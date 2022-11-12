Read full article on original website
Pakistan legend gets into ugly spat with Team India cricketer
Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and Team India bowler Mohammed Shami are currently among the top trends on Twitter after the two got involved in an ugly spat on the social network. Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammed Shami’s war of words broke out after Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking 5-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup final at a jampacked Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.
Indian cricketer suffers vile abuse over his ‘Pakistan’ tweet
Hateful comments dominated Indian cricket star Mohammed Shami’s Twitter feed after he mocked Pakistan legend, Shoaib Akhtar, with his “karma” post following Babar Azam and his boys’ loss to England in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on Sunday. Social media trolls targeted the Indian...
Legendary cricketer rips into India-Pakistan players after ugly tweet episode
The legendary Wasim Akram has lashed out at cricketers of India and Pakistan following the ugly tweet episode between Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammed Shami. Reacting to the Twitter battle between Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammed Shami, Wasim Akram urged players from both countries to remain “neutral” in such situations.
Ex-India spinner makes shocking Rahul Dravid suggestion
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has made a shocking suggestion of removing current head coach Rahul Dravid from his position following the Men in Blue’s exit from the T20 World Cup at the semifinal stage. Since Rohit Sharma’s men were bulldozed by England in their semifinal clash at the...
Dua Lipa refuses to perform at Qatar World Cup
Dua Lipa will not be performing at the Qatar World Cup. The decision to host the football tournament in the Gulf state has caused deep controversy due to Qatar's stance on homosexuality - which is illegal in the country - and even though the 27-year-old pop star was rumoured to be taking to the stage there later this month, she has explained that no such performance has ever been on the agenda. ...
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
David Beckham's 'status as a gay icon will be shredded' if he continues as Qatar World Cup ambassador says British comedian
David Beckham's "status as a gay icon will be shredded" if the former England captain and Manchester United star continues in his role as a Qatar World Cup ambassador said British comedian Joe Lycett on Sunday.
NME
Rod Stewart turned down almost £1million to perform at Qatar World Cup: “It’s not right”
Rod Stewart has revealed that he turned down almost £1million to perform as part of the Qatar World Cup, because “it’s not right”. The tournament kicks off this Sunday (November 20) in the capital city of Doha, and Qatar and World Cup organisers FIFA are facing ongoing criticisms regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.
Elon Musk Has Inherited Twitter’s India Problem
One night last February, Indian police showed up at the home address of a Twitter employee in New Delhi. There, the employee was served with a legal notice and told to accompany officers to a police station. Indian farmers were staging mass anti-government protests in the streets of New Delhi...
The Ringer
Welcome to the World Cup Group of Death
A few years ago, the BBC released a television series to wildly unexpected acclaim. The Hunt, which gave viewers a new, beautiful, and often intense look at life in the world’s seas and oceans, featured many striking scenes: Perhaps the most notable, though, was what happened when a group of predators joined forces to hunt sardines. The sardines—millions of them—gather off the coast of the continent, their only protection being that they vastly outnumber those who pursue them. The footage that follows is.
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, picking every game: Lionel Messi, Argentina's path to the title
Only a few more sleeps until the World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 but before we get to that point, what better time to try predicting the entire tournament than now?. From Austrailia to Wales, every game has been predicted and there may be enough in the squad to see the United States make the round of 16, but that comes with getting something from the opener against Wales. Find out how the last World Cup including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could end with my predictions:
Sporting News
World Cup predictions 2022: Winners, underdogs, top goal scorers, and Golden Ball contenders
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup upon us, plenty of people are wondering what will go down in Qatar over the next month. The Sporting News has attempted to answer some of the most pressing questions, with our football experts giving their predictions for the latest FIFA tournament. Our truly...
aogdigital.com
India's PM Modi Inaugurates Onshore Facilities for U-Field in Krishna Godavari Basin Block
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated ONGC's U-field Onshore facilities of the KG-DWN-98/2 deepwater block, situated in Odalarevu, Andhra Pradesh, India. The event, in which the Prime Minister dedicated the onshore facilities to the nation, took place on November 12. The U-Field is part of ONGC’s flagship deepwater KG-DWN-98/2...
‘It’s not against Islam’: Pakistani trans actor tells of deep sadness over film ban
Exclusive: Alina Khan, star of award-winning Joyland, speaks out as the movie’s licence for domestic release is revoked, putting its Oscar contention in doubt
