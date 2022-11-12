MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team is ready to take their next step towards greatness. After downing Kittson County Central late last week in a snow-covered field, the Rangers punched their ticket to the Class 9-Man state semifinals and with that, a trip to Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium. Thursday, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Wheaton/Herman-Norcross will play in a battle of the unbeatens with a trip to the state title game on...

BUHL, MN ・ 11 MINUTES AGO