4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30
Eagles look to rebound in home opener against USM as Donovan nears 1,000 points
BANGOR – Basketball season tipped off one week ago for Husson University, and after winning their season opener, the Eagles are looking to get back in the win column in their home opener on Wednesday. Kissy Walker and the Eagles sit at 1-2 on the year, winning their opener...
Maine football looks to go back-to-back in Musket Game vs. UNH
ORONO – Auburn could go winless as long as they beat Alabama, Michigan as long as they beat Ohio State, and the same rule applies for the Black Bears as they await Saturday’s 112th Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket against New Hampshire. “The musket really just represents finishing,”...
Markwood picks up win over former team, Maine upsets Boston College 69-64
CHESTNUT HILL – Maine men’s basketball picked up their first win over a Power-Five school in a decade, taking down Boston College at the Conte Forum 69-64 on Monday. In Chris Markwood’s first game against his former team- he served as an assistant on Boston College’s staff last season- his Black Bears never once trailed, and built a double-digit lead in the second half.
Old Town’s Gifford signs NLI to continue career with Maine baseball
OLD TOWN – After verbally committing this spring, Old Town native and Coyotes standout Gabe Gifford has made things official, signing his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career with the University of Maine. Gifford, who pitches and plays outfield for Old Town, put pen to paper...
Youth football coach building connections through sneakers
HERMON – One youth football coach in Hermon is taking to shoes to connect with his players. Joshua Kelsey, who coaches fifth grade football, is responsible for the first pair of ‘Hermon Ones.’ Kelsey says his players are really into sneakers- specifically Nike’s “Air Force One”- and he took to the internet to design a few prototypes, Hawk-themed.
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
REPORTS: Gardiner Area High School in ‘Soft Lockdown’ Tuesday Morning
According to a phone call from the Superintendent of schools, area schools have been placed on lockdown due to a threat called in to 'surrounding schools'. ____________________________________________________________________. Townsquare Media Augusta has been made aware by parents of students at Gardiner Area High School that the school has entered a 'Soft...
Three-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 32 in Waldoboro
Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
Botto's Bakery, a Portland mainstay, plans move to Westbrook
Botto's Bakery, a family-owned Portland mainstay, will move to 5 Karen Drive in Westbrook after 70 years on Washington Avenue. Botto's will be up and running in Westbrook by April. Craig Young of the Boulos Co. facilitated the lease. Separately, Boulos has listed Botto's 9,045-square-foot location at 550 Washington Ave....
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
Serious Head-On Collision Closes East Pond Road in Nobleboro
A head-on collision between two vehicles closed East Pond Road in Nobleboro shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, Nobleboro Fire Department, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded. The Maine State Police are investigating. A utility pole was...
Bangor City Hall closed Tuesday, Harlow street down to one lane
BANGOR– City Hall has been closed today, 11/15, due to a water main break. We expect to re-open tomorrow morning at 8:00 am. The Bangor Water District will be reducing Harlow St. down to one lane from State St. to Central St. for a water main repair. Avoid this area if possible as there will be some delays. Please call 947-4516 for questions or concerns.
Company that supplies mushroom farms quintuples its space with Lewiston deal
Courtesy / Maine Cap ‘N Stem Mushroom Co. The idea is that farms can skip expensive and complicated lab work involved in sterilization, seen here, and spawn production. A company that makes growing substrates and other supplies for mushroom farms nationwide has seen demand, well, mushroom since it started in 2014.
1 killed in Corinth crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night. Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m. They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods. They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died...
One seriously injured after Auburn rollover crash
AUBURN, Maine — One man was seriously injured after a rollover crash Monday afternoon along I-95 southbound in Auburn. At approximately 3:30 p.m., a 2011 gray Ford Ranger pick-up truck struck the rear corner of a tractor trailer, flipped upside down, and caught fire during a lane change near exit 77 southbound in Auburn, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Sweet treat for Christmas
WINSLOW– Michelle Emery of Fairfield has a gift for turning one of Maine’s favorite desserts into memorable Christmas ornaments. Emery makes small and large whoopie pie ornaments out of light weight clay and paint. She also makes whoopie pie earrings. “Everyone thinks they are adorable. They have to...
First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
Belfast Police beat
Belfast — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 4. Holly Boone, 34, of Belfast, was issued a...
