening another restaurant in Famous Dave’s old location. A few weeks ago, Famous Dave’s moved out of Canal Park and up to Hermantown....
TODAY Names Duluth One Of The Best Christmas Towns
Duluth is finally getting the credit we deserve! While winters may be long and cold here, we still have a lot to offer and that was put on national display with a new study that came out on Thursday (November 10th). Other areas nearby have gotten some recognition lately, including...
kdal610.com
Lincoln Park Fiber Project Announced
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The City of Duluth is giving residents and businesses in the Lincoln Park area a chance to join a pilot project that will provide them with a high speed internet connection. The planned city-owned fiber network would provide an estimated 1900 customers internet service at...
northernnewsnow.com
Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland
DULUTH, MN -- Authorities are warning drivers of slippery conditions across the Northland Monday morning. Around 9:25 a.m., a pickup truck slid off the road on I-35 near the Central Avenue entrance ramp in Duluth. Traffic in that area could be delayed. Another crash was reported on I-35 near between...
kdal610.com
North Shore Winter Storm Warning
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Winter Storm Warning for lake effect snow has been expanded to cover all of Lake and Cook Counties until 6 a-m Wednesday. Snowfall reports range from 8 inches to over 13 inches through Monday night with another 6 to 12 inches possible on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Look Inside This Retro “Floating House” For Sale in Duluth
Who needs a house on top of a hill when you could have a house on top of the trees? There is a house on the market in Duluth, Minnesota known locally as the Erickson House. It is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Man avoids prison for drunk driving crash that killed former Hibbing city official
An Iron Range man was sentenced for a drunk driving crash that killed a former chair of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce in August. Michael Miller, 40, of rural Virginia, was sentenced to a year in jail and seven years of supervised probation and a year of jail time for the crash that killed Joni Dahl, 39.
kdal610.com
Arrest Made After Shots Were Fired
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were in the area of the 100 block of West 1st Street around 2 a-m Sunday when they heard shots being fired and saw people running from the area. The people pointed out a vehicle to officers who then conducted a traffic stop...
northernnewsnow.com
Superior City Councilor Warren Bender resigns
SUPERIOR, WI -- Superior City Councilor Warren Bender has resigned from his position amid allegations of inappropriate messaging on social media. Superior city spokespeople shared the news in an email Tuesday, saying Bender, who represented the city’s 3rd District, submitted a resignation letter to the mayor Monday night. His...
Comments / 0