An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
5-time state champion baseball coach Talley Haines steps down at Mobile Christian
One of Alabama’s most successful baseball coaches during the last decade has stepped down. Mobile Christian’s Talley Haines told AL.com Tuesday morning he has resigned as the school’s athletic director and head baseball coach. Haines led the Leopards to five state titles in 11 years at the school, including the last two Class 4A titles.
utv44.com
Most NCAA Division 1 wins for Jags football in program history
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In the opening drive against Texas State Saturday, wide receiver Devin Voisin ran 41 yards and electrified the crowd at Hancock Whitney stadium with a touchdown. "Just hearing the crowd go crazy, it's a confidence booster," said Voisin. "Having fans at our games, it might...
Alabama basketball stays unbeaten with 65-55 win at South Alabama
Alabama’s first road game of the young basketball season wasn’t always pretty, but the Crimson Tide was able to grind out a 65-55 victory at South Alabama on Tuesday night in Mobile. Alabama (3-0) never trailed, leading by 10 at halftime and by as many as 20 in...
Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy
With two weeks left in the regular season, there are still several possibilities regarding postseason destinations for South Alabama and Troy. The Jaguars and Trojans are both 8-2 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, though Troy holds the head-to-head tiebreaker and the inside track for a berth in the Dec. 3 league championship game. South Alabama is still mathematically alive to win the West Division, but the Trojans would have to lose at least once for that to happen.
Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams has 34 touchdowns, ‘limitless’ potential
Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly describes wide receiver Ryan Williams’ potential as simply “limitless.”. The sophomore Alabama commit accounted for 6 total touchdowns in the Spartans’ 56-31 victory at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs and now has 34 touchdowns for the season.
Rewinding Alabama’s 65-55 road win over South Alabama
No. 18 Alabama led throughout in its first road game of the year, rolling past South Alabama 65-55 on Tuesday night at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points for the Crimson Tide, which is now 3-0. Isaiah Moore scored a game-high 20 to lead the Jaguars, who fall to 1-2.
Foley, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
South Alabama looking to increase accountability, urgency this week vs. Southern Miss
South Alabama is 8-2 for the first time in the program’s FBS history, and at 5-1 in the Sun Belt Conference remains alive to win its first league championship in football. Still, head coach Kane Wommack sees plenty he’d like to fix in his team as it prepares for a trip to Southern Miss (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt) on Saturday. Chief among the issues is the Jaguars’ status as the most-penalized team in the country.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Alabama vs. Alabama: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #18 Alabama Crimson Tide have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the South Alabama Jaguars at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Mitchell Center. Bama should still be feeling good after a win, while South Alabama will be looking to get back in the win column.
Nate Oats wants crimson tint to Alabama vs. South Alabama game in Mitchell Center
The next stop on Alabama’s hoops tour of the state is Mobile’s Mitchell Center. After playing games in Birmingham and Huntsville over the past three seasons, the Tide will head to the gulf coast Tuesday night for a road game at South Alabama. In a part of the...
‘Lady in the Bay’ returns to south Alabama
She's been gone for more than two years but now the "Lady in the Water" at Barber Marina is back home.
Kayak getaway: Three days on Alabama’s Upper Bartram Canoe Trail
See one little foot-long alligator basking in the sun, it’s cute. See two little alligators basking in the sun, it’s cute. See five little alligators basking in the sun and you start thinking about who might be running this daycare, and how it might be better to be somewhere else.
utv44.com
Local disabled veteran's car booted on Veterans Day in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A receipt provided to NBC 15 News by James Hill shows on Veterans Day the Hill's paid $7.25 to park between 12:38 and 2:38 in the afternoon a lot on Joachim Street. The fine for $112 from Admiral Enforcement shows an attendant noted a violation and booted the car both at 1:11.
WALA-TV FOX10
Night three of Gulf Coast Challenge fun downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was another lively night in the Port City, filled with live music, great weather, and smiles all around. This is the third night of events for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and some haven’t missed a beat. “I’ve been here every night, party!” said Rita...
WKRG
New AT&T cell tower comes to University of South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at the University of South Alabama might notice faster internet speeds. Faculty members and AT&T representatives held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon on USA’s campus to celebrate the launch of their cell towers, disguised as streetlights, added to the campus. The new tower is by the Student Center.
When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
utv44.com
MCPSS Superintendent provides comment on 8 failing schools
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There are 79 schools in Alabama that are failing academically, according to a new report from the Alabama Dept. of Education. Eight of those schools are in the Mobile County Public School System. Baldwin County Public Schools has none. The MCPSS Superintendent Creshal Threagill said...
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
Faith Time: Carrying the faith to the next generation
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith and joining us this morning is University of Mobile President Dr. Lonnie Burnett. We wanted to talk about religious culture shifting, it’s important to young people as it is to their parents and grandparents, but is it? What trends are you […]
