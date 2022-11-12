Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Raynor pours in 23 to lead Hurricanes past Life University
AMERICUS – GSW sophomore forward Reggie Raynor is one of 12 new faces on this year’s Georgia Southwestern men’s basketball team. In the Hurricanes’ home opener against Life University (LU) at the Storm Dome Monday night, the UNC Greensboro transfer introduced himself to the crowd, his teammates and coaches and to the LU Running Eagles by pouring in 23 points to lead GSW to a 72-58 victory.
Americus Times-Recorder
14th-ranked Lady Hurricanes start off season at 2-0
AMERICUS – The 14th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) is off to a 2-0 start to the 2022-23 season after wins over Newberry College (76-50) and Chowan University (65-52) in the Conference Challenge hosted by GSW at the Storm Dome on Friday and Saturday, November 11-12. In their season opener against Newberry on Friday, the Lady Hurricanes jumped out to a 25-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and continued to dominate their way to a 76-50 victory.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Jets move to 2 – 0 in GCAA with win over Andrew College
AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets basketball team (SGTC) moved into first place in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) with a 2 – 0 record after an 81 – 41 victory over Andrew College Saturday. The 12th ranked Lady Jets are currently 4 – 1 overall and the only team in the GCAA with conference wins.
Macon, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Americus Times-Recorder
Jets fall to Eastern Florida and Chattahoochee Valley in Jets Classic Tournament
AMERICUS – The nationally ranked South Georgia Technical College Jets (SGTC) suffered two losses in the Jets Classic Tournament in Americus this past weekend. The 20th ranked Eastern Florida State College Titans secured a 70 – 65 victory in the final seconds of the Friday night game and then Chattahoochee Valley Community College Pirates came away with a 68 – 62 win over the Jets on Saturday.
Rodeo event held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — Saddle up Central Georgia, because the "Southeastern Showdown" of rodeo events was held on Sunday in Perry. The Georgia High School Rodeo Association had information about the event on their website, and both high school and junior high students could sign up to participate. Contestants could...
Americus Times-Recorder
South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy Class 22-02 graduation held
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy Class 22-02 completed their training and were presented with their Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certificates of completion in a ceremony in the John M. Pope Center on the Americus campus. The graduates of SGTC’s LEA Class 22-02 included:...
wfxl.com
pOpshelf now open in Albany
POpshelf has opened its new store in Albany. The store is located at 819 North Westover Boulevard, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
WALB 10
Cold Air Returns - Fall Weather is Back To Stay
Today has been cloudy because a front is ready to pass through the area. It will move in completely tonight. That will drop temperatures into the 40s. It’ll be the coldest we’ve been in nearly 3 weeks. In Albany, temperatures are riding 8 degrees above normal for the...
Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list
Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/14/22
A wrong way crash left one man dead and I-75 shut down for part of the weekend. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Sunday around 1 a.m.
WALB 10
APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an Albany Police Department (APD) report stated. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Gail Avenue began when the victim said that all four people were inside the home when gunshots and debris were suddenly seen in the kitchen.
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Georgia this month
A new location of a well-known restaurant chain specializing in chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and milkshakes is opening its doors in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.
Man on the run after car chase on I-16, lockdown lifted for Twiggs County schools
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway after a man ran away from the scene of a car chase on I-16 near Highway 96, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Department. Chief Deputy Buddy Long said a Twiggs officer tried to stop 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown of Macon for following too close. He said the man's SUV came to a rolling stop then he jumped out and ran into the woods.
wgxa.tv
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
Muscogee County School District closes offices and schools for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is closing its offices and schools on Friday, Nov. 11. A Facebook post says the closure is in observance of Veterans Day. To find out more on what’s happening in your area, visit WRBL’s local news page.
WALB 10
4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
