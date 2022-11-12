Read full article on original website
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
The richest person in Phoenix, ArizonaLuay RahilPhoenix, AZ
12news.com
Fiesta Bowl Organization hires Erik Moses as new CEO
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Erik Moses has been hired by the Fiesta Bowl as its new executive director and CEO, the organization announced Tuesday. Moses will lead the Fiesta Bowl Organization, which hosts the Fiesta Bowl, Guarateed Rate Bowl and a parade. The organization has also worked with many Arizona charities.
12news.com
Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say
PHOENIX — Supporters of Proposition 308 are gathering Monday in Phoenix to declare victory for the initiative which would expand in-state tuition opportunities for Arizona students. Although the Associated Press hasn't called the race in favor of Proposition 308 at the time of writing, the ballot initiative holds a...
12news.com
Schweikert projected winner for Arizona's 1st Congressional District
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Republican David Schweikert has won reelection to the U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. The district makes up part of Maricopa County, including most of the northeastern suburbs of Phoenix, as well as Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.
12news.com
Rachel Mitchell declares victory with 68K lead over Julie Gunnigle in CA race
PHOENIX — Republican Rachel Mitchell is confident she has enough votes to defeat Democrat Julie Gunnigle to continue serving as Maricopa County's top prosecutor. Though the Associated Press has not officially made a call in the county attorney's race, Mitchell announced Monday morning she was declaring victory after gaining a 4-point lead over her opponent.
12news.com
Canadian baby hospitalized after allergic reaction
A Canadian family’s visit to Phoenix turned into a medical nightmare. How the community has stepped up to help.
12news.com
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs delivers victory speech to supporters, details her top priorities
ARIZONA, USA — Current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the projected winner in Arizona’s race for Governor, gave her victory speech in front of supporters in a packed room in Phoenix Tuesday. Hobbs, a Democrat, will be the first to hold the state’s top office since former Governor...
12news.com
Fatal 3-vehicle collision closes portion of I-10 near Eloy
ELOY, Ariz. — Two people are dead after a crash involving two commercial vehicles and one passenger vehicle early Tuesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The crash temporarily closed a portion of Interstate 10 at mile marker 203 near Eloy, troopers said. The roadway remains closed...
12news.com
Top official says Maricopa vote count will end this week. What that means for the candidates
PHOENIX — The next two nights could decide who Arizona's next governor will be. Maricopa County Board Chairman Bill Gates said on "Sunday Square Off" Sunday morning that all of the county's remaining 190,000 ballots would be counted by the end of this week. The County Board oversees elections.
12news.com
Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
12news.com
Why neighbors are fighting Phoenix over conditions in homeless encampment, ‘The Zone'
Currently, city cleaning crews pick up from curb to curb, avoiding tent spaces and personal items. The work is all done by hand with shovels, rakes and pitchforks.
