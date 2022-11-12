Road warriors: Handley downs T.R. Miller, earns shot at Catholic-Montomgery

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Wildcats for round two taking on the Central Phenix City Red Devils. The Red Devils beat the Wildcats 27-7 in regular season play. Central beats Enterprise 45-14.
What ended as a magical regular season for the Cedartown Bulldogs carried over into the postseason on Friday. night in front of a packed-out Cedartown Memorial Stadium. For ten regular season games, the Bulldogs have left everything they had on the field. Blood, sweat, tears, hard hits and a lot of points. Cedartown finished the 2022 regular season a perfect 10 and 0, something that hasn’t been done in Bulldog history in decades. You would have to go all the way back to 2001 to find a Bulldog squad that finished the regular season with a perfect record. Those Bulldogs finished with a 9-0 record and would make their way to a state championship game on the very field these 10-0 Bulldogs held their dominance. In the bitter cold in front of a standing room only crowd, the Bulldogs would fall to the LaGrange Grangers in the final moments of one of the most historic games in Cedartown history. These Bulldogs however intend to write a different history.
It’s been a tough season for Auburn. The Tigers started 3-6 and parted ways with Bryan Harsin at the end of October. Auburn, however, had reason to celebrate Saturday night. It beat visiting Texas A&M 13-10 to get its 4th win of the season. It was also the 1st...
Auburn will be without the services of T.J. Finley for the rest of the 2022 season, according to a report from 247Sports. Finley joined Auburn after spending the 2020 season at LSU, where he threw 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in, coincidentally, 5 games. He appeared 9 times for Auburn in 2021 primarily as the backup to Bo Nix, leading a game-winning drive against Georgia State after Nix was benched. Finley later started the final 2 games of the regular season, plus the Tigers’ bowl game, after Nix suffered an ankle injury.
The ‘Bunker’ message board on the AU Rivals page has some intense debates relating to any and all Auburn football developments. Naturally. While there’s plenty of spam and trolling in those parts, there are also some nuggets like this that certainly stir discussion for a fanbase that is waiting on things to flip and for the Tigers to be SEC West contenders again.
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass.
A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A three-vehicle crash in Russell County has left one person dead. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., on November 14, a crash occurred between a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. 59-year-old Cindy Deal was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:50 p.m. It...
Owners Michael Williams and Zack Nettles–who have been in the antique, vintage, and collectibles business for over 35 years–are excited to bring their passion, Country Bears Farm Mercantile to historic downtown Tallapoosa. Both agree, “Shoppers can enjoy shopping our curated collection of modern and vintage home goods, gifts, and seasonal favorites from business owners offering good ol’ hometown service.”
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the West Point Police, two suspects were involved in the West Point Depot shooting that left one dead and two injured. The two suspects, Trayvon Holloway, and Erica Holloway, were released from the Troup County Sheriff’s office following an investigation that determined the shooting death of Tarrance Holloway […]
Five schools from the Carroll County School System have been named 2021-2022 Georgia Department of Education Title I Distinguished Schools. The designation means Central Elementary, Ithica Elementary, Roopville Elementary, Whitesburg Elementary and Central Middle School rank in the top 5 percent of Georgia schools based on a combined English/Language Arts and Math Achievement Rate from 2021 College & Career Ready Performance Index Content Mastery scores.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to CPD, the shooting happened on the 900 block of 32nd Avenue. No word on any arrests or motives at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more...
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Ahead of our next system moving through early Tuesday, we will begin to see our clouds increase throughout the rest of the evening and through the night. This system will bring showers starting overnight and lasting well into Tuesday. We will see widespread showers for our morning and evening commutes, but our rain will taper off by Tuesday night. Winds will begin to pick up tonight, gusting up to 20 mph tomorrow and into Wednesday.
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up on Nov. 24. Here’s a look at how Columbus’ government services will operate during the Holiday period. For more information, visit https://www.columbusga.gov/.
