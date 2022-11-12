ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
KHOU

Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination

HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
Click2Houston.com

Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community

Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
defendernetwork.com

Houston vegan pizza shop awarded grant by Shark Tank’s Daymond John

When Demetrius Walker launched Meek Vegan Pizza (MVP) in Third Ward in 2021, he never expected the overwhelmingly positive response from the people who weren’t vegan. What started off as an idea to create healthier cruelty free options for his son was recognized by Shark Tank star Daymond John.
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
monitordaily.com

Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $64MM of Equipment and Trucks in Houston

Ritchie Bros. attracted more than 11,200 online bidders to compete for more than 6,000 items, generating more than $64 million in gross transaction value at its final auction of the year in Houston. Approximately 87% of the equipment in the Nov 8 – 10 auction was sold to U.S. buyers,...
cw39.com

Cold all week | When we finally could see 70 degrees again

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cold weather is here to stay through this weekend, and we’re not just talking about Houston. Most of the country is in a prolonged stretch of colder-than-normal temperatures. Winds in the upper atmosphere have been pushing cold air southward from Canada, and that persistent cold...
cw39.com

HPD: Man shot outside downtown Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A late-night shooting leaves a man injured after an altercation in downtown Houston on Sunday night. Details are limited at this time, but police say the man got into a fight with another person near an apartment complex on 1515 Main Street a little after 11 p.m.
