Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

12news.com

Fiesta Bowl Organization hires Erik Moses as new CEO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Erik Moses has been hired by the Fiesta Bowl as its new executive director and CEO, the organization announced Tuesday. Moses will lead the Fiesta Bowl Organization, which hosts the Fiesta Bowl, Guarateed Rate Bowl and a parade. The organization has also worked with many Arizona charities.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Schweikert projected winner for Arizona's 1st Congressional District

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Republican David Schweikert has won reelection to the U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. The district makes up part of Maricopa County, including most of the northeastern suburbs of Phoenix, as well as Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Rachel Mitchell declares victory with 68K lead over Julie Gunnigle in CA race

PHOENIX — Republican Rachel Mitchell is confident she has enough votes to defeat Democrat Julie Gunnigle to continue serving as Maricopa County's top prosecutor. Though the Associated Press has not officially made a call in the county attorney's race, Mitchell announced Monday morning she was declaring victory after gaining a 4-point lead over her opponent.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Fatal 3-vehicle collision closes portion of I-10 near Eloy

ELOY, Ariz. — Two people are dead after a crash involving two commercial vehicles and one passenger vehicle early Tuesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The crash temporarily closed a portion of Interstate 10 at mile marker 203 near Eloy, troopers said. The roadway remains closed...
ELOY, AZ

Comments / 0

