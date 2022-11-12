Road warriors: Handley downs T.R. Miller, earns shot at Catholic-Montomgery

What ended as a magical regular season for the Cedartown Bulldogs carried over into the postseason on Friday. night in front of a packed-out Cedartown Memorial Stadium. For ten regular season games, the Bulldogs have left everything they had on the field. Blood, sweat, tears, hard hits and a lot of points. Cedartown finished the 2022 regular season a perfect 10 and 0, something that hasn’t been done in Bulldog history in decades. You would have to go all the way back to 2001 to find a Bulldog squad that finished the regular season with a perfect record. Those Bulldogs finished with a 9-0 record and would make their way to a state championship game on the very field these 10-0 Bulldogs held their dominance. In the bitter cold in front of a standing room only crowd, the Bulldogs would fall to the LaGrange Grangers in the final moments of one of the most historic games in Cedartown history. These Bulldogs however intend to write a different history.

CEDARTOWN, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO