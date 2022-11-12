Read full article on original website
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair coach makes his championship debut
Upper St. Clair football coach Mike Junko has played in his share of WPIAL championship contests. His appearance in this year’s Class 5A final, however, marked his first as a coach. Thirty years ago, Junko was a senior catcher on the USC baseball team. On May 28, 1992, the...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Future promising for Bethel Park football
With a 17-7 loss against rival Upper St. Clair, Bethel Park’s football season came to an abrupt end. The Black Hawks wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 10-2 record that featured a conference championship. While the Black Hawks were unable to advance to their third championship contest in...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon's championship reign ends in football
Mt. Lebanon’s reign as WPIAL champion ended, as did its season, when the Blue Devils dropped a 28-7 decision to Central Catholic in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 6A football playoffs. The Blue Devils, who were the 2021 district and state champions with a 15-0 record, finished the...
wtae.com
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games
PITTSBURGH — Semifinal games will be played in four classes of the WPIAL high school football playoffs this week. Below is a list of playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa at Canon-McMillan. Thomas Jefferson vs. Central...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Greensburg Salem’s Aaron Tressler
When the WPIAL Class 2A cross country championships began Oct. 27 at Cal (Pa.), 231 boys from across the district were in the field. Greensburg Salem’s Aaron Tressler finished ahead of all but 14 of them. Tressler, who turned in a time of 17 minutes, 22.80 seconds, mostly was...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Peters Township girls end soccer season
Peters Township ended its season when the Lady Indians dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Owen J. Roberts in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 4A girls soccer playoffs. The Lady Indians finished the season at 15-4-2 overall. They were WPIAL runners-up, falling to North Allegheny in a shootout. The Tigers also dropped out of the PIAA tournament, losing to Central Dauphin in their quarterfinal contest.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup
A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
Pennsylvania Almanac
South Hills Elks Lodge collecting donations for hurricane victims
The Pittsburgh South Hills Elks Lodge No. 2213 in Bethel Park is accepting donations throughout November to be sent to those impacted by the hurricane in Florida. The greatest need is for plywood, drywall, drywall tape and mud, KILZ primer, and paint rollers, brushes and pans. Ceiling and box fans are also needed as well as small household appliances.
wtae.com
P!nk performing in Pittsburgh in 2023
Attention P!nk fans: the music superstar is bringing the carnival to Pittsburgh next summer. The three-time Grammy winner is coming to town on her "Summer Carnival 2.0" tour to PNC Park. P!nk will perform at the Pirates ballpark on Aug. 5, along with special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp.
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
UPDATE: Parkway North crash cleared; Lanes open on I-279
UPDATE: The overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on the Parkway North has been cleared. All lanes are now open. There are intermittent closures on the Parkway North and Mt. Nebo road as crews work to clear the scene. Expect heavy delays. ______________. ORIGINAL STORY. One lane of Interstate 279 is blocked...
pittsburghmagazine.com
History Comes Alive With These Luxury Downtown Condos in Pittsburgh
The Carlyle is among the most beautifully renovated condos in the city of Pittsburgh. With its curved edge corner at the intersection of Fourth and Wood streets, Downtown, the neoclassical, gray granite building still cuts a striking figure more than 100 years after it was built in 1906. Designed by noted architect Benno Janssen of MacClure & Spahr for Union National Bank, the building originally was one of the anchor institutions of what was then Pittsburgh’s Financial District.
nextpittsburgh.com
Discover locks, dams and the Death Star in Charleroi
In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we head to the Charleroi Locks and Dam and learn how the whole operation works. Every once in a while, we have an epic edition of Yinzer Backstage Pass and this is definitely one of those. A few weeks back, Annie (our camera operator) and I drove 20 miles south of Pittsburgh to Charleroi, where the Army Corps of Engineers operates Locks & Dam #4 on the Monongahela River. It’s a massive complex — and it needs to be — because barges carrying thousands of tons of material and measuring nearly 700 feet long are passing through these locks daily.
ellwoodcity.org
Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36
ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
Innocent bystander grazed by bullet in downtown Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — A woman, who police say was an innocent bystander, was grazed by a bullet in downtown Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon. This shooting comes just days ahead of the city’s busy Light Up Night tradition. The city is anticipating thousands of people flooding the streets of downtown Pittsburgh to take part in the holiday festivities.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pittsburgh Botanic Garden opens new exhibition
Patterns of Meaning by Cory Bonnet is on display in the welcome center of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden (PBG). The exhibition runs through Feb. 26. “Cory’s work tells a story of the region’s industrial past as well as the region’s present and future through sustainable practices,” said PBG executive director Keith S. Kaiser. “The garden shares an industrial past of land uses including coal mining. We demonstrate through our gardens and woodlands how the land can heal and how human actions can make that happen.”
North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail
The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
Government Technology
Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet
(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
