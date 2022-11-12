ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Synopsys (SNPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SNPS - Free Report) closed at $334.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.84, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software...
Zacks.com

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

PHM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this homebuilder have returned +18.1% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

ZM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com

All You Need to Know About Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NBRV) Rating Upgrade to Buy

NBRV - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Zacks.com

Roper Technologies (ROP) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

ROP - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's...
Zacks.com

Why Lululemon (LULU) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term

Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
Zacks.com

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know

Flexion Therapeutics could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Zacks.com

Can Select Bancorp (SLCT) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Select Bancorp appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th

GOLD - Free Report) is the largest gold mining company in the world with many advanced exploration and development projects located across five continents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.6% downward over the last 60 days. Absolute Software (. ABST - Free Report)...
Zacks.com

KVH (KVHI) Soars 5.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

KVH Industries (. KVHI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $8.72. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.8% loss over the past four weeks.
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th

NWPX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days. Northwest Pipe Company Price and Consensus. Northwest Pipe Company price-consensus-chart...
Zacks.com

Is Most-Watched Stock BP p.l.c. (BP) Worth Betting on Now?

BP - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this oil and gas company have returned +1.3% over the past...
Zacks.com

Why Employers Holdings (EIG) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

EIG - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this provider of workers-compensation...
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Retain Equinix (EQIX) Stock for Now

EQIX - Free Report) well for growth. To meet this global need, the company has been broadening its global footprint through the expansion of its International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers. In October 2022, it unveiled plans for a $74 million IBX data center in Jakarta to capitalize on the country’s growing digital needs.
Zacks.com

ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

RNW - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -142.86%. A quarter...
Zacks.com

Monster Beverage (MNST) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

MNST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.45%. A...

