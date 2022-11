LOS ANGELES (AP) - Beyoncé needs four Grammy wins to be the all-time leader, and she's got a pretty good shot at it this time around. She’s already the woman with the most Grammys, at 28. Conductor Georg Solti has the most Grammys overall, with 31. He died in 1997. Beyoncé got nine more nominations yesterday — which set a record in itself, with someone very close to her. Her husband, Jay-Z, also earned five nominations, so Beyoncé and Jay-Z are tied for the most Grammy nominations ever, with 88 each. The Grammys will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO