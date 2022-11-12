Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Vyant Bio Inc <VYNT.O>: Losses of 59 cents announced for third quarter
15 November 2022 03:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Vyant Bio Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -59 cents per share, 16 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -75 cents. Losses of -70 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $152.00 thousand, which is higher than the estimated $70.5 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $152 thousand from $1.51 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.75 -1.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.80 -1.60 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.80 -0.20 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.75 -0.75 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 15 at 03:55 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
mCloud Technologies Corp <MCLD.V>: Losses of 54 cents announced for third quarter
15 November 2022 05:11 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by mCloud Technologies Corp in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -54 cents per share, one cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -55 cents. Losses of -75 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -77 cents to -74 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -75 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$2.91 million, which is lower than the estimated C$9.51 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to C$2.91 million from C$7.34 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.79 -0.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -1.00 -0.76 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.72 -1.20 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.69 -0.55 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 15 at 05:11 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Cymabay Therapeutics Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Cymabay Therapeutics Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 28 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of nine analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 30 cents per share. * Reported revenue was zero; analysts expected zero. * Cymabay Therapeutics Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 28 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.4% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cymabay Therapeutics Inc shares had risen by 1.4% this quarter and gained 5.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $24.51 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is $9.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 15 at 02:48 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.30 -0.28 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.30 -0.31 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.32 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.26 -0.34 Missed.
kalkinemedia.com
Life360 (ASX:360) share price drops despite 92% rise in revenue
Life360 delivered a 92% rise in consolidated revenue during the third quarter of FY22. The EBITDA loss increased during the quarter to AU$9.4 million from AU$3.7 million over a year. For calendar year 2022, the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA loss of AU$37–41 million. San Francisco-based software and...
kalkinemedia.com
5 US dividend stocks to explore after the latest CPI data
Energy Transfer raised its annual adjusted EBITDA guidance during its Q3 FY22 earnings release. Altria Group narrowed its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for fiscal 2022. Hanesbrands Inc. noted a YoY decline in its Q3 FY22 net sales. The stubbornly high inflation has been one of the major concerns of Wall...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Adore’s (ASX:ABY) shares faring post AGM update?
Shares of Adore Beauty were trading in the green today (14 November) post AGM update. One share of Adore Beauty was priced at AU$1.725%, up 0.877%. The company generated revenue of AU$200 million during FY22. Australian online cosmetic retailing company Adore Beauty Group Limited’s (ASX:ABY) shares were leaping 0.877% higher...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Aeris Resources’ (ASX:AIS) shares trading higher?
Aeris’ shares were spotted trading nearly 3% higher on the ASX today. Aeris announced on 10 November that it will receive a working capital adjustment of AU$28.7 million. Shares of materials company Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS) were trading higher today (14 November). At 12.32 PM AEDT, the company's shares...
kalkinemedia.com
Four Aussie stocks to look at in the next decade
Generally, investors put their money in stocks with the objective of securing financial future as they think stocks offer a way to earn returns on investment. But not all stocks guarantee that you will improve your situation. Therefore, a lot of time and research is required to determine where you can put your money.
kalkinemedia.com
What’s weighing on Sayona's (ASX:SYA) shares today?
At 12.58 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.24, down 6.92%, on ASX today. At 12.59 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was 1.62% down at 17,253.40 points. Shares of Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) are trading under red territory today (15 November). At 12.58 PM AEDT, the lithium company's shares were spotted trading at AU$0.24, down 6.92%, on ASX today.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why are ASX-listed Nearmap, Elders and Flight Centre shares crashing today?
The S&P/ASX200 was gaining 21.20 points or 0.30% to 7,179.20 as of 14 Nov, 10:26 am AEDT. The top performing stocks: Fortescue Metals up 7.55% and Champion Iron up 7.12%. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. Flight Centre has started the new fiscal year with solid momentum, following the positive finish to FY22. Elders plans for 100% renewable electricity in all Australian sites by 2025. On 4 May 2021 EagleView filed a complaint against a U.S. subsidiary of Nearmap, Nearmap US. Nearmap will file its opposition to the EagleView Motion on or before 23 November 2022. Nearmap expects to add net incremental ACV of between $12.8m and $17.4m during 1H FY23.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Should you explore these ASX-listed dividend-paying stocks today?
The S&P/ASX200 was dropping 20.00 points or 0.28% to 7,126.30 as of 15 Nov, 10:23 am AEDT. The bottom performing stocks: Core Lithium down 4.02% and Allkem, down 3.87%. 8 of 11 sectors were higher over the last week. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. United Malt (ASX: UMG) announced its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022. Life360 (ASX: 360) reported unaudited financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022. Sunland Group (ASX: SDG) declared a special dividend of 60cps.
Target's 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force discounts
Target is reporting an uptick in third-quarter sales but posted a 52% drop in profits
kalkinemedia.com
What’s happening with Telstra’s (ASX:TLS) shares lately?
Telstra’s shares have gained by 0.123% today, trading at AU$3.865 per share at 11:24 AM AEDT, 15 November. The company announced the exit of its group CEO of 12 years on 14 November. Shares of Australian telecommunications company Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS), formerly known as Telstra Corporation Limited, were...
kalkinemedia.com
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
kalkinemedia.com
Kalikine: Why is Crypto.com under fire?
Crypto exchange and wallet provider, Crypto.com is under fire from the crypto community after some disturbing truths were uncovered. Data Provider, Lookonchain, did some digging following the spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX last week. The analytics provider found that 40 percent of Crypto.com’s assets are low liquidity.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
* KKR & CO INC - SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS UNDER WHICH KKR WILL PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN THE $48 MILLION SERIES C FUNDING ROUND OF PRIVY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
kalkinemedia.com
World News
Tracing Tesla's Trajectory: How it Fared in Last 5 Months?. Are Upcoming EV fleets An Answer To Rising Carbon Emissions?
Comments / 0