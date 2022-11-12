In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we head to the Charleroi Locks and Dam and learn how the whole operation works. Every once in a while, we have an epic edition of Yinzer Backstage Pass and this is definitely one of those. A few weeks back, Annie (our camera operator) and I drove 20 miles south of Pittsburgh to Charleroi, where the Army Corps of Engineers operates Locks & Dam #4 on the Monongahela River. It’s a massive complex — and it needs to be — because barges carrying thousands of tons of material and measuring nearly 700 feet long are passing through these locks daily.

CHARLEROI, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO