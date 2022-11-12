Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
A mystery brewery in northwest Houston is looking for a new owner
Located in northwest Houston, the taproom specializes in German-style beers.
fox26houston.com
World Series wager: Joe's Deli in Houston wins bet, local school gets check
A Philadelphia deli made a World Series wager with a Houston deli. Houston ended up winning the World Series and the bet. FOX 26's Nate Griffin was live at Joe's Deli to talk to them about their victory. Stevenson Middle School was presented with a check for $500.
Recognize her? Woman robs convenience store at gunpoint on Houston's south side
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for help identifying a woman who they said robbed a convenience store on the south side last month. This happened at a store on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street in the South Park area. Police...
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Give thanks for local food journalism articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Click here for details. Business owners who would like to advertise can email us. Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader supported. Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted...
fox26houston.com
Conroe resident one of 6 killed during historic air show in Dallas
Craig Hutain of Conroe was one of the pilots tragically killed in an air show in Dallas. FOX 26’s Gabby Hart spoke with his colleague and friend who told her he had been flying since he was 10-years-old.
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Women of Substance Revealed in a $400,000-Plus Night Packed With Emotional Moments
The 2022 Women of Substance honorees on stage at The Post Oak Hotel where more than $400,000 was raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: The Women of Substance Luncheon benefiting The Mission of Yahweh. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: The packed program was...
Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination
HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
fox26houston.com
Body found during search for missing dad, Ridge Cole, Texas Equusearch confirms
HOUSTON - Authorities have confirmed in the search for a missing father in the Texas Medical Center, a body was found, but it's unclear if it is tied to them just yet. PREVIOUS: Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center. Details are still...
Click2Houston.com
Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community
Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
defendernetwork.com
Houston vegan pizza shop awarded grant by Shark Tank’s Daymond John
When Demetrius Walker launched Meek Vegan Pizza (MVP) in Third Ward in 2021, he never expected the overwhelmingly positive response from the people who weren’t vegan. What started off as an idea to create healthier cruelty free options for his son was recognized by Shark Tank star Daymond John.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area
HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
Houston's 'Pancho Claus' plans to expand Christmas toy giveaway thanks to volunteers, corporate donation
HOUSTON — Santa has a workshop -- and so does Pancho Claus. "We’ve been doing this 41 years,” Richard Reyes, AKA Pancho Claus, said. About 75 “elves” spent part of their Sunday making and wrapping dozens of donation boxes. "They go to bars, restaurants, corporations,...
monitordaily.com
Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $64MM of Equipment and Trucks in Houston
Ritchie Bros. attracted more than 11,200 online bidders to compete for more than 6,000 items, generating more than $64 million in gross transaction value at its final auction of the year in Houston. Approximately 87% of the equipment in the Nov 8 – 10 auction was sold to U.S. buyers,...
cw39.com
Cold all week | When we finally could see 70 degrees again
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cold weather is here to stay through this weekend, and we’re not just talking about Houston. Most of the country is in a prolonged stretch of colder-than-normal temperatures. Winds in the upper atmosphere have been pushing cold air southward from Canada, and that persistent cold...
texasstandard.org
All 10 Houston, Harris County bond proposals pass, authorizing nearly $1.7 billion in funding
Voters in Houston and Harris County overwhelmingly supported bond packages totaling nearly $1.7 billion, which will provide for improvements to a range of government services – from roads, parks and trails to public health and wellness to facilities upgrades for police officers, firefighters and court personnel. County bonds. All...
cw39.com
HPD: Man shot outside downtown Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A late-night shooting leaves a man injured after an altercation in downtown Houston on Sunday night. Details are limited at this time, but police say the man got into a fight with another person near an apartment complex on 1515 Main Street a little after 11 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Seasonal jobs in Houston for 2022
The holidays are here, and that means some businesses will need extra help. Here's a look at some seasonal jobs here in Houston.
