BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.84, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software...
Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

LULU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $352.74, moving -1.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker...
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

PHM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this homebuilder have returned +18.1% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th

NWPX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days. Northwest Pipe Company Price and Consensus. Northwest Pipe Company price-consensus-chart...
Monster Beverage (MNST) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

MNST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.45%. A...
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know

Flexion Therapeutics could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Mattel (MAT) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims 2022 View, Stock Down

MAT - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics beat the consensus mark for the tenth consecutive quarter but declined on a year-over-year basis. Despite reporting better-than-expected results, the company’s shares declined 5.5% in the after-hours trading session...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 14th

HDSN - Free Report) : This Dallas-based energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

ZM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
All You Need to Know About Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NBRV) Rating Upgrade to Buy

NBRV - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

ONTX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Roper Technologies (ROP) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

ROP - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's...
Buckle (BKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

BKE - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top and bottom lines from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figures in its third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Nov 18, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales is pegged at $344 million, indicating growth of 7.7% from the year-ago fiscal period’s tally.
Here's Why You Should Retain Equinix (EQIX) Stock for Now

EQIX - Free Report) well for growth. To meet this global need, the company has been broadening its global footprint through the expansion of its International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers. In October 2022, it unveiled plans for a $74 million IBX data center in Jakarta to capitalize on the country’s growing digital needs.
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

IBEX Limited (. IBEX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Can Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

CGBD - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects...
Bull of the Day: Arista Networks (ANET)

ANET - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that develops markets, and sells cloud networking solutions globally. The company offers cloud networking solutions that consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The stock struggled for...
5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week

QQQ - Free Report) , Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (. VTI - Free Report) , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (. IWM - Free Report) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (. JNK - Free Report) dominated the top creation list last week. Wall...

